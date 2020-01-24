Saturn Transit 2020: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs And Their Remedies

1. Aries In your horoscope, Saturn rules either in the tenth or eleventh house and after the transit, Saturn will rule in your tenth house. The tenth house is also known as the Karma house and therefore, your handwork is going to bring results. However, things may go unexpected as well, therefore, if you are thinking of initiating any important or auspicious work, make sure you do it before 11 May 2020. Else it may get delayed and won't bring desired results. Apart from this, you will be full of positive energy and enthusiasm throughout the year. Due to this, you will be assigned more responsibilities at your workplace. If we talk about health, you will be having a mixed year. Some skin-related issues such as itching, pimples, acne, etc may bother you throughout the year. It is advisable to take care of your health and stay away from junk food. You also need to take care of your mother's health and spend money wisely. What You Need To Do: In order to please Shani Dev and have a productive year, you can recite Neel Shani Stotra which is written by Maharaj Dashrath. Also, you can light a mustard oil diya (lamp) and place it under a peepal tree, every Saturday evening.

2. Taurus As per horoscope, Saturn rules in your ninth and tenth house and after this transit, it will be ruling in your ninth house. You may face several difficulties and challenges in the first quarter of the year. You may go through some problems in your marital and professional life as well. But you don't have to worry as you can focus on dealing with those problems rather than feeling disappointed. In addition to this, you need to take care of your father and avoid any kind of arguments with him. Your income will improve due to this transit but then some unexpected expenses may raise their heads. What You Need To Do: You can worship Lord Hanuman to get rid of all the problems. Also, try being polite and nice to people who care for you or seek your help.

3. Gemini During the transit, the Saturn will rule in the eighth house of your horoscope. It is believed when Saturn rules in one's eighth house, works are delayed and the person faces various obstructions. But you don't have to feel disappointed as your hard work will pay and bring positive results. Your marital life may hit the rough road but then you can fix things by putting more efforts into your relationship. Make sure you do not involve in any kind of argument with your spouse and keep misunderstandings at bay. You need to take care of your family member's health. Also, try spending money wisely and having a well-planned budget. You may not have financial benefits and therefore, being extravagant may bring problems. However, August and September can bring some financial benefits to you. What You Need To Do: In order to reduce the negative effects of the transit, you can observe Shani Pradosh fast. Also, avoid wearing dark coloured clothes on Saturday.

4. Cancer Saturn usually rules in your seventh or eighth house but after the transit, it will be running in your seventh house. You need to buck up yourself and work hard to earn good results. Being lazy will bring various problems. It is advisable to finish your pending tasks as soon as you can. Else things might get delayed and will cause you huge loss. Those who are planning to get married this year may face delay and obstruction due to various reasons. However, their love life will blossom only if they invest time and emotions in it. Married couples need to avoid unnecessary arguments and take care of each other. What You Need To Do: As a remedy, you can perform Chhaya Daan. For this, you need to fill mustard oil in an earthen or iron pot and donate it after seeing your face in the oil. In addition to this, you have to help the poor and needy.

5. Leo Being the ruler of the sixth and seventh house of your horoscope, Saturn will rule in your sixth house after the transit. The transit will help you in achieving success and desired results if you do hard work. In addition to the determination and hard work, you need to stay aware of your competitors and opponents at your workplace as they will try to drag you down. Your family will support you in your noble deeds and your employers will extend their helping hands towards you. In case, you want to switch your job, avoid doing the same during the mid of the year. Hard work and confidence will help you in achieving your desired goals. When it comes to health, you need to take care of your health and focus on eating healthy food. What You Need To Do: As a remedy, you can light sesame oil Diya under a peepal tree on every Saturday evening. After lighting the Diya, go around the peepal tree seven times and pray for your success and peace. In addition to this, you should also donate black urad to the poor.

6. Virgo Saturn rules in the fifth and sixth house of your zodiac sign. After the transit, Saturn will be ruling in your fifth house which means it will bring positive results for you. For students, it is going to be a favourable time as their hard work and determination is going to benefit them. However, you will be facing various challenges and therefore, you need to face them with courage and perseverance. Your love life will be average as it might go through a tough phase. It is advisable to ignore shortcuts of earning money as it may cause huge losses to you. You need to focus more and more on your work else you might lose your job. When it comes to health, make sure you are careful. What You Need To Do: You can observe Shani Pradosh Vrat and it is advisable to light mustard oil Diya on Saturdays. Also, put five grains of whole urad daal in the Diya.

7. Libra After the transit, Saturn will be ruling in your fourth house. The effects may not be too favourable for you. You may face various challenges and your family may not support you. This can lead to a lack of confidence and stress. You may have some conflicts with your mother and other family members. But then you need to work harder to achieve your goals and fulfill your dreams. You will have to avoid the small issues raising their heads in your daily life else you may suffer badly. You may get new projects that would bring success to you if done whole-heartedly. You may travel throughout the year and gain various experiences. What You Need To Do: In order to avoid any more problems and please Saturn, you can wear a Panchdhatu ring studded with Sapphire in your middle finger on every Saturday.

8. Scorpio Usually, Saturn rules in the third and fourth house of your horoscope but after the transit, it will be ruling in your third house. This transit will end your Sadhe Saati period and may bring some good results. However, you may go through a stressful time. You may not be able to focus on your work as you will feel lethargic. The transit is going to bring financial benefits but then you need to avoid any sort of unnecessary expenses. Your true friends will help you during a crisis but you may go through some conflicts with your loved ones. Therefore, try to avoid any kind of argument by solving the issue in a gentle way. For students, this is going to be a fruitful time. What You Need To Do: As a remedy to your problems, you can offer flour to ants and volunteer in cleaning temples and other religious places.

9. Sagittarius The Saturn will be ruling in your second house after the transit. It is believed that the ruling of Saturn in either second or third brings positive results and hence, you will have a good time. Those who are facing Saadhe Sati will have some relief as it is going to be the last phase. However, you may face some difficulties and challenges. It is advisable that you must not lose patience and confidence. You need to do your work with full determination and hard work. You may feel laziness and face some conflicts among your family members. You may experience little to no income but the expenditures may raise their heads. What You Need To Do: You can wear the roots of Dhatura wrapped in a black cloth around your neck or you can tie it on your arms. In addition to this, you should also worship Lord Hanuman.

10. Capricorn Those who are born with Capricorn as their Moon sign may not be benefitted from this transit. However, since Capricorn is said to be the sign of Saturn, this transit will bless you with motivation and energy to conquer your problems. At times you may feel lack of support in whatever you do but then you need to understand that your self-confidence and determination is your biggest strength. At the workplace, you may face difficulties. This will bring restlessness and stress. You need to keep a close eye on your expenditure, especially during the month of February and March. What You Need To Do: You can wear Bichchoo Jadi wrapped in a black cotton cloth to keep away the problems and sufferings. In addition to this, worship Lord Shani.

11. Aquarius It is believed that Saturn rules the Aquarius itself and after the transit, Saturn will be ruling the twelfth house in your horoscope. Shani Sadhe Sati will begin in your life and therefore, you will get to face the harsh reality of life. But with hard work and determination, you can cope with the problems of your life. There can be times when you may feel your loved ones are drifting away. You may also face misunderstandings in your love life. It is advisable to analyse the things before making any decision. In case, you want to invest your money, analyse all the pros and cons. What You Need To Do: Chant Shani Beej Mantra on every Saturday and worship Lord Shani.