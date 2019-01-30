Have you ever wondered how different people are from one another? For instance, while some do not like sharing their time with anyone, others just cannot 'feel' life by being alone. Yet, some others are there who do enter a relationship but cannot stay in it for long. They have an 'off and on' status as far as relationships are concerned.

Have you ever met such a person? Or is your best friend like that? Does she often enter a new relationship but then also feel suffocated soon? And if she does, are we to blame her? Well, astrology says that some people fail to find compatibility everywhere.

They take their own time, but by that time, the relationship becomes strained and no other option is left than to BREAK UP! Given below is a list of zodiac signs that break up soon. Are you one on the list? Check out.