Mars Transit In Taurus 2021: How It Will Affect You

Aries For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the transit will take place in the second house of their horoscope. Since the second house of these natives represents family, speech and accumulated wealth, you are advised to care about the same. It is important that you choose your words wisely else you may get into some unexpected arguments and ego clashes. During this transit, you need to take care of your mother else she may fall ill and this may make you stressed and anxious. Try to keep her away from any kind of stress and worry. If you are into any property-related matter, then try to deal with it as soon as possible. You shouldn't delay the purchase of your house or any other property during this transit. Else this would cause you unnecessary stress. On the professional front, you will be utilising all the resources and thereby increasing your efficiency and productivity during this transit. However, during this transit, you will need to work hard to get better results. During this time, you will be making a good amount of money. Due to this, you may in to show off and this can lead to impulsive buying or taking any kind of loans and credits from your colleagues, co-workers and friends. If you are single and have crush on someone then you need to speak your heart out. Let your crush know what you feel for him/her. Those who are married will get full support of their spouse and in-laws. Students are advised to study hard to gain desired results and increasee their knowledge.

Taurus Taurus natives will host the transit in the first house of their horoscope which further represents character, traits, personality, name and fame in the society. This transit will prove to be fruitful for you and hence, will make you assertive, stronger and confident than you were before the transit. During the entire transit of Mars in Taurus, you will find yourself filled with enthusiasm, energy and determination. These three things will make you able to execute your plans in an effective manner. You will be able to overcome your enemies and contemporaries during this transit. Your enthusiasm, determination and professionalism will help you in making the best in your career. You may come across certain job opportunities that may provide you a better salary and working conditions. If you are into any business, you may gain benefits. But it is advisable that you sit with your partner and you should sit down with your partner and discuss responsibilities, profit sharing and rules to achieve common goals. You will be having profits and gains during this transit. However, you may incur some unwanted expenses which will increase your expenditure. In the context of land and property, the period is highly favourable for you. Still, you need to consider the advice of experts and seniors as this will help you in increasing the chances of earning profits. Your personal life will be fine during this transit. There could be times when people around you, especially your partner may find you dominating and pushy. Due to this, things may seem a bit difficult to you.

Gemini Mars will be transiting into Aquarius through the twelfth house of your horoscope. The transit will bring opportunities to travel abroad and go on business trips. You will definitely get desired outcomes during this transit. Your elder siblings may get benefitted during this transit and this will make you happy. Health-wise, you may face some issues such as insomnia, etc. You may undergo certain ailments that would affect your health in an adverse manner. Therefore, you are advised to take proper sleep during this transit. On the personal front, you may have some clashes and tiffs with your partner. Some past issues may take a toll on your relationship. You are advised to avoid over-reacting to any issue. Your younger siblings would support you and will always be there for you. During this transit, avoid investing your hard-earned money in any scheme and policy. Instead, you need to study the market trend and have a strategy.

Cancer For the Cancer Moon sign, Mars is a Yogakarak planet as it governs the fifth house of intellect and tenth house of action of your horoscope and will be transiting through your eleventh house that represents gains of all kinds. This indicates that this transit is going to bring auspicious results for the natives born under the sign of the crab. During this period, you will clear in your thought process and ideas about what you want to achieve during this period. As a result, you will have more energy than usual which will help you to be more organised in your endeavours leading to professional growth and financial security. You will work cooperatively with others in order to accomplish goals at your workplace rather than walking on the path of success alone. This will help you garner a good image among your subordinates and seniors. Businessmen are also likely to get major business projects and a sudden influx of cash in their business holdings during this transit. Undertaking Journeys are also likely to prove highly advantageous and profitable in this duration. Those actively involved in sports, games, and or are participating in other competitive activities are likely to get good success during this transit. Personally, a good period for love and romance as many of the natives are likely to witness an influx of fresh energy and passion in their relationships. But sometimes, your ego to dominate others can ruin the results achieved during this transit. So, try to work on this weakness of yours to achieve good results. Benefits and good results from spouse, friends and children are indicated for many of the Cancer individuals.

Leo The sign that represents loyalty Leo will host Mars in their tenth house of action, career and profession. As Mars is a "Yogakaraka" planet for this sign, will be in its directional strength or "digbali " position during this time which is likely to bring growth in all areas of your life. You are likely to be more confident, courageous and ambitious in your nature and are more likely to achieve your desired results this time than any part of the year. So, this is a favorable time period to start your own business or become self-employed, if your dasha pattern is also showing the same as per your horoscope. You are also likely to get favorable opportunities related to your professional field or activity. Your financial prosperity will also improve during this period. But, however, this transit will enhance your desire to get appreciation or recognition for your accomplishments. You will be having a desire that others notice you during this period. Sometimes, it is good and helps you push the limits, but the maximum time it results in aggression, hastiness and wastage of energy on achieving small things rather than investing your time on big projects. So, focus more on your work and the rest will be taken care of. Some conflicts with the people in higher authority are also possible now. Personally, some of the natives are likely to get outcomes in matters related to property and real estate. Progress in your personal matters is also indicated during this transit, as any previous matter related to marital life is likely to get settled in this duration. Betterment in studies is also indicated for the students born under this sign. Overall, a good transit, but avoid hastiness and aggression.

Virgo For Virgo natives, Mars, which owns the lordship of their third house of siblings and the eighth house of longevity, will be transiting in the 9th house of fortune. As a result, you may gain some sudden benefits during this period. As this is also activating your house of efforts, your initiatives will bring desired results during this period. You will achieve progress in your respective area of profession. This position of Mars also indicates that you are likely to get religiously inclined during this period. However, sometimes Mars in this position can make you excessively opinionated or rigid regarding your beliefs and any difference with them can make you easily fired up, leading to fights and legal battles. So, try to work on this tendency of yours to gain better results from this period. Personally, some differences or opinions with your father can create a bitter environment at home. So, maintaining proper decorum of speech with your father is essential, as any advice or suggestion from him has the potential to change your life. As Mars is also the lord of the eighth house which indicates loss from theft, so take extra care of your belongings and valuables during this period. Take journeys or travels if only necessary as it may lead to over expenditure and stress. Also, do not neglect your health during this period and drive carefully as accidents and injuries can be foreseen for many. Overall, a good period that will see you achieving professional and financial progress, but avoid any kind of over expenditure and aggression during this period.

Libra Mars, commander in chief of the celestial sphere, governs the second and seventh house of the horoscope for the Libra Moon sign and will transit through the eighth house which represents the transformation, changes, uncertainties and sudden gains. In terms of personal life, throughout this transit, the health of your spouse may remain fragile, there may be some misunderstandings between you two, especially over finances. So, remain cool and calm while dealing with your partner and try to sort out differences amicably, before they get out of control. Professionally, your secret enemies can try and harass you, plot behind your back, so you will need to be a little cautious at this time. Do not fall into any kind of office gossip, do not confront anyone directly, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary problems. This period will also encourage you to change jobs, but avoid taking any decision in a hurry, unless you are satisfied with your growth in a new organisation, do not take any step forward. Till then, sharpen your skills and gain experience, so that you can get benefits in the upcoming auspicious periods. This is a good period to have a clear cut discussion with your business partners and discuss your roles if you have not done it till now. This will help you to avoid unnecessary conflicts and misunderstandings in the business. However, small-scale entrepreneurs or sole proprietors are likely to receive sudden profits during this time period. Also, if you have applied for some sort of loan, there are high chances of it getting cleared during this transit. Special responsibility and attention should be diverted towards health during this period. Avoid being careless or negligent as minor ailments if not adhered to can turn into serious ailments. Be cautious while driving.

Scorpio Scorpio natives will host Mars in their seventh house of Marriage and partnership. Mars governs your sixth house, which tells us about the diseases, enemies and first house which tells us about our personality, nature and self. As a result, this transit may have a negative effect on their marriage as they may face some ego conflicts or ups and downs in their marital life. However, single natives might find their mate during this period. Those looking for remarriage might also get favorable results during this period. On the professional front, things will be better as your enthusiasm, warrior spirit and never say die attitude will help you to accomplish the pending tasks. This will help you get increments or appraisals pending for a long time, which will boost your confidence. This is also a very good time for those of you thinking of taking the plunge or starting your own venture, as all the plans and strategies that you have prepared for long will get good platform and support. In terms of health, though the period looks fine, still avoid fried and spicy food during this duration, otherwise, you may face some problems related to the abdomen area. Also, Mars in this position can make you aggressive, so try and indulge in physical activities or sports that may involve sweating. This will bring positive results for health and help you divert your energy in the right direction.

Sagittarius For the Sagittarius moon sign, Mars governs the fifth and twelfth house and will be transiting through the sixth house of your horoscope. You will be able to handle your obstacles courageously and boldly during this period. You will also dominate your enemies and will be able to control them easily. Your workload during this transit is likely to increase during this period, however, some disputes with co-workers are possible during this period. So, if you are feeling any kind of restless energy or aggression during this period, try to channelise your energy effectively by dividing your tasks into small projects and then completing them one after another. However, this transit will be favorable to switch jobs, those of you looking for new opportunities may be able to find one in their desired fields. You may also have to incur some sudden expenses during this period, hence, maintaining a proper balance between your income and expenditures is very important, otherwise, you may have to depend on others financially or may have to borrow from them. Healthwise, during this period, your immune system or your overall capacity to fight diseases may decline, which may make you suffer from high fevers and infections. So, try and work on your immune system, inculcate green leafy vegetables in your diet and include meditation and exercises like pranayama in your daily routine. This will provide positive effects on your health. Students also may have to put in more efforts than usual into their studies in order to get desired outcomes. They may face distractions in their studies and have to try very hard and remain focused throughout this transit to succeed in their academics. Those of you who are married may remain worried about the health and wellbeing of their children during this transit.

Capricorn Mars, which governs the fourth house of happiness, luxuries, comforts and eleventh house which represents gains from all fronts will transit through their fifth house of progeny, intellect, love and romance. On the personal front, single natives will be able to meet with their significant other during this time period. Married natives will get good gains through their children. Their children are likely to make steady progress in their academics or in their respective fields, which will make them filled with pride and honour. Professionally, as Mars being your eleventh house lord aspecting its own house indicates that you will receive good financial and monetary benefits during this period. This is also a very good period to deal with property matters. If you have been planning to buy or sell property, then this will be a very propitious period. Professionally, you might be spirited and enthusiastic about things during this period but may lack self-discipline to match it. Also, sometimes Mars in this position can make one rigid and hasty in their approach which can have negative consequences on all aspects of your life, especially work. So, work on this tendency of yours as this period is full of opportunities and you may be asked to lead a team or an important project during this transit.

Aquarius For Aquarius natives, Mars which rules the 3rd house of siblings, efforts and tenth house of status and action will be transiting through your fourth house that represents mother, land, comforts and luxuries. In terms of personal life, this period will be highly favorable for your mother and your chances of getting benefits from her or any of your maternal relatives are very high. This will also be a good time to invest in some renovation and repair projects at your home. You might also acquire new vehicles and valuables during this period. However, as Mars positioned in this house is directly aspecting the seventh house of marital life and relations, this indicates that you may have an increased desire to rule the affairs during this period, dominate others. This may create some conflicts or tiffs in your domestic environment bringing in disharmony. Some emotional issues from the past may also resurface during this period which could make you all angry and worked up, which you may pour on your family members, this can increase negativity in the home environment. So, try and focus on the present, here and now and find joy in your life. This period may see you undertaking journeys and tours, especially related to your business and profession. You may experience an increased flow of activity at your workplace, and you may be required to provide your valuable advice or suggestion in the completion of important tasks. As Mars is the lord of the 10th house of status and recognition, having a direct aspect on it, indicates that your reputation among your peers and society is going to increase during this period. However, remain grounded in your approach, otherwise, you might ruin better opportunities. Overall, a good period but stay away from aggression, overspending especially on the decoration or renovation of your house.