August 2022: Check Out The Lucky And Unlucky Signs This Month

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) August 2022 will bring in sweeping changes in the life of Gemini as surprises will befall especially on the 3rd and 17th of August during the planetary transit. Due to the influence of Jupiter, this month augurs well for the sale and purchase of real estate. You will be embroiled neