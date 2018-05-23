16 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Stretch Marks

Stretch marks are lines on your skin, generally of a lighter shade than your skin. These are mainly found around the stomach or abdominal area, but it can also occur on the upper arms, buttocks, thighs and breasts.

We all know stretch marks are common after pregnancy because your skin expands and stretches for the period of 9 months. There can be other factors such as sudden weight gain, heredity, stress, etc.

How and Why Stretch Marks Appear On Our Skin?

Our skin is made up of three layers: hypodermis (inner most layer), dermis (middle layer), and epidermis (outer most layer). Stretch marks are formed on the dermis, when the tissues are stretched more than their flexibility. Due to this stretching, normal cycle is disrupted, which leads to scars on the second layer. This appears as stretch marks on your skin.

Here are the ways you can reduce stretch marks.

Castor Oil

Directions of use

• Take a few drops of castor oil on your fingers and apply it on the stretch marks.

• Massage gently in a circular motion for 5 to 10 minutes.

• Now, use a heating pad or hot water bottle to apply heat on the area, but not directly, place a cotton cloth first.

• Use this for 30 days for noticeable results.

Olive Oil

Directions of use

• Heat the required amount of olive oil in microwave.

• Take this lukewarm olive oil on your fingers and apply it on the stretch marks.

• Massage in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes.

• Don't wash off or wipe the olive oil, let it settle in your skin.

• Use twice daily for effective results.

Aloe Vera

Directions of use

• Take natural aloe vera leaf from the plant directly or a nice brand of aloe vera gel.

• Apply it on the stretch marks and don't wipe it for 15 minutes.

• Use this daily for noticeable results.

Cocoa Butter

Ingredients

• Cocoa butter - ½ cup

• Beeswax - 2 teaspoons

• Wheat germ oil - 1 tablespoon

• Vitamin E - 1 tablespoon

• Apricot - 1 tablespoon

• Kernel oil - 1 tablespoon

Directions of use

• Heat the ingredients together till you see beeswax melting

• Cool down the mixture, apply it on the stretch marks, and massage in circular motion till it is absorbed into your skin

• Use it two or three times in a day

Sugar Scrub

Ingredients

• Almond oil - few drops

• Sugar - 1 tablespoon

• Lemon juice - few drops

Directions of use

• Gather above ingredients and mix them to make a grainy paste

• Apply it on stretch marks and massage in circular motion for 8 to 10 minutes

• Wash off with lukewarm water

• Apply a moisturizer

• Use it one or two times in a day

Baby Oil

Directions of use

• Apply baby oil directly on the stretch marks

• Massage till the skin absorbs the oil

• Use it daily for effective results

Baking Soda

Ingredients

• Cling wrap

• Lemon juice - few drops

• Baking soda - 1 tablespoon

Directions of use

• Mix lemon juice and baking soda together to make a paste.

• Apply this mixture on the stretch marks.

• Wrap it with a cling wrap and leave for 20 to 30 minutes.

• Remove the mixture and wrap and wash with lukewarm water.

• Use every day for noticeable results.

Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients

• Tea tree oil - a few drops

• Coconut or olive oil - 1 and ½ tablespoon

Directions of use

• Mix both the oils in a plastic bowl.

• Apply it on stretch marks and massage in a circular motion till your skin absorbs it.

• Use two times in a day for effective results.

Egg Whites

Directions of use

• Whip two egg whites gently.

• Clean the area with stretch marks with soap and water.

• Apply whipped egg whites on stretch marks.

• Let it set and completely dry.

• Rinse with cold water.

• Moisturise with olive oil.

• Use daily for effective results.

Lemon Juice

Directions of use

• Squeeze juice of a lemon in a bowl.

• Apply it on stretch marks and massage in a circular motion.

• Leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Wash with lukewarm water.

• Moisturize after this.

• Use one time daily for noticeable results.

Turmeric

Ingredients

• Curd - 1 tablespoon

• Turmeric - 1 tablespoon

Directions of use

• In a plastic bowl, mix curd and turmeric.

• Apply it on stretch marks and leave it for 10 to 15 minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water.

• After this, moisturize.

• Use two times in a day for effective results.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

• Spray bottle

• Apple cider vinegar - 1 cup

Directions of use

• Fill the spray bottle with apple cider vinegar.

• Spray vinegar on stretch marks and let it dry.

• Wash off with lukewarm water in the morning.

• After this, moisturize.

• Use daily for noticeable results.

Coffee Scrub

Ingredients

• Water

• Coffee grounds

Directions of use

• Mix water and coffee grounds in a plastic bowl.

• Apply it on stretch marks.

• Scrub gently in a circular motion for 3 to 5 minutes.

• Wash off with lukewarm water.

• After this, moisturize.

• Use daily for effective results.

Potato Juice

Directions of use

• Cut a potato in thick slices

• Take these slices and rub it on stretch marks

• Leave it to dry for a few minutes

• Wash off with lukewarm water

• Use daily for effective results

Almond Oil

Ingredients

• Essential oil - few drops

• Almond oil - 1 tablespoon

Directions of use

• Mix essential oil and almond oil in a plastic bowl and heat the mixture

• Apply on the stretch marks and massage in a circular motion

• Let it absorb in your skin

• Use two times in a day for better results

Jojoba Oil

Directions of use

• Take a few drops of jojoba oil on your fingers and apply on stretch marks

• Massage in a circular motion till it absorbs in your skin

• Use two to three times in a day for better results

Stretch marks can make people conscious, especially those who have visible stretch marks such as on upper arms. However, the good news is, stretch marks are not hard to treat. You can use above home remedies, and stay consistent for efficient results.