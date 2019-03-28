ENGLISH

    Zodiac Signs Who Fear Rejection And Getting Hurt

    By

    Do you think all relationships need to be taken that seriously? Getting hurt in a relationship is quite obvious. But how long the hurt lasts, quite depends on an individual. There are some people who might not be able to face it and the effect might last for long. Some have a constant fear of getting hurt, rejected or ignored.

    Zodiac Signs

    Do you have such people on your list of friends? Don't you think they need timely affirmation of love from you? And what is surprising is that astrology can help us know which of your friends fall into this category. It is all based on their zodiac signs. Check out how.

    Array

    Aries

    Do you often think Arians are quite strong since they talk back, they burn like fire and project their fiery side most of the time? Well, fact is that they do show only the stronger side. But the fear of getting hurt is what makes them do so. Since they are so much in touch with their hearts, they feel even the slightest pain and shout out when it hurts.

    Array

    Gemini

    Gemini look quite mysterious sometimes, since they do not talk much and not with everybody. But what you might not know is that, an ocean of emotions, a world of thoughts and a series of observations keep running inside their minds all the time. Gemini just break the ties in order to deal with hurts and rejections.

    Array

    Leo

    Leos appear confident and proud. So they are, as they are the lions. However, the higher the pride, the more the fear of the pride getting hurt. Though they are confident, they also constantly seek acceptance. When they fail to get it, it hurts them a lot.

    Array

    Scorpio

    Scorpios have such a nature that makes them control things. They try to control in advance. The case is quite the same when it comes to relationships and emotions. As long as they can they try not getting hurt. But yes, they suffer from that constant fear, whether consciously or subconsciously.
    Sometimes they cut off ties in advance doubting that you will hurt them.

    Array

    Sagittarius

    Sagittarians trust people, then get hurt and here the lesson is learnt. Now they know that people do hurt. Hence, they fear getting hurt again. Well, this does not mean they do not trust. It's just that they remain in constant fear of getting hurt.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
