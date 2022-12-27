Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.

Reasons cheats give are many. They did not find the relationship fulfilling or they were unmindful of the consequences. Low self-esteem, craving for variety, and a desire to seek revenge triggered the infidelity. Unwilling for commitment, selfishness and low self-esteem contributed their major share to the problem. Cheats are compulsive liars, who act on impulse. They have no self-respect which in itself is a result of a pathetic upbringing. They need to borrow brains to decide even simple things. Lack of gratitude and insincere love is another factor that leads them on to the immoral path. It becomes a habit for them to keep continuing with their misadventures once they get caught in the vicious cycle of cheating.

The modern relationships, which happen on the spur of the moment online, or offline, gets you a fair bunch of cheats as well. It is very difficult to get to know a person especially his moral background. This helps to know if he can stay loyal or not. Here are some zodiacal pointers that help you with an insight about your partners.

Confront your partner right away if you feel he is cheating on you. The way he responds will tell you whether it is a fabricated lie someone told you about him or he is really guilty of it. You could also use online communication trackers to know if he is cheating. If he is unable to control his impulses, then his zodiac sign could be a major give away. So let us study the signs carefully.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The downside of Geminis is that they give in to impulse and are needy. If you are slightly inattentive about this, they may go for an extramarital relationship. They are highly indecisive because they have a list of suitors on their minds.

Gemini can easily cheat the sentimental souls such as Pisces. They would also start an affair if they find someone is their intellectual match. But if Gemini were to be tempted to cheat a zodiac sign, they would choose Sagittarius.

2. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

With their obsession for logic and facts, they treat their romantic relationship like a business deal. He will only proceed forward with a relationship if both their needs are met.

When the partner has outlived their utility Capricorns turn on their roving eye. They may study the topic of two timing, to see which bond offers more advantage. If they are caught red handed, they are ready with explanations. They feel they have struck a deal even in a very emotional entanglement.

3. Aries (Mar 21- Apr 19)

The bold and courageous Aries always look for a dash of adventure in everything they do. Their decisions are spontaneous. They feel utterly bored to stay as a long-term faithful spouse. Anything new and novel attracts them and they are caught by the thrill of adultery. They treat every romantic prospect as a conquest wherein they do not cheat for the want of emotional intimacy but for the physical wants.

You need to be ready to spring in surprises every minute to keep the Ram's interest alive in you. Reinvent yourself from time to time so that your Aries partner will not cheat you. If you are not as upbeat as they are, and do not meet their standards, they are most likely to cheat.

4. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

They are flirtatious over calls and texts and do not physically cheat. But the emotional betrayal is enough to destroy a martial love and the faith in human relationships.

They might find love too restrictive to their liking. They might not find the right people for striking a relationship and can also feel their relationship is going nowhere if they are already settled in a relationship. They are advised against any initiating any major changes but they should be counselled to sort out their long-term emotional plans.

5. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

They are so emotional and abstract in their imagination that they feel that even the cheating spouse is a part of their karmic connection. But they are the first to cheat if they feel their needs are not met or when they are angry unduly about something. They do not bother about consequences but go headlong into a relationship to feel better about themselves. Surprisingly they will cheat and still want to be caught just to put an end to that adulterous relationship.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption