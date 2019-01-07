Horoscope 2019: Unlucky Zodiac Signs In 2019

As the new year begins with a solar eclipse, the first of the year, it is an indication of changes in life for some zodiac signs. With again a new year in front of us, waiting for us to grab every opportunity, we also need to know how much luck is on our sides so that we can take the best foot forward and take the right step of life.

While some zodiacs will have luck favouring them and results coming with a little hard work, some others might have to put in more of hard work to achieve the same results. However, working on your strengths always proves beneficial. The hard work put in now will definitely outshine when luck favours you again. Keep working for we never know when a stroke of luck might favour and thus bless you.