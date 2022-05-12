Mercury Combust In Taurus On 13 May 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will reap profits if you are a businessman. Your business will expand successfully. You need to maintain peace and happiness with your partner. You will succeed professionally as well. You will gain name and fame during this time. Talking about your personal relationships, you need to stay calm and maintain peace and happiness with your spouse. Your health will be fine. Remedy: You need to offer Arghya to Lord Sun in the morning.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The time will prove to be favourable for your career. You will be better at your workplace and people will cooperate for you. Your hardwork will bring success in your professional life. There will be financial gains and you may also get some job opportunities. Your love life will flourish. Remedy: You need to chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" daily 14 times.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This phase will be a bit difficult for you and work related pressure will be very high during this time. If you are planning to invest in some new venture, think twice, as there can be losses. There will be peace and harmony in your personal life. Talking about health, you need to treat your throat infection immediately. Remedy: You may offer food to the poor children on Wednesdays.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will see positive results today and need to plan your actions accordingly. You will come across new business opportunities abroad and you need to grab it. There will be peace and harmony in your personal relationships. Take care of your health and improve your diet and keep check on your fitness regime. Remedy: You need to donate green grass to cows on Wednesdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about working professionals, they may have to face a job transfer during this period. Business owners will also face tough competition and hurdles on their way. In your personal life, there can be arguments and conflicts and it can get worse over time due to your unfiltered speech or angry tone. Take care of your health as you may suffer from mental health issues. Remedy: You need to chant Lingashtakam daily.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will come across new job opportunities during this time. Your life will be full of positive influences. Businessmen will come across some new ventures abroad and they will make new contacts. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You and your spouse will support each other. Your health will be good. Remedy: You need to chant Vishnu Sahasranamam daily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October People who are employed will face some obstacles during this time. There are some challenges in front of you. Businessmen will suffer from the possibility of loss and therefore, they need to keep everything organised. In terms of health, you need to check with a doctor as you may be suffering from throat related issues. Remedy: You need to light an oil lamp for goddess Lakshmi on Friday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November At your workplace, you may come across some hurdles. It will be better for you to work carefully. Businessmen will face ups and downs as well and there can be a negative impact when it comes to productivity. You may have to deal with some health issues and that can decrease your immunity. You need to take care of your diet. Remedy: You need to chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 11 times.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may face some challenges at your workplace and therefore, time will prove to be tough for you. You need to work carefully during this time and there will be some ups and downs in the relationship. There will be some ego issues with your spouse as well. Businessmen will have a negative impact on their business. Take care of your diet to stay fit. Remedy: You may chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 11 times.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may come across some hurdles during this period. Before meeting deadlines, you need to manage all your work. Businessmen will come across some setbacks and therefore, planning is crucial to expand your business. There will be some problems in your personal life. Talking about your health, you need to get indulge in yoga, exercise and meditation to keep yourself healthy. Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Time will be average for those who will make career-related decisions. You will come across new benefits during this time. Businessmen will not reap any profit or incur any loss. There will be some misunderstanding between your family members. Talking about health, you need to exercise regularly to keep yourself fit. Remedy: You may offer food to diseased persons on Saturdays.