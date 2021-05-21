Saturn Retrograde In Capricorn 2021: Read How It Will Affect Your Lives

Aries The natives of this moon sign may remain in good health for some time but then they may catch throat problems, cough, and cold. Elderly natives may have some issues in their right leg while others may suffer from lower back problems. The retrogade will bring a change in the lives of natives. Their behaviour, approach to life and speech may change during this retrogade. It is important that you control your anger and speech else this may affect your relationship in an adverse manner. For students, this could be a good time and they may get a chance to travel to foreign countries. People may have various gains during this period. Natives working into any government sector will be having a great time. Those who are into politics may take part in some revolution. They may gain people's confidence and hence, it is good for them to bring changes in the society.

Natives of this sign may get abundant opportunities to travel and this makes them cheerful. Saturn will be taking these natives into the right direction! Those who are into relationship, will have a great time. You will be spending some good time with your friends. During this period, you will try your best to fulfill your wishes at any cost. It is advisable that you learn the mantra of "letting go". Remedy:- Try to keep your mind stable. For this, you can practice meditation, yoga and take part in some spiritual activities. Worshipping Lord Shiva can also help you.

Taurus For people belonging to this sign will be in good health. They need to take better care of themselves, especially during July and August. There can be times when you may suffer from headaches, feeling of restlessness and bone pain. Students intending to appear for government or any other academic exams will receive desired results. However, students need to work even harder, especially for the second term. Natives who are into finance and business, will be having a favourable time. They may also invest in some new ventures. Natives who are into politics, need to stay cautious of their behaviour and decisions. Else things may get worse. Any hasty decision can bring huge turmoil into the lives of these people. Those who are looking for new jobs, may earn some great opportunities after August. These natives may not get much opportunity to travel during this period. You need to take care of your health. Looking after elderly people in the family is also essential. Natives who are into relationships, may have an average time. But you need to avoid doing anything that may ruin your relationship. Remedy:- Worshipping Lord Vishnu and offering water to Lord Surya (sun) can prove to be beneficial for these natives. Reciting the Aditya Hriday Stotra can also be beneficial for people.

Gemini People belonging to the Gemini moon sign will have good health during this entire Saturn retrograde. Though they may have some chronic illness, they may recover soon. However, diabetic natives need to stay cautious when it comes to their health. Female natives belonging to the 15-45 age group may suffer from some menstrual issues. Couples who are planning for a baby, need to be patient during this time. It is advisable to consult a doctor before beginning a family. Health may improve after July.

For students, this will be a favourable time. They need to study hard to gain success in their respective field. Those who aspire to be engineers or doctors, will be having a favourable time. But that doesn't mean they don't need to work hard with commitment and consistency. Some students may pursue higher education in foreign countries. Natives who are into business will be getting some opportunities to expand their business. Those who are working into finance business need to be extremely careful before taking any loan. Else, these natives may face some problem in repaying the loan on time.

Natives willing to go on a pilgrimage will get an opportunity for the same. A romantic relationship will bloom in your life and you will be spending more and more time with your partner. Remedy:- Natives are advised to worship Goddess Saraswati during this time. While homemakers are advised to worship their family goddess.

Cancer For people belonging to this moon sign, their health will remain suitable. But there could be times, when these natives may have suffered from problems related to stomach and intestines. Therefore, it is advisable that you be careful of what you eat. Elderly natives may suffer from joint pain and this may bother them a lot. Students may suffer from some eye problems and therefore, they must not hesitate from consulting a doctor. For students, this could be a moderate time but they need to work harder to achieve their goals. Parents need to take better care of their children and make sure they aren't into the companionship of wrong people.

Those who are applying for permanent residency will have a favourable time. For finance-related matters, this could be a favourable time. Natives who are looking forward to selling or purchasing a house can do the same during this retrograde. Spending quality time with your family members can be a great thing to do. There's a family trip on the cards of these natives. You may have a memorable trip with them.

Those who are into the stock market may have a favourable time. The long-time investment may yield better results to these natives. For love and relationship, this will be a favourable time. Remedy:- Worshipping Lord Shiva during this period can be beneficial. He may ease your restlessness.

Leo During this time, Leo natives may have good health. However, they may suffer from headaches, gas, and acidity problems. During this time, Leo natives need to keep their strong temperament aside. They need to relax and let go of things during this retrograde period. For students, this is going to be a favourable time, especially those who are into science and engineering streams. People who are preparing for government jobs, need to work hard. Those who are seeking a better job need to work harder. People looking forward to having life partners may find someone suitable for them. The time till November may remain favourable for these natives.

During this period, the issues related to the ancestral property. These natives may also invest in some new business.



For people who are into love and relationships, this retrograde will bring a favourable time. Some natives may experience the entry of a new person in their life. During this time, the mother-son relationship may have some conflicts and tiffs. Natives are advised to maintain a healthy relationship with their neighbours. Remedy:- Natives should offer water to Lord Surya. Reciting Aditya Hridaya Stotra can also bring favourable results.

Virgo Virgo natives suffer from some stomach and stone-related diseases. However, their health may remain moderate during this period. Children and elderly people may suffer from disease related to digestion. Therefore, the natives need to have homemade food. People willing to go to foreign countries for further studies, may find an opportunity. Before taking any critical decisions, the natives are advised to consult with their family members. This will help them to make better critical decisions. Natives who are into any artistic field such as writing or drawing will earn fame during this period. They may also gain some opportunities that would enhance their art in the future. You will be spending time with your family and may go on a trip with them. Those who are willing to travel abroad to meet their kin, will be able to do the same.

