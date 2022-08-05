How To Spend This Friendship Day, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April Being the first fire sign of the zodiac, these rams (the symbol of Aries) are the gutsiest competitors. They are the most loyal friends who can go to extremes for saving their friends. On this friendship day, they can invite friends for a good workout session. It can either be a little weightlifting competition in the gym or heading out in nature for a bike ride or hike.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May They value people who they establish their bonds with and therefore, they will stay by your side for life. Their witty nature and interesting jokes are definitely going to add joy to your existence. Given their love for humour, which is almost their second nature, attending a stand-up comedy show will be the best way to celebrate this day.

3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The social butterfly of the zodiac makes friends within a snap of fingers but finds it impossible to devote their attention to all of them. For friendship day, they must think of those who really matter in their lives and will love to spend their day with them. To satisfy their love for social interactions, this day can be celebrated by going crazy on the dance floor, attending a concert, or playing a team sport with pals.

4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Provided the nurturing character of a Cancerian, they are the mom of a friend group. Represented by the crab, they are always there for their friends and are incredibly protective. A simple brunch or dinner party attended by close friends is their ideal celebration. No matter their age, they will love exchanging gratitude letters.

5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August They can appear self-centred. But there's no doubt that they value friendship above everything. They are very charming and are attracted to creativity and art. Thus, they enjoy singing in a funny karaoke session, going to the theatre, or creating a vision board with their friends. Exploring their creative side with friends can also ease their anxiety

6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Represented by the goddess of fertility and agriculture, Virgo is an earth sign which finds its roots in the material world. As a friend, they are always there to listen to your problems and are efficient in providing emotional support. This friendship day can be celebrated by going for some retail therapy with your friends.

7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October It's no surprise why those born under this zodiac sign carry a never-ending list of buddies. Their outgoing nature, diplomacy, and kind attitude make them everyone's favorite. However, their favorites are visiting high-end restaurants and enjoying exquisite food. Given their love for the finer things in life, what's better than exploring gorgeous

8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For the mysterious scorpions, devotion is not limited to just romantic relationships but platonic connections as well. Their love for danger and risks adds a touch of adventure to your otherwise mundane days. A perfect friendship day date with your buddy will be engaging in thrilling experiences such as river rafting, paragliding, or a simple trek before taking a dip in the river.

9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People born under this fire sign may not put the effort into chatting with their friends every day, but their aura and affection towards them remain forever intact. They love munching their favourite food while stimulating their brain with films. Spend this friendship day with friendby watching favourite web series or movies together.

10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January They may not be the best communicators, but their actions speak louder than their words. You may not find them writing long paragraphs on their friends' birthdays, but their support, care, and kindness are unparalleled. They may be tired of keeping all their emotions within themselves. Therefore, giving them an outlet by visiting the spa for a relaxing massage is the best way to celebrate this day.

11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Imagine having a friend who doesn't smother you with demands, yet is always present to turn your frown upside down. They are that kind of friends. They don't demand emotional commitment when it comes to friends. Having them as a friend calls for nothing but good times. Such friends assure you they aren't going to create a scene outdoors. You will cherish going to the beach or taking a day trip with them.