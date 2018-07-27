3 Ways To Use Ginger For Common Hair Care Problems

Hair problems have become a major concern for most people these days. Be it hair loss, thinning or common problems like dandruff and split ends, if not treated in time can completely ruin the appearance of your precious locks.

To prevent these problems from wreaking havoc on your tresses, it is imperative to keep them healthy and strong. Healthy hair is not just less prone to damage but can also enhance your natural beauty.

There are numerous factors that can negatively impact the health of your hair. Some of these factors are exposure to UV rays, excess use of heat styling tools (straighteners, curling irons), unhealthy lifestyle and lack of proper hair care.

The good news is that by maintaining a proper hair care routine, it is very much possible to ward off annoying common hair problems. For instance, the one thing that you should start doing to promote your hair's health and combat problems like dandruff, hair loss etc., is using ginger in your hair care regimen.

A staple kitchen ingredient, ginger has been used for hair care purposes for ages. Take a look at the top reasons why we should use this natural ingredient for hair.

Why Should We Use Ginger For Hair?

Ginger has the ability to promote blood circulation in the scalp. This feature enables it to optimize scalp health and encourage the growth of new and healthy hair strands.

Ginger possesses antiseptic properties that can assist in treating unpleasant problems like dandruff. Its application can help you get rid of dandruff, reduce itchiness and flakiness.

Most Popular: Benefits Of Using Ginger On Skin And Hair!

Being a powerhouse of antioxidants, ginger is one ingredient that can also repair damaged hair that looks brittle, dry and lacks shine. Its application can improve the texture of your hair and boost its natural shine.

It contains hair benefiting minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and potassium, that can provide deep nourishment to the scalp and hair. Using ginger can help your locks become soft and silky.

Ginger also has the ability to strengthen the hair follicles and prevent your hair strands from breaking off too easily. Topical application of ginger can control hair loss.

Now that you know about the numerous hair benefits of ginger, read on to know about the most effective ways to use it for common hair care problems:

1. For Hair Regrowth

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons ginger paste

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ teaspoon almond oil

1 teaspoon coconut oil

How To Use:

• Put all the components in a bowl and mix thoroughly to get the hair mask ready.

• Gently apply it to the scalp area and massage for a few minutes.

• Leave the mask on for another 20 minutes.

• Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

2. For Dandruff

What You'll Need:

2 tablespoons ginger paste

4-5 drops sesame oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

• Take a bowl, put all the ingredients in it and stir with a spoon to get a paste-like consistency.

• Divide your hair into sections and smear the resulting material all over the scalp.

• Gently massage with your fingertips for a few minutes.

• Let it sit there for another 15-20 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water and your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.

3. For Healthy Hair

What You'll Need:

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 tablespoons water

How To Use:

• Put both the ingredients in a blender jar to get the smooth paste ready.

• Gently massage the prepared paste onto the scalp area.

• Apply the rest of the material to the ends of your roots.

• Allow it to stay there for 20-25 minutes.

• Wash your hair thoroughly with shampoo and lukewarm water.

Important Tips To Remember For Healthy Hair:

-Use hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, serum, mousse, etc., that are specifically formulated for your hair type.

- Safeguard your hair from the harsh UV rays as they can cause long-term damage to the hair. So, keep your hair covered when you are out in the sun to make sure that the strands stay damage free and healthy.

- Deep conditioning is crucial for maintaining hair health. Once a week, deep condition your hair to keep it healthy and enhance its beauty.

- Irrespective of the type of hair you have, treat it with natural oils on a regular basis to keep them nourished and healthy.

- Try to incorporate natural hair products in your hair care routine instead of using chemical-infused products to maintain the health and natural beauty of your hair strands.

- Do not wash your hair with hot water as it can cause damage to the hair shaft and lead to various problems.