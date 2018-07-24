10 Ways You Can Use Coffee For Attaining Soft, Silky Hair

Caring for your hair is highly important, especially due to the massive stress that your hair goes through almost daily. The pollution and extreme temperatures can cause havoc on the health of your hair.

Moreover, using styling tools and undergoing hair treatments also makes your hair lose a lot of its strength and shine. Coffee is one such item that not only peps us up when taken as a drink but is also considered good for the health of your hair.

So, read on to know some of the most extremely noted benefits of coffee for the health of the hair. You can incorporate coffee in your hair care regime and achieve shiny, healthy and lustrous hair.

Benefits Of Coffee For Maintaining A Good Health Of Hair

1. Prevention Of Hair Loss

One of the common hair loss conditions that several men face is male pattern baldness. Hair loss happens when the hair follicles turn weak. The growth cycle of the hair begins to be affected, ultimately leading to slow but eventual balding. Coffee powder contains caffeine which can treat this form of hair loss. Coffee is known for its hair follicle-stimulating attribute. Stronger hair growth is triggered due to caffeine. You can wash your hair with brewed coffee at least twice every week, so that hair can be restored soon.

2. Coffee Stimulates Hair Growth

In both men and women, DHT is known to induce baldness and damages hair follicles. Caffeine has the power of blocking the effect of DHT. When you wash your hair with coffee, the hair follicle stimulation is increased. This leads to a faster growth of hair.

3. Hair Texture Is Improved

Coffee is known to strengthen the hair from within. The overall quality of hair and its texture is improved. Caffeine, when applied onto the hair, is directly absorbed by the hair follicles. This makes the hair shinier and softer from the very first application itself.

Rub about a palmful of coffee onto your scalp and then rinse it off. Ensure that you keep the coffee on your scalp for a minimum of 15 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo. Use a conditioner following the shampooing process. This seals the nourishment within the hair and also grants an added softness.

4. Improvement Of Scalp Circulation

Coffee serves to be a great stimulant for both your skin as well as your hair. Coffee oil is known to improve the circulation in the scalp. This makes your hair grow faster and in a healthy manner.

To prepare this coffee oil application, choose one of your favourite hair oils and roast it in a small cup of coffee beans. Do this at low heat for about 8 hours. Stir it occasionally, so that it doesn't get burnt. Sieve the oil and store it in a jar. You can use this at least once a week.

5. Exfoliation Of The Scalp

Your scalp might turn oily quite often, so if it is one of those days when your hair feels extremely greasy, then it is time to try a coffee hair mask. This hair mask works great by scrubbing off all the dead skin cells. This ensures that your scalp remains fresh and clean always. So, each time you scrub away the dead skin, new cells come out which are thicker, and eventually you have stronger hair.

6. Coffee Lends A Shine To Your Hair

Coffee is technically known to have a pH level lower than that of water. Thus, when it is used on hair, it helps your cuticles to stay flat. This in turn allows more light to be reflected than it otherwise would, lending it the gorgeous shine that we all desire. So, dousing your hair for a minimum of half an hour with cool, brewed coffee, at least once a week, will be very helpful for attaining shiny hair.

7. Improvement Of The Colour Of The Hair

To grant your hair a pretty brownish-black tinge, coffee is something that you should get your hands on. It not only grants your hair this beautiful colour but also increases the strength of your hair. Follow the recipe mentioned below to apply coffee onto your hair.

• Mix about one tablespoon of freshly brewed coffee with about 2 tablespoons of the conditioner.

• Apply it once you have shampooed your hair. Keep this on for about 5 to 10 minutes.

• Finally, you can wash it off.

8. Coffee Hair Dye

Coffee can be used to give your hair a dark brown shade. This will ensure that you achieve the much desired dark brown shade of colour on your hair without the use of chemical-rich dyes. This serves to be the easiest way of changing your look.

• To begin with, wash your hair to get rid of all the greasiness and oil.

• Brew strong, fresh coffee and allow it to cool down.

• Use this semi-liquid form of brewed coffee and cover your hair with it for about an hour.

• Finally, rinse it off using lukewarm water.

9. As A Leave-in Conditioner

You can use coffee as a leave-in conditioner. This is how:

• Take some freshly brewed coffee. Ensure that it has cooled off. Once you have shampooed your hair, pour this coffee over your head and scalp.

• Leave this on for about 5 minutes minimum. If you have time, you can also leave it on for half an hour. Then, rinse it off thoroughly.

• Once this is done, your hair would feel soft and silky. This is due to the coffee working as an instant energizer.

10. As A Hair Mask

A hair mask is created to exfoliate your scalp. Exfoliating your scalp ensures that your scalp is fresh and clean, and free of dead skin cells. Mix about 2 tablespoons of coffee powder and one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of olive oil. Make a smooth paste out of it and apply it onto your scalp. Leave this on for about one hour. You can then wash it off using a nourishing shampoo.