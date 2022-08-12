Sun Transit In Leo On 17 August 2022: Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Sun is indicating bright tidings for the students. For those in a relationship, this is the best time for you. Some anger and ego hassles are the deterrents to your marital peace. Bonding well with kids can improve the quality of your relationship with them. Financially, the time is rewarding. All the perks and increments that you so far awaited for your hard work come in pouring at the workplace. Keep your cool and avoid responding if people show pity unnecessarily. Remedy- You may chant Gayatri Mantra '108' times every morning.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your mother may get overenthusiastic, a bit dictatorial and dominating towards you during this time. Except for unnecessary ego conflicts with her, your domestic life will go on an even keel. Therefore, please try to keep yourself calm. This is an opportune time for you to buy that dream vehicle or property that you had set your sights on. for a long time. Go ahead, as it indicates positive outlook and great outcome. You will make such an impression on your subordinates that they will be willing to obey your commands. Remedy- You may offer Arghya to the Sun every Morning.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June A pilgrimage tour, or a short distance trip with your siblings might end up strengthening the bond between you and them. The stars shine brightly on the fields of marketing or social media or even a consultation job that requires communication skills. Your interactions will leave a strong impression on people around you and you will shine because of your self-assured and confident demeanour. Your father will be a good influence on you for this patch of time, as he will give an honest and appreciative feedback for your work. Remedy- You may gift something special in red colour to your younger siblings.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your tendency to speak straight from your heart lands you in trouble with people around you. Sometimes honest talk hurts and keeping peace would be the only best alternative. Financially, things look up as your innovative ideas will be lapped up by your colleagues and superiors. Students amongst you will show a marked preference for learning astrology and there can be no better time than now, to go ahead with that plan. Remedy- You can consume jaggery every day.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your energy and confidence will make you unstoppable in your tracks. You will be noticed and admired where ever you go. Your leading instincts and quick decision-making impresses everybody. Take your health a bit more seriously. If you listen to your body, it listens to you most of the time. Get yourself ready to jog/exercise/walk in the mornings as the fresh ozone removes your stress and anxiety to a great extent. There may be some marital upheavals due to your egoistic attitude, and dominant streak. It pays to pay extra attention to your married life if you want everything to work well for you. Remedy- You must recite the Aditya Hriday Stotra every day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can watch out for any lucrative overseas opportunities or offers from the governmental authorities. You may even travel overseas. If you are one of those working in MNC or garment business this will be a particularly pleasing phase. Healthwise, there may be a slight setback. Maintain good hygiene and watch what you eat. Expenditure and losses will mount; hence be judicious with your spending habits. Remedy- You must Feed Jaggery mixed with chapatis to cows.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Financially you will gain, and your social standing will improve considerably. This is a time for wish fulfilment. Your elderly brothers and paternal uncles will be unusually supportive in more ways than imagined. All the hard work done in the past year will pay of, with respect to business and career. As a proud beaming parent, you will gloat about your kids' accomplishments and your kids find your responses highly encouraging. Remedy- You may keep a red handkerchief in your pocket or wallet.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be considered for authoritative posts in different organizations. Offers from the government sector or any other higher authority will keep your spirits high. You will display a new level of energy and leadership which will invite positive appreciation. Your self-respect may border on ego or arrogance as well. You may invite criticisms for this behaviour. Take it positively and sportively otherwise, it may complicate the matters all the more. Your mother extends her support to you, but due to ego skirmishes, and angry outbursts you may not be able to enjoy your well-deserved domestic happiness. ‘Keep calm' is the mantra for this patch. Remedy- You may offer Arghya with red rose petals to the Sun every morning with red rose petals in it.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December So Sagittarians, be assured that luck is by your side, with all your ventures. It is a very lucky period for the consultants, mentors, and teachers. Your charming ways influence the way people look at you. Those aspiring to study advanced courses will get a lifetime opportunity to pursue it. Your father will offer his sincere support. Your guru and mentors will be by your side. Long-distance tours suit your lifestyle every single bit. So you will be inclined towards pilgrimages. You will also immerse yourself deeply in some religious pursuit so as to improve your karma quotient. Remedy- You must be respectful towards your father and take his blessings before leaving home.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Wake up! A challenging time awaits you. This period has lots of unexpected happenings in the store and that can make you quite restless. Those involved in research or in the occult can use this time for expanding their knowledge. Health will become the topmost concern for you and it pays to eat healthily and binge on greens and fruits. Be careful while travelling so as to avoid a sudden mishap during the journey. Hence, cut down on expenses as there is a financial crunch indicated in the near future. Remedy- You may offer red color flour to Lord Hanuman.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This transit favours your life partner more than it favours you as a result of which you may get into some disagreements and ego battles with your better half. Your relationship may see upheavals this time. So, married life takes the topmost priority. Take care of your health more seriously than you do usually and embark on some fitness routine. Eat heatlhy and adopt healthy patterns in your life. Remedy- You may donate jaggery and black roasted chana in temples on Tuesdays.