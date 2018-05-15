Benefits Of Using Sugar Scrubs For Your Skin Everyday

The human body is such that dirt and grime tend to accumulate on the same. While this is a very natural process, it is also responsible for some long-term harm to your skin. In such a situation, if one goes for lotions, body oils and sunscreens, it will result in the skin pores getting clogged with all that oil that is secreted on a daily basis. The only escape out of this would be by exfoliating the skin on a regular basis.

This will not just remove the dead cells but also unclog the pores, which will in turn result in smooth, polished and refreshed skin. As is obvious from the above-mentioned details, one of the best things that you can do to your skin is to scrub it daily. For this, there are a number of scrubs available in the market.

Most of these scrubs contain a lot of harmful chemicals and might not be suitable for a particular skin type. In such a case, one of the smartest things for you to do would be to go for natural scrubs that do not cause any harm to the skin. One of the best natural scrubs that you can use on your skin are the sugar scrubs. This article explores the benefits that you can reap out of using sugar scrubs daily.

Benefits Of Sugar Scrubs

• Pollen botanical honey and sugar scrub



This scrub is made out of organic sugar, raw honey and molasses. The antibacterial qualities of raw honey work well with the organic sugar and break down the dead skin cells and unblock the pores. If the process is repeated on a daily basis, there will be lesser accumulation of dead skin cells on a regular basis and it will leave the skin feeling much fresher.

• Neutralizing the free radicals



Considering that there are a host of scrubs (both artificial and organic) available in the market, it is justified on the part of any person to be confused about which scrub is best for her skin. In a situation like this, what works in favour of sugar scrubs is the fact that any scrub containing sugar helps to retain the normal moisture of the skin by neutralizing the free radicals. This in turn paves the way for a glowing skin.



• Brown sugar scrub



This scrub is not a simple sugar scrub, but it is a combination of brown sugar and coconut oil. Regular application of this makes the skin look more polished and gives it a smooth texture. The super fine grains of coconut that are present in the oil hydrate the skin. Due to the complete lack of chemicals involved in this process, this is safe for application on both the face and body. In fact, such is the sober texture of this, that it can be applied on children as well. Another benefit of this scrub is the fact that the thickness and strength of this scrub can be altered by adjusting the amount of water that goes into it.

• Benefits for sensitive skin



Since sugar melts when coming in contact with water, it is not too harsh and is safe for application even on sensitive skin. The chemical composition of sugar is such that it is highly effective in treating the mature skin cells, while being sufficiently gentle on sensitive skin. Another advantage of using sugar as a scrub is the fact that you can use it all round the year, irrespective of the season you are in. The easy availability and low cost of sugar makes it a preferred ingredient in terms of skin care treatments.

• Abrasive aspect of sugar

Sugar is a natural humectant. In layman's terms, this means that sugar draws out moisture from the environment and incorporates the same into the skin. This not just ensures that the skin is hydrated but also works as an amazing abrasive element. Thus, using sugar or any other sugar-rich scrub listed here will hydrate your skin while keeping sweatiness and oiliness at bay.

• Effect of glycolic acid

Sugar is a natural source of glycolic acid. As we all know, glycolic acid (which is a type of alpha-hydroxy acid or AHA) breaks down the glue that bonds the dead skin cells with the fresh ones naturally. As a consequence, when rinsed with water, the dead skin cells become extremely easy to remove This paves the way for your skin to have a fresh cell turnover. At this juncture, it is important to note that it is because of this AHA, the top layer of the skin gets exfoliated. In such a scenario, if one is going out in the day time, it is an absolute necessity to apply a layer of sunscreen, in order to prevent the newly tender skin from any form of a damage.