If you have been willing to invest your money, then this is going to be a favourable time. Property-related issues may get solved from May to July. Those who are worried for their future, may get some opportunities to bring out the best in them and prosper in their lives. Those women who are seeking for a suitable partner, may come across some potential matches. For love and relationship, this is going to be a favourable time. Those who are already into relationships, should try sharing their thoughts with their partner. The family of these natives will get along well. Remedy:- Every Thursday, Virgo natives need to take a meal once a day. This is because Rahu is dominant in their horoscope. These natives must donate fried food items on Wednesdays.

Libra For Libra natives dental problems are likely to occur. They need to take extra precautions to save themselves from diseases related to eyes, ears and throats. Natives who have undergone limb surgery need to take extra care. Else they are likely to have problems in the future. These natives are likely to have opportunities to travel and explore places. They may also get drawn deeper into spirituality. They may also go on some religious trips. For students, this is going to be an average time. Those who are pursuing higher studies may not get the desired success. Therefore, they need to put in more and more effort to make things better. However, this is going to be a suitable time for natives who are preparing for government exams. For natives who are willing to settle abroad, the time will be favourable. Those who are preparing for Officer 1 and 2 exams, will get success. Those who are willing to invest in the stock market, need to avoid taking any hasty or impulsive decision. They need to have patience else they may incur a huge loss. Those who wish to enter the share market by opening an account will be successful. Those who are really unhappy and unsatisfied with their jobs may come across some good opportunities. Remedy:- For love and relationships, this period will remain moderate. Worshipping your family deity can help you in getting rid of all negative thoughts. Donating any white substance on Mondays and Fridays can help you in gaining fortune.

Scorpio The health of Scorpio natives may remain moderate during this retrograde. However, the natives suffering from heart ailments need to pay attention to their health. It is advisable to stay cautious regarding gas-related issues, headache, heartburn and chest pain as these may cause restlessness. The natives need to control their moody behaviour. Parents of such kids need to keep calm while dealing with their mood swings. For students, this period is favourable. Those who have opted for the science stream need to be extra careful and hardworking towards their studies. Those who are willing to go abroad for further studies may get various opportunities after August. Those who are looking forward to getting a job in the government sector will have to work harder. While those who are working in MNCs and private sectors need to have a good rapport with their bosses or seniors. These natives may experience heavy work pressure and increased work load. This may cause stress to these natives. Those who are willing to purchase some non-movable asset need to think wisely. Being impatient can create problems in their lives. Natives need to help their elders during this period. They may worry about their financial and family crises. It is important that you control your expenses. For those who are into love and relationship, the time will be in their favour. Married couples need to ensure that bitterness stays away from their marital life. Remedy:- Worshipping Surya Narayan can boost your confidence level.

Sagittarius The health of these will be good health during this period. But those who are allergic to something may not be able to adapt to the environment. During this period, the natives need to avoid oily, spicy, and unhealthy food. Apart from minor health problems, it will be a favourable period for people belonging to this sign. There could be times when these natives may face some issues related to communication. It is important to stay cautious of what you speak. Your opponent and competitors may accuse you for your behaviour and try to prove you wrong. For natives looking forward to pursuing higher education, this is going to be a favourable time. Job seekers may have some job opportunities that would shape their career. Natives wishing for promotion or new and better job opportunities will gain the same during this period. However, those who are into marketing and telecommunication field, may need to wait until October. For those who are seeking life partners, the time will be favourable. April to October can be an auspicious time for engagements or marriages. These natives may find a better life partner. Also, it is the right time to begin family planning. There could be a communication gap during this time, However, things may get normal from June. Remedy:- Chant Saraswati mantra, "Om kleem vagwadeenyae saraswati devay namah".

Capricorn With Saturn in Capricorn, Natives of the Capricorn may enjoy good health overall during this period. If you have any health problems like muscular pain, joint pain, infection, etc., you may feel the pain ease sooner. Be cautious about iron and water!

During this period, stay away from vehicles as much as possible. As Mars is accompanying Rahu, try to avoid any controversies during this period. Relationships with friends may be moderate. During this period, be cautious about not being misled or misused. Natives may face financial and social problems because of social issues. This time is moderate for the student natives; they may have to work harder than usual and be careful about their health. Natives intending to go out of town for studies may have some trouble.



You may face some financial problems during this period. Loan repayment might seem a little challenging during this period. Hence you are advised to think wisely but avoid taking any new risks. For a love relationship, this time is moderate; being careful about the relationship is advisable. The elder natives need to take care of the house and be mindful of their speech to avoid any family issues. Remedy:- The second phase of the seven and half year cycle of Saturn (sadesati) is known to be painful, hence chanting Hanuman Chalisa, fasting on Saturday, or donating to the poor and needy people would help to minorly mitigate the effects of the cycle.

Aquarius Natives of Aquarius may enjoy good health during this period but be cautious about gas and acidity problems. As Saturn is retrograding in the 12th house, Aquarius natives may experience excessive sweating - so stay hydrated. Elders might behave unusually and be a victim of unnecessary outbursts of anger. Family members need to be cautious about this. As Jupiter is in the ascendant, its fifth aspect directly affects education-children. The seventh aspect affects married life and career, which creates a trine on the important positions in the horoscope, which is good. Due to this, there may be fewer worries and concerns during this period. This is a favourable time for the students seeking higher studies. Natives applying for a visa to go aboard, either for a visit or getting settled, might have success. It is a good time to find solutions to any issues related to the inherited property. Commercial investment may be beneficial. This time is favourable for those who want to invest in the share market and gambling. This is a favourable time for natives seeking a life partner or love relationship. A new relationship may bloom. It is a favourable time for travel. Elders may go on religious trips. Because of Saturn's seven and a half year cycle in the first phase, there could be some problems, but because Jupiter is in the centre, you may keep moving forward. Remedy:- You are advised to chant Hanuman Chalisa.