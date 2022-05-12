Just In
- 11 min ago Buddha Purnima 2022: Important Teachings Of Gautam Buddha That Will Empower You
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 12 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago #RealHai: Participate In Josh's Biggest Challenge & Stand A Chance To Go To IIFA 2022
- 18 hrs ago Expert Article: Do You Have Endometriosis? Symptoms And Treatment
Don't Miss
- Movies Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Didn’t Talk About His Girlfriend Nazil In The Jail
- News Minor dip in India's Covid-19 cases, 2,827 fresh cases reported
- Finance 2 Board Meetings For Bonus & Stock Split And Dividend & Share Buyback
- Sports FA Cup Final 2022: Chelsea will end red-eyed at Wembley against Liverpool: Don Hutchison
- Technology Amazon iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Spin And Win Quiz: Win Free iQOO Neo 6 5G And More
- Automobiles Top 10 Cars In India With Longest Waiting Period
- Education TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Released For Prelims Exam At tnpsc.gov.in, Download Here
- Travel Top Holiday Destinations To Visit in India In The Month Of May
Mercury Combust In Taurus On 13 May 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
In Astrology, the planet Mercury has a great influence on everyone's lifer as it is known for knowledge and skills. It is the fastest moving planet in the social system. If its position on certain zodiac sign is strong then it will help one to excel, but on the other hand, if it is weak, then it will cause further damage. People who have Mercury in their favour will have strong decision-making skills, communicate well and think logically in adverse situations.
The change in the position of the planets directly affects the people and we know this because soon Mercury is going to set in Taurus and it will bring a lot of changes and even though the impact may not be severe but there is a possibility that some will be deprived from knowledge. The combustion of Mercury will begin on 13 May 2022 at 12.56 pm in Taurus and will end on 30 May in Taurus. Scroll down the article to know how it will impact the zodiac signs and the remedies that one can follow to get rid of the obstacles.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You will reap profits if you are a businessman. Your business will expand successfully. You need to maintain peace and happiness with your partner. You will succeed professionally as well. You will gain name and fame during this time. Talking about your personal relationships, you need to stay calm and maintain peace and happiness with your spouse. Your health will be fine.
Remedy: You need to offer Arghya to Lord Sun in the morning.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
The time will prove to be favourable for your career. You will be better at your workplace and people will cooperate for you. Your hardwork will bring success in your professional life. There will be financial gains and you may also get some job opportunities. Your love life will flourish.
Remedy: You need to chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" daily 14 times.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
This phase will be a bit difficult for you and work related pressure will be very high during this time. If you are planning to invest in some new venture, think twice, as there can be losses. There will be peace and harmony in your personal life. Talking about health, you need to treat your throat infection immediately.
Remedy: You may offer food to the poor children on Wednesdays.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You will see positive results today and need to plan your actions accordingly. You will come across new business opportunities abroad and you need to grab it. There will be peace and harmony in your personal relationships. Take care of your health and improve your diet and keep check on your fitness regime.
Remedy: You need to donate green grass to cows on Wednesdays.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Talking about working professionals, they may have to face a job transfer during this period. Business owners will also face tough competition and hurdles on their way. In your personal life, there can be arguments and conflicts and it can get worse over time due to your unfiltered speech or angry tone. Take care of your health as you may suffer from mental health issues.
Remedy: You need to chant Lingashtakam daily.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You will come across new job opportunities during this time. Your life will be full of positive influences. Businessmen will come across some new ventures abroad and they will make new contacts. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You and your spouse will support each other. Your health will be good.
Remedy: You need to chant Vishnu Sahasranamam daily.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
People who are employed will face some obstacles during this time. There are some challenges in front of you. Businessmen will suffer from the possibility of loss and therefore, they need to keep everything organised. In terms of health, you need to check with a doctor as you may be suffering from throat related issues.
Remedy: You need to light an oil lamp for goddess Lakshmi on Friday.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
At your workplace, you may come across some hurdles. It will be better for you to work carefully. Businessmen will face ups and downs as well and there can be a negative impact when it comes to productivity. You may have to deal with some health issues and that can decrease your immunity. You need to take care of your diet.
Remedy: You need to chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 11 times.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You may face some challenges at your workplace and therefore, time will prove to be tough for you. You need to work carefully during this time and there will be some ups and downs in the relationship. There will be some ego issues with your spouse as well. Businessmen will have a negative impact on their business. Take care of your diet to stay fit.
Remedy: You may chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 11 times.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You may come across some hurdles during this period. Before meeting deadlines, you need to manage all your work. Businessmen will come across some setbacks and therefore, planning is crucial to expand your business. There will be some problems in your personal life. Talking about your health, you need to get indulge in yoga, exercise and meditation to keep yourself healthy.
Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Time will be average for those who will make career-related decisions. You will come across new benefits during this time. Businessmen will not reap any profit or incur any loss. There will be some misunderstanding between your family members. Talking about health, you need to exercise regularly to keep yourself fit.
Remedy: You may offer food to diseased persons on Saturdays.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Working professionals may experience new job opportunities and they can opt for a job change. Bussiness owners will make less profit. Due to lack of communication, there will be certain problems in your personal life. You need to keep yourself calm to heal your relationship with your spouse. Take care of your health as it can deteoriate.
Remedy: You must take blessings from the elders of your house.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 12 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 11 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 10 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 09 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 08 May To 14 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 08 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 07 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 06 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 05 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsMay 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs In This Month
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 04 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 03 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs