Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Zodiac Signs That Are Best Suited To Join Defence Services

Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate and honour the valour and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War. The war was fought under 'Operation Vijay' and the conflict went on for 60 days at Kargil, Ladakh. Brave Indian soldiers fought the intruders from Pakistan and recaptured Tiger Hill and other posts. Every year, this day is celebrated on 26 July.

Here is a quote from a soldier who martyred himself while serving at the borders." "I won't die in an accident or die of any disease. I will go down in glory." - Major Sudhir Kumar Walia, an officer of the Indian army who was posthumously awarded Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime military decoration.

The idea of dedicating life to a worthy cause by joining army has inspired and continue to inspire brave hearts. It opens a whole new horizon to think of something beyond themselves. The step by step, shoulder to shoulder march out parade, and the roaring voice of the commanders, are inspiring enough to wake up any slumbering soul.

Each soldier carries a tale of sacrifice and an undying spirit of valour and it is only from these men, that we learn how to love our country in the right way. It is a matter of sheer pride and honour to be of service, rather than the glitzy gloss that people associate it with. It is the spirit of patriotism that matters and not the uniform.

This job, of course, comes with its own tough responsibilities. You have to be tough with a never say die attitude, duty consciousness, and leadership instinct to top it all. People who feel weak in the knees at the slightest pretext are clearly unfit to take this on. Let us know the personality traits of the six zodiac signs who are best suited to join defense services. Read on to know more.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries is a born warrior, who is inspired by the war lord, Mars. Not the one to mince words, Aries comes across as a tough cookie whose martial elements reflect in the Arian's attitude. They are driven with a purpose, and will fight tooth and nail to achieve what they want. Self-assured and competitive to the core, these Ariens can be consistently aiming for the best for themselves and be at the same time, kind and committed to their cause including people inside their periphery. They like a constant trigger of challenge for them to rise up to the occasion, and eliminate the threats to peace and solidarity of the nation. They are eminently suitable for war. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Scorpio along with Aries is the favoured child of Mars who is immensely attached to the land of their birth. This is actually a result of being born under a watery sign. Their strong and intense reactions, mislead others into thinking they are rude and harsh. Actually, they are truly passionate creatures who know no fear, and ready to face anything with you and for you at all times. They are capable of taking a panoramic view of life, which actually is a badly needed virtue for an army man. When working for a large concern, they get seriously into the job, and show their colleagues what it is to be a good leader that shoulders the responsibility of his entire team. They can be a good inclusion in the army. Leo: 23 July - 22 August They are highly disciplined people, who can execute orders as second in command. They feel comfortable with the idea of hierarchical gradation and the discipline that it entails. Highly status conscious, these people are centred on protecting the status and honour of their holy motherland. They have the commanding presence of the Sun, (their ruling planet) and are strategic with respect to resources, personnel, and equipment. Their wait-and-watch policy empower them to give a stinging response to their enemies and they are in their elements while leading their troops across the worst geographical locations. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancer, being the sensitive and caring Samaritan, can still be a great addition to the armed forces. They are sensitive but patriotic souls who will bend over backwards to protect their birthland. Cancerians, being Martian to some extent, display immense curiosity to know and learn the military tactics and strategies. Leading a crowd is a child's play for them and they can excel in the superior positions in the army. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Capricorn, the eternal workaholic, can do very well in the armed forces due to their strong work ethics and dedication. They are sticklers for punctuality and their impeccable sense of discipline can catapult them to the highest positions in the army. They are always busy solving problems and possess the maturity and noble intentions that this job requires. They are quick to decide on anything and are always logically attuned to the situation and environment. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Excellent decision-making, and a keen sense of the future, demarcate the Aquarius from the rest of the team. Fit to be visionary leaders, they are natural leaders as they think logically with no emotional strings attached. They plan well and attend to the tiniest details as well. They are at the same time, emotionally mature, and they love to uphold peace and order. Known for their collaboration and courageous instincts, they can be their own selves without a pretentious air, as they have a firm belief in their capabilities. Their sense of collaboration and courageous instincts serve as an inspiration to the subordinates. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption. Image sources: Wikimedia Commons