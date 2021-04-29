Mercury Transit In Taurus 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury will transit through the third house of their horoscope. During this entire phase, you will be behaving quite in a polite and sweet manner with people around you. Due to this, you will be able to leave a long-lasting impression on people with the help of your charm. You will be able to communicate in a clear and lucid way. You are advised to avoid talking and explaining things to people who do not want to understand you and are often speaking meaningless things. Those who are into writing and singing will be able to draw the attention of admirers. If you are into any relationship, then you need to take some time to make your relationship stable and strong. Do not doubt or control your partner as this will weaken your relationship with him/her. Working professionals are likely to enjoy huge profit and unexpected gains during this period. However, those who are into business may face some hurdles during this transit. You will be feeling quite energetic and healthy during this transit and that is quite good. You can take up some physical activity to keep yourself active and fit. Apart from this, you are advised to take the best care of your teeth.

Taurus For people born under the effect of Taurus, the Mercury transit in Taurus will take place in the second house of their horoscope. The transit will make you friendly, caring, gentle and positive. You will be able to handle your professional and personal life. You will be curious and inquisitive to explore more and more opportunities. Businessmen will be benefited during this time. They will earn huge profits in their business. These natives will improve their communication skills and improve their personality. They will become a soft-spoken and polite person during this transit. These people will find their relationship filled with love, happiness and positivity. Students need to work hard and focus on their career during this transit. They will be performing well in their academics. Your health will also improve during this phase.

Gemini Those who belong to Gemini sign, the transit will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The transit will lead to increased expenses, losses, some unwanted and unexpected situations along with foreign gains and spirituality. As a result, you may feel a lack in your confidence level. There could be times when you may feel upset, anxious and stressed. Instead of taking any decision in a hurry, it is better that you take time and then decide your course of action. During this transit, it is better that you focus on gaining some skills. You can practice yoga and meditation to keep yourself motivated and calm. This way you will be able to focus on your work and have a clear understanding of things going on in your life. Some natives may travel abroad during this transit. Students will gain good marks in their exams. Apart from this, you are advised to take better care of your health as you may undergo infections related to skin and eyes.

Cancer People born under the effect of this sign will be hosting the transit in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The transit will bring some favourable and positive results for these natives. Those having business in some foreign countries will be gaining huge profits. This period will bring favourable results for people working in MNCs. The transit will wishes and desires of these natives. The transit will reward these natives in the best possible manner. You will be getting the desired results of your hard work. Apart from this, the natives need to avoid communication gap in their professional as well as personal life. Though these natives will have a good time with their love interest, there could be times when they may have minor conflict with their partner. The health of these natives will remain good during the entire transit.

Leo For people belonging to the Leo sign, the Mercury transit in Taurus will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. During this transit, your creativity will enhance and you will become more efficient and productive. Your seniors will be supporting you during this transit. They will guide and help you during this period. Love and peace will help you strengthen your relationship like never before. If you are willing to improve your health during this transit then you are advised to go to the gym regularly and practice workout. These will prove to be extremely beneficial for you. During this period, your finance will be in a good condition. You will have a stable property and assets. Apart from this, you need to control your speeches and thoughts else this may create complications for you. Make sure you aren't participating in any immoral act.

Virgo People belonging to this sign will host the transit in the ninth house of their horoscope. Since the house represents fortune, luck and higher education, the transit will fetch them luck. They will see that all their endeavours and tasks are getting favoured. But it is important that you stay focused and consistent in whatever you do. You may come across some new opportunities that may help a lot in your career. You will also be able to gain some financial benefits which will further benefit your social status. On the relationship front, you will be having a good time. Your siblings will also help you financially during this transit. Those who are willing to pursue higher education in foreign countries will come across some great opportunities. Those who are into the field of glamour, media and entertainment will gain success. You will be inclined towards writing, acting and art. On the health front, you may face some minor health issues.

Libra For people belonging to this moon sign, the Mercury transit in Taurus will take place in the eighth house of their horoscope. Since the house is all about transformations, sudden gains, uncertainty and occult science, the effect will be on the same. During this transit, these natives will work hard to learn new skills. They may be inclined towards spiritualism and occultism. They may also inherit good property from their ancestors. During this transit, you may need to give more time to your relationship so that you are able to avoid any kind of misunderstanding. You may have some loss in terms of money and finance. However, there could be times when you may have unexpected financial gains. The inflow of money will make your financial condition stable. Apart from this, you are advised not to argue with your seniors else this may put you in great trouble. During this transit, it is important that you become patient and hardworking. On the health front, you are advised not to take any stress and practice yoga and meditation.

Scorpio Those who were born under the effect of this sign, the Mercury transit in Taurus will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. This is going to be a bit tough for your married life. This is because you and your spouse may have ego clashes. Therefore, you are advised to resolve all your personal matters in a peaceful manner. Those who are single will come across good matches. For these natives, profits and gains are likely to come, especially if they are into business. You are advised to stay grounded and polite during this transit else people may get an excuse to drag you down. You can also start a business once the time is favourable. As a result, your reputation will increase during this phase. You will also come in touch with some new traders. Not only this, but your spouse will also bring some profits to you.

Sagittarius For the Sagittarius Moon sign, the Mercury transit in Taurus will take place in the sixth house of their horoscope. During this transit, those who are willing to expand their business should take some time to plan properly. Taking any decision in a hurry can lead to huge losses. Working professionals will be working hard to gain benefits. They will, however, receive support from their seniors and colleagues. On the relationship front, things will be alright and smooth. You need to take the best care of your health else you may fall ill. You also need to look after the health of your spouse else he/she may also fall ill. In case, you feel there's a need to go through a medical checkup, then go for the same.

Capricorn For the Capricorn moon sign, Mercury is the ruling lord of your sixth and ninth house and it is transiting in the fifth house of love, romance and children. Some couples will have a chance to get married during this time. This period is favourable for students for focusing and studying with full focus. Natives are advised not to fall into unnecessary disputes as they can separate you from your close ones. Natives will have good profit from speculation or lottery. Professionally, you can get a promotion along with the transfer to the desired destination. Your efforts and your hard work will get appreciated and recognised from the top management and you will also be able to showcase your skills and talents. Traders will get profit during this period. Health wise, you will be fit and healthy, but it is still advised that you should not indulge in any kind of physical activity like Yoga or sports as it will be beneficial for you.