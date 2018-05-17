DIY Chocolate Honey Face Pack For Oily Skin

Oily skin needs special care and attention, as it is more prone to acne and skin infections. Especially during the harsh summer months, when you sweat a lot, and do not hydrate well, it can lead to a host of skin troubles.

Visiting a parlour for a facial whenever you feel that your face is oily or needs treatment, not only burns a hole in your pocket, but is not practical either. Moreover, salons use a lot of chemical products for skin treatments that may do your skin more harm than good. Therefore, going ahead with easy homemade facials using natural ingredients could be the best way out.

In this article, we have detailed a simple homemade chocolate and honey face pack that is particularly beneficial for an oily, acne-prone skin. Here's how you can prepare the pack:

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 tbsp organic honey

• A pinch of cinnamon

Directions for use:

• Mix the ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, so as to make a paste. You can add more honey if the mixture is too thick.

• Once the mixture comes to a face pack consistency, apply it evenly on to your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and wash it off.

Frequency:

For effective results, use this face pack twice a week.

How It Works:

The antioxidant properties of chocolate and honey can help kill the acne-causing bacteria, without completely drying out your skin, still keeping your skin soft and supple. Cinnamon also works to remove the acne and blemishes, and is a natural exfoliator suitable for all skin types.

Benefits Of Chocolate (Cocoa Powder) On The Skin:

• Certain ingredients in dark chocolate such as flavonols, catechins and polyphenols make it a powerful antioxidant. They can help in preventing the acne-causing bacteria, giving you a healthy, glowing complexion.

• Chocolates help protect your skin from the sun damage, due to the presence of flavonols. They also help in keeping your skin hydrated and improve blood circulation.

• The cocoa extracts in chocolates can cure atopic dermatitis. The presence of polyphenols in these extracts can reduce inflammation and other allergic symptoms associated with various skin conditions.

• Chocolate face masks can help in giving you a naturally fair skin. They can stimulate skin cell regeneration and reduce pigmentation.

• Regular use of chocolate face masks can keep your facial skin younger looking and firmer due to the presence of antioxidants.

• Chocolate face masks are great for detoxifying your skin, due to the presence of caffeine, antioxidants and vitamins that can remove any bacteria in your skin.

Benefits Of Honey On Skin

• Honey is a natural antibacterial and hence can help prevent acne on an oily skin.

• Honey is full of antioxidants that can help in slowing down ageing.

• Honey is an excellent complexion booster.

• Honey is moisturizing and soothing when applied on the skin, and adds a nice glow on the skin.

• Honey is a great cleanser, as it opens up the skin pores, and hence they won't remain clogged.

• Honey can give you healthy, young and glowing skin.

• Honey helps in treating sunburns.

• Honey is also a gentle exfoliator.

Benefits Of Cinnamon On The Skin

• The anti-inflammatory property of cinnamon together with the anti-microbial property of honey can make this face pack great for acne removal.

• Cinnamon is very effective in removing blemishes.

• Being rich in antioxidants, cinnamon heals the skin and clears scar marks and spots.

• Cinnamon acts as a natural exfoliator too, making it ideal to be used on all skin types.

Another optional chocolate face mask recipe for any oily skin would be to mix 1/3rd cup of cocoa powder with 4 tbsp of honey. Blend well. Add 2 tbsp of gram flour and 3 tbsp of curd and mix to form a pack consistency. Apply evenly, leave it until dry and wash off. While the gram flour acts as a cleanser, curd will help in oil control of the skin.

Some Tips To Follow When Using The Chocolate Face Pack:

• Always cleanse your face thoroughly before using the face pack.

• When removing the face pack, do not let it dry completely. If the pack is too dry, just sprinkle some water and wait for a few minutes for the pack to get soft before washing it off.

• When removing the mask, massage the skin in a circular motion to improve circulation.

• Avoid the eye area when using the face pack.

So, it is not just your palate, your skin demands some pampering too. And, what more can you give it, other than chocolate face mask? Try this yummy mask and see your skin glow.