Mars Transit In Taurus 10 August 2022: Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will speak up in a straightforward manner, which may be mostly misconstrued as rude. You may be giving the same impression to your family as well. Watch out for domestic clashes due to this, as well as sudden financial upheavals. Students are all fully geared up and driven to succeed. Couples enjoy a proper support from their in-laws. Also, they may even plan for a pilgrimage. Overall, very few hassles are indicated. You will experience growth career-wise. Remedy- You may chant Hanuman Chalisa seven times daily.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Windfalls with respect to overseas assignments and marital life will await you. To top it all, you will have your mother's staunch support. You have to exercise care and caution in a real estate deal to order to gain from it. It is a favourable time to walk down the path of matrimony as you spot the right prospect who will be a constant source of support for you. While, travelling, you must be careful as you are prone to mishaps. Remedy- You may offer red flowers to Durga Maa.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Gains from your association with your younger sibling is indicated. This is also the time to spend on your hobbies and hone your talents. Health issues are not to be neglected and a general check up with a doctor will be required. Your marital equation may be imbalanced due to your sudden ego trips, and dominating attitude towards your partner. Please pay attention to the red flags that may need immediate redressal. If ignored, this can result in upheavals and domestic discord. Remedy- You may worship Lord Kartikeya daily in the morning.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This is the time to sit back and relax, to enjoy leisurely all the good results for your previous efforts. Prosperity is indicated in the fields of real estate, engineering, or armed forces. If you are due for a promotion, you can expect it now. It is an opportune time for students to focus and prepare for their exams. Your long-standing chronic illness will be cured with due medical intervention this time. It is a dream come true kind of a lucky patch for you. So, relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Remedy- You may worship Lord Hanuman and donate sweets on Tuesday.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This is overall a good time, for you. Professionally you will be loaded with lucrative offers. If you are a surgeon, a real estate developer, or armed forces personnel, there could never be a better time than this. Your health and personality will be positively benefitted, and a new physical activity will pique your interests. Mothers staunch support can help you go a long way. Studies may be a little interrupted, as students find sudden distractions that deviate their focus from studies. Remedy- You may wear a Copper Kada in your right hand.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Blessings from your teacher and father will get you empowered. You may also arrange a tour to a pilgrimage centre. Your father can get dominating due to Mars influence and it may upset your apple cart. Again, expenditure may rise, unexpectedly. You will receive support from your younger sibling. Your domestic happiness is going to be toppled by unforeseen incidents including your mother's sudden illness. Remedy- You may offer jaggery and peanut sweets in temples.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is challenging, at the least. A string of unforeseen events can disturb your peace. Sudden financial upheavals can add fuel to the fire. Although you may be a bit commanding in the way you speak, do not overdo it while conversing with authorities and older adults. You may have to go out on a travel in order to avoid a ticklish situation. Be on red alert here. Remedy- You may donate your blood, If it is not possible, donate jaggery and peanut sweets to labourers.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your dominating tendency can cause rift in your relationship with your partner. Your marital situation will be full of ups and downs due to this. However, your profession and professional partnerships will thrive. Generally, avoid ego conflicts with everyone. Although your energy levels are soaring currently, you need to take meticulous care of your health and watch what you eat. It is only then the universe will bless you with satisfactory health. Remedy- You may offer red flowers to Goddess Lakshmi in worship.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are a rosy picture of health, with respect to strength and immunity this time as per the planetary transit. Your enemies can't face you, let alone try to subdue you. Those competitive exam aspirants will succeed with flying colours, possibly with a distinction. Long-distance travel, is a distinct possibility. It may be on the expensive side but it has its pluses. You are into a spell of good luck for which you will thank your destiny and God. Remedy- You may consume jaggery regularly.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can now focus on meeting your goals. Your overflowing energy should be channelised properly. Those in the research fields can also relax as the time is favourable. Certain attractive opportunities at workplace, will come your way with an increase in your workload and responsibility. Incentives can be expected. Finally, as you achieve all your targets, you will see that you have realized your dreams. If a promotion is due, it is going to be on your platter. Attend to your kid's needs as you may have to confront some behavioural issues from them. Enrol them at a sports centre to physically keep them active. Remedy- You may donate red cloth to any needy child.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your bonds with your younger sibling, in case you both are staying apart, will strengthen due to spending quality time with them this time. Healthwise, your mother's situation will be much better. She may dominate you at times. Although you show some possessive streak towards your life partner, they will still stand by you. You may have to put in more than your usual quota of work at workplace. People look up to you for guidance while completing important targets. Remedy- You may gift your mother sweet dishes made of jaggery.