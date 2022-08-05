Just In
How To Spend This Friendship Day, As Per Your Zodiac Sign
A day is not enough to celebrate friendships, and yet, our busy life and responsibilities seldom give us the opportunity to make time for regular meetups and enjoy life with friends like in the good old days. Thankfully, we have friendship day just around the corner and this year in India it will be celebrated on 7 August 2022.
This day is the perfect occasion to express gratitude for the magic that friends fill our life with. Friends are our guides, partners, secret keepers, confidants, and more. Are you looking for ideas on how to spend this friendship day with your group of troublemakers?
You and your best buddy can either go all wild and crazy or rather invest in a calming yoga session together. But let's hear what your stars have in store. Well, Astrology has pretty good answers. Check out the astrological predictions on how to celebrate friendship day as per your zodiac sign.
1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Being the first fire sign of the zodiac, these rams (the symbol of Aries) are the gutsiest competitors. They are the most loyal friends who can go to extremes for saving their friends. On this friendship day, they can invite friends for a good workout session. It can either be a little weightlifting competition in the gym or heading out in nature for a bike ride or hike.
2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
They value people who they establish their bonds with and therefore, they will stay by your side for life. Their witty nature and interesting jokes are definitely going to add joy to your existence. Given their love for humour, which is almost their second nature, attending a stand-up comedy show will be the best way to celebrate this day.
3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
The social butterfly of the zodiac makes friends within a snap of fingers but finds it impossible to devote their attention to all of them. For friendship day, they must think of those who really matter in their lives and will love to spend their day with them. To satisfy their love for social interactions, this day can be celebrated by going crazy on the dance floor, attending a concert, or playing a team sport with pals.
4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Provided the nurturing character of a Cancerian, they are the mom of a friend group. Represented by the crab, they are always there for their friends and are incredibly protective. A simple brunch or dinner party attended by close friends is their ideal celebration. No matter their age, they will love exchanging gratitude letters.
5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August
They can appear self-centred. But there's no doubt that they value friendship above everything. They are very charming and are attracted to creativity and art. Thus, they enjoy singing in a funny karaoke session, going to the theatre, or creating a vision board with their friends. Exploring their creative side with friends can also ease their anxiety
6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Represented by the goddess of fertility and agriculture, Virgo is an earth sign which finds its roots in the material world. As a friend, they are always there to listen to your problems and are efficient in providing emotional support. This friendship day can be celebrated by going for some retail therapy with your friends.
7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October
It's no surprise why those born under this zodiac sign carry a never-ending list of buddies. Their outgoing nature, diplomacy, and kind attitude make them everyone's favorite. However, their favorites are visiting high-end restaurants and enjoying exquisite food. Given their love for the finer things in life, what's better than exploring gorgeous
8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
For the mysterious scorpions, devotion is not limited to just romantic relationships but platonic connections as well. Their love for danger and risks adds a touch of adventure to your otherwise mundane days. A perfect friendship day date with your buddy will be engaging in thrilling experiences such as river rafting, paragliding, or a simple trek before taking a dip in the river.
9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
People born under this fire sign may not put the effort into chatting with their friends every day, but their aura and affection towards them remain forever intact. They love munching their favourite food while stimulating their brain with films. Spend this friendship day with friendby watching favourite web series or movies together.
10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
They may not be the best communicators, but their actions speak louder than their words. You may not find them writing long paragraphs on their friends' birthdays, but their support, care, and kindness are unparalleled. They may be tired of keeping all their emotions within themselves. Therefore, giving them an outlet by visiting the spa for a relaxing massage is the best way to celebrate this day.
11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Imagine having a friend who doesn't smother you with demands, yet is always present to turn your frown upside down. They are that kind of friends. They don't demand emotional commitment when it comes to friends. Having them as a friend calls for nothing but good times. Such friends assure you they aren't going to create a scene outdoors. You will cherish going to the beach or taking a day trip with them.
12. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
If they make friends, one will their friend for life. These sensitive beings never utter hurting words, are good at keeping secrets and are proud of your achievements. Their positive aura and love for spirituality calls for a calming yoga session to celebrate friendship day. Other than that, tarot card reading and philanthropic activities will also calm their soul, deepening your friendship with them.
Disclaimer: The author is an astro-numerologist and the information in the article is based on his expertise and opinion. Boldsky doesn't confirm or deny any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult your concerned expert before practising or implementing any suggestions and assumptions.
