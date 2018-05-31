How To Make Green Tea Ice Bags For Glowing Skin

A glowing skin speaks for itself. It does not require any additional makeup too. Who wouldn't like to flaunt a flawless skin? Unfortunately, not all are blessed with a glowing skin. But, do not feel disappointed. There are several effective self-care beauty measures, which when followed religiously can indeed help you achieve a clear glowing complexion.

You would have heard of several health and beauty benefits of green tea. It is not without any reason that green tea has been so popular. It does contribute its fair share of health and beauty benefits. The latest in this list is that use of green tea ice bags can help in achieving a flawless complexion. Want to find out how this is possible? Read on to know.

Green tea is the classic drink of Asia and is popular for its immense health benefits. Drinking a few cups a day is believed to fill your body with antioxidants and other nutrients. But, the point to be noted here is that green tea may be as good when applied externally as well, as it is when taken internally. The very same health benefits that make you want to drink better for your health also implies that there are similar benefits of the tea for skin.

When you just walk into any cosmetic section at a store and have a look at the products, you will find the mention of green tea essence in them. This is because green tea indeed has plenty to offer in improving the appearance of your skin. Green tea is available in the form of tea bags, as a bottled beverage, as a dissolvable powder, as loose leaves, or as supplement. However, explained here is the best and simplest way to use green tea bags for a glowing skin. Take a look.

Ingredients:

• 1 green tea bag

• A cup of hot water

• An ice tray

How To Prepare:

• Brew the fresh green tea by steeping the tea bag in hot water for a few minutes.

• Remove the tea bag and when the tea has cooled down a little, pour it into the ice tray and freeze it.

How To Apply:

• Swirl the green tea ice cubes gently all over your face.

• Allow it to dry naturally, and once it has dried completely, rinse your face with plain water.

Frequency Of Use:

Do this every day for best results

Why This Beauty Recipe Works?

This recipe will give your skin the most potent concentration of antioxidants and catechins that are present in green tea. You will see a difference early on. It will heal all marks and scars on your skin, replenish the skin cells, and make your skin glow.

Are you wondering why green tea is used in the form of ice cubes? That is because a face massage with ice cubes can brighten your complexion, improve circulation, reduce redness, puffiness, exfoliate your skin and prevent the formation of wrinkles.

Beauty Benefits Of Green Tea

Let's take a deeper look at all the goodness that green tea can offer to your skin:

• The natural antioxidants found in green tea can significantly help in fighting inflammation. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, green tea has the potential to fight several skin disorders.

• The antioxidants in green tea can help in slowing down ageing, which means, it prevents the formation of wrinkles, age spots and fine lines, making your skin look youthful. The presence of catechin EGCG is particularly beneficial in reactivating the dying skin cells.

• The presence of tannins in green tea helps by shrinking your pores, and thus reduces your sebum (natural skin oil) production. Therefore, your skin becomes less oily, which in turn makes it great for the prevention of acne.

• We have heard that drinking green tea can protect our skin from the damage caused by sun rays, due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The same benefit can be obtained when the tea is used topically too.

• Green tea is great for preventing acne and blackheads. Green tea extract can eliminate nearly half of all acne when used on a daily basis. This is largely due to the antimicrobial, antioxidant, astringent and anti-inflammatory properties of green tea.

• Green tea works great as a gentle homemade facial scrub by helping to remove dead, rough skin cells on your face, apart from dirt and excess oil that may have accumulated on your skin pores.

• Regular use of green tea on the skin can help even out your skin tone. This is because it helps remove impurities in the skin pores, thereby reducing the size of your skin pores, and keeping your skin hydrated and healthy looking when used on a long-term basis.

Therefore, if you are looking for ways to improve the appearance of your skin without resorting to harsh chemicals and cosmetics, just adopt this simple green tea ice bag beauty recipe. You will be amazed by the difference!