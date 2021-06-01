Mars Transit In Cancer 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people belonging to the Aries Moon Sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the fourth house of their horoscope. For those who don't know, this house represents property, mother, vehicle, comfort, construction, and immovable assets. The natives are advised to maintain calm during this time. On the professional front, you may perform well during this period. You are likely you get a promotion on the basis of your hard work and dedication towards your work. During this transit, you are advised to take the best care of your parents. Your mother may undergo some minor health issues which may become nasty if ignored for a long time. If you are married, then there could be times when you and your spouse may have some tiff. During this time, some uncertainties may bother you. Due to this, you may remain restless and stressed out. Therefore, it is important for you to have good behaviour towards your family members as this would help you in avoiding any further problems. If you happen to buy or sell any property make sure you make the deal carefully. However, it will be better if you postpone the deal for some time. In case, you are suffering from any heart ailments make sure you take the best care of yourself.

Taurus For people belonging to the Taurus Moon sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the third house of their horoscope. The third house of these natives symbolise courage and valour. During this transit, the natives will try to extend their limit by maintaining their communication with the people around them. This transit may cause some stress in the lives of these natives. Their work-life may get affected the most. However, they may get a promotion as well. In terms of finance, the transit will prove to be favourable for the natives. For some natives, their expenses may increase during this period. Some natives may have tiff and conflicts with their siblings. The health of their younger sibling(s) may deteriorate during this transit. The natives too may suffer from some blood-related health issues.

Gemini For people born under the effect of the Gemini Moon sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the second house of their horoscope. These natives may hurt their loved ones during this transit, though they may not intend to. Therefore, they are advised to watch their words before saying anything. On the financial front, they may have some shortage of funds due to unnecessary expenses. However, they are likely to earn profit from their in-laws. The natives are advised to avoid lending money to anyone. Not only this, but they also need to avoid taking any kind of loans during this period. On the health front, these people are advised to stay careful while driving.

Cancer For people belonging to the For the Cancer Moon sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the first house of their horoscope. During this transit, the natives may remain stressed out. They may also become aggressive due to their impulsive nature. The natives are, therefore, advised to control their anger. Some natives will be favoured in terms of money and professional growth. Though the natives will have some income, those would be quite slow and full of obstruction. The married life of these natives may also go through a test of time as they may have some misunderstandings. The natives need to stay cautious when walking or driving. Otherwise, they may undergo some accidents.

Leo People belonging to this sign will be hosting the transit in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The house represents foreign gains, spirituality, salvation and expenses. During this period, the natives of these signs may face some uncertainties and stress related to work. They are therefore advised to not invest their hard-earned money into the business and huge investments. The natives are likely to travel abroad for pursuing higher studies. Financially, the expenses of these natives may rise due to some health issues. On the relationship front, the natives need to stay careful. They also need to take care of their spouse's health. The natives need to put more and more effort, in order to prove their worth. They may receive support from their seniors and colleagues in their workplace. However, they must stay away from gossips and arguments at their workplace. Else things may go in the wrong direction.

Virgo For people belonging to the Virgo moon sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The transit of Mars in Cancer may not be favourable for people belonging to this moon sign. Due to this, the natives may face some negative impacts in their lives. The financial expenses of these natives may increase during this period which may cause huge stress for them. Working professionals are advised to not switch their job during this transit. However, for business natives, the transit will prove to be an average time. Though they may not make a huge profit, they won't incur losses as well. But they need to avoid investing their money during this transit. At times, there could be some problems arising in their heads in the relationship of these natives. They are advised to stay faithful to their partner.

Libra For those who were born under the effect of this sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. The house is associated with name and fame. The natives will stay focused in their lives and will give their best in everything that they do. The natives are requested to avoid expecting any support from their luck as this may cause huge stress and pressure at their work. The business natives will also get affected during this transit as they may not get the desired results. Still, the natives are advised to keep a check on their expenses. Some natives may face difficulties in their relationship. However, those who have just entered into a new relationship may have a good time. Married natives will have to put more effort into their married life. This way they will be able to avoid any issues.

Scorpio For people belonging to the Scorpio Moon Sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. The ninth house represents luck, foreign journeys and religion. The transit may cause you some stress and mental pressure. You may lack the support of your luck. It Is important that you trust your skills and work on improving them. Only then you'll be able to achieve what you are aiming for. Financially, you may suffer from some problems but you need to work hard to make your earnings well. During the transit, you may have some conflicts with your father. Your health may stay unstable during this transit. During this transit, you may not be inclined towards religion. Your opponents may try to tarnish your image during this transit. Therefore, you are advised to stay away from any such activities that may give a chance to your enemies. Practicing yoga and meditation during this period can be beneficial for you.

Sagittarius For Sagittarius natives, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the eighth house of their horoscope. The house represents sudden gain or loss, occult studies and inheritance. During this transit, the natives need to be extra careful at each and every step. They need to acquire knowledge of what's right and wrong. Professionally, the natives need to put in more and more hard work. They are likely to have a lo got to journey. The reason behind the long journey could be work commitment or some personal work. On the financial front, the natives need to spend money on only necessities. Natives trying to get loans may face some problems regarding the same. On the relationship front, some natives may face problems. Some conflicts may arise between the couples. The relationship issues can be solved through proper communication. The natives will be enjoying a peaceful time with their family members.

Capricorn For people belonging to the Capricorn Moon sign, the Mars transit in Cancer will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. During this transit, the married natives may face some issues in their married life. They are advised not to engage in any arguments with their partner. Some natives may face problems in their business. For those who are into any partnership business, things can be really tough on them. Natives who planning to get married off may find some obstacles in their marriage. Due to this, their marriage may get delayed. On the financial front, the natives may face some problems. They may find it extremely difficult to maintain their lifestyle. The natives need to take care of their health during this period. Not only this but tbey should also look after their spouse.

Aquarius For the Aquarius moon signed natives, Mars is the lord of the third and tenth house and it is transiting in the sixth house of debt, daily wages and enemies. During this transit, you need to focus on your professional life and avoid any kind of conflicts or debates with your co-workers. Also, be careful with your superiors and avoid facing their anger. Financially, try to avoid unnecessary expenses and save as much as you as the aspection of Mars on the twelfth house may bring you some sudden expenses. Relationship wise, your married life will remain a little bit tensed. Therefore, keep proper communication and clarity between you and your spouse. Healthwise, you may face some minor health ailments. Therefore, you are advised to follow a proper exercise.