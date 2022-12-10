Leo Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Although Shani Dev's entry into your seventh house at the start of the year, and induce religiosity in you, there won't be any perceived benefits or gain from society. Around April 22, you career will pick up and show stunning growth in every way.

You may experience disagreement and misgivings with mentors and teachers. Rahu's entry into your eighth house on October 30, implies that you have to be extra careful about vehicles and your finances. Due to saturnine influence, you will defeat your rivals and win litigations. On January 17th your chances of success in business sphere and marital life improves by leaps and bounds.

Leo 2023: Love

Romantic life runs smoothly in the coming year. You will be greatly amazed at your partners wisdom. Around April 22, romantically you will see a new phase to add to your happiness. Love and understanding grow in the lap of harmony and animosities and boredom make way for a great new period.

Leo 2023: Career

The past efforts lead to success at present while your responsibilities will extend further towards many other areas of life as well. Post January 17, your careerfront will show outstanding developments. After 22 April, your job and career might receive the much needed boost. Using your expertise and skills, you could reach greater heights of accomplishments.

Leo 2023: Education

Positive outcomes await Leo students. Your sound memory will help you memorise and grasp anything you read with ease. April augurs well for success at Academic pursuits. Your intuitive grasp of things will help your studies advance to your expectations. Competitive exams will prove to be easier than you can handle although your aspirations for higher education will not meet with encouraging results.

Leo 2023: Finance

The new year will start on a promising note and usher in fortune, bounty and a sense of wellbeing. Due to your efforts, you will reap financial gains and soon see improvements in this area. The ideal time to join a job with the government will come in between April and June. October can be quite upsetting with respect to financial loss. You will recklessly invest in various channels which will lead to monetary losses.

Leo 2023: Family

This year is unpredictable with respect to family scenario. Your family might grow wealthy but at the same time go through a lot of stress. The quality of domestic life will improve greatly during this phase. You might be separated from family due to pressing reasons due to your busy schedule that disrupts your sense of work and play. You may have to face conflicts with family in this regard which you will overcome with a display of goodwill and understanding.

Leo 2023: Children

Education wise they will experience promising fortunes although health wise ups and downs will be a regular feature. Although they sense discomfort due to decline in health, they will still be obedient and understanding. Up to 22 April, you will be stressed unduly about your kids. However, with the 22 April begins a new phase where you will be devoid of all worries. They'll make headway into their chosen field of academics and sectors. Success is indicated in academics as well as on the job front. October onwards, along with December and November you will experience your proud moments due to your children.

Leo 2023: Marriage

Marital life may be rife with tension and health problems. With Saturn's entry into your seventh house, your marriage is sure to benefit greatly during this time. Your partner will enjoy robust health and will be emotionally bonded with you. Although the relationship is cemented for sure, some changes are bound to happen up to 22 April. 22 April onwards, it seems to augur well for marriage. Marital issues will be resolved to your satisfaction. In-laws will be very amiable and even extend their cooperation to you. Children bring good news. Pilgrimage tours are likely during November and December.

Leo 2023: Business

Long journeys related to business projects will be a part of your routine. Do not indulge in any business that flauts government rules between January and April; April brings with it an aura of peace and progress. Your company will prosper with respect to foreign trade by October. Number of customers will be on the rise and you will collaborate with the influential this time.

Leo 2023: Property And Vehicle

If purchasing a car or a real estate deal is on your mind, you are in for success. After January you can start the constructing your new home at any point in time during the next year. Saturn will help you succeed in any venture that you undertake. April to May and November to December months will be significant for a new vehicle purchase. Real estate deals will be struck between November and December.

Leo 2023: Wealth & Profit

You may receive a large government fund which you will be able to use well. Up to 22 April stay away from investments and economise. April onwards, your financial scenario will see a change towards the better. This year, January, April to June and finally November to December will be most favourable financially. You may gain from the sale of any property.

Leo 2023: Health

Do not take your health casually as ignoring it even a little bit will cause serious illness. You will be prone to stomach and nerve problems. Stress and some undiagnosed issues. Timely medical intervention is a must in case some symptoms show up. April onwards there is a slight change in the situation that is very relieving but again post 30 October, immoderate consumption of food and drink could lead you to troubles.

Leo 2023: Lucky Number

The lucky numbers for those born under the sign of Leo are 1 and 9. Overall lucky number of the year 2023 will be seven. After a few impediments, you will turn out to be successful. Although you will face with challenges, you will be given the grit and energy to overcome them.

Leo 2023: Astrological Remedies

On Sunday, you must undertake a fast.

Start giving arghya to Sun every day from Sunday onwards.

Reciting Suryashtakam will be help you a lot.

On Wednesday evening, it proves lucky to donate black sesame seeds to a temple.

You must wear a high-quality ruby stone especially during the Shukla Paksha on Sunday morning, you should wear this stone on your ring finger.

Reciting the Aditya Hriday Stotra will help you face challenging situations.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 13:30 [IST]