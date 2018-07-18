Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Wheat Germ Oil for Skin and Hair

Extracted from the germ of wheat kernel, wheat germ oil is an extensively used oil for treating a myriad of skin and hair issues. Renowned worldwide as a potent beauty ingredient, this oil possesses essential nutrients, minerals and vitamins that can promote the health of your skin and hair.

Despite being a wondrous beauty ingredient, there are many people who are unaware of the numerous ways in which this oil can benefit their skin and hair's health and appearance.

If you're yet to try this potent oil, then do read on. As, today at Boldsky, we've rounded up some of the most amazing beauty benefits of wheat germ oil. These benefits make this oil a must-try ingredient.

So, upgrade your beauty routine with wheat germ oil to get naturally beautiful skin and hair. Take a look at the benefits here:

Wheat Germ Oil Skin Benefits:

1. Reduces Premature Ageing Signs

Premature signs of ageing are often a result of damage either caused by free radicals or prolonged sun exposure. These factors can cause a breakdown of collagen in the skin and lead to premature ageing signs such as wrinkles around the eyes and mouth and fine lines on the forehead.

However, the high content of vitamin E in wheat germ oil enables this oil to reduce these premature ageing signs and restore the skin's youthfulness.

2. Reduces Stretch Marks

A wide array of nutrients and vitamins in this oil assist it in tissue regeneration and lighten the prominence of stretch marks. These marks are often a result of rapid weight loss or gain. Regular application of this exceptional oil can benefit your skin and make narrow streaks also known as stretch marks a thing of the past.

3. Nourishes Dry Skin

Being a rich source of vitamin E also enables wheat germ oil to soothe dry, cracked skin and provide deep nourishment to it. People with super dry skin often use this incredible oil along with other natural ingredients for keeping the skin well-moisturized and nourished.

4. Treats Eczema

A storehouse of powerful antioxidants, this oil can also be used for soothing the symptoms of eczema. Topical application of this amazing oil along with a carrier oil can reduce redness, calm irritated skin and make itchiness go away from the skin.

5. Rejuvenates The Skin

The skin-rejuvenating abilities of wheat germ oil have been well-documented in the past few years. Its application can promote healthy skin and rejuvenate it. That is why it is often recommended for treating problems like dullness. The application of this oil can rejuvenate skin and bring a natural glow to it.

Wheat Germ Oil Hair Benefits:

1. Restores Moisture To The Hair

Loss of moisture can lead to a variety of troubling hair conditions. It can weaken your hair shaft, lead to hair loss, cause dryness and also make your tresses appear brittle and rough. However, with the help of wheat germ oil, you can easily restore moisture to your hair.

As this oil contains vitamin E, fatty acids and minerals like magnesium and phosphorous, these compounds can make sure that your hair stays well-moisturized and healthy.

2. Controls Hair Loss

Replete with omega-3 fatty acids, wheat germ oil can prove to be a potent remedy for treating harrowing problems like hair loss. Because of this, it is widely used in hair care products. Treat your hair with this oil to strengthen the hair follicles and stop it from breaking off.

3. Conditions Hair

The emollient properties of wheat germ oil make it an excellent remedy for conditioning hair strands. For ages, it has been used as a potent hair conditioning agent. It gets easily absorbed in the scalp and improves the texture of the hair strands.

4. Boosts Volume

A lot of minerals and vitamins in wheat germ oil can also boost the volume of your hair. Ideal for those who are plagued with unsightly hair-thinning problem, this remarkable oil can add volume to the hair strands and prevent further thinning.

5. Prevents Dry Scalp

This oil is also loaded with fatty acids that can nourish and hydrate scalp thereby keeping dryness and flakiness at bay. Its application can soothe dry scalp and give it a major boost of hydration. By soothing dry scalp, this oil also wards off unsightly problems like dandruff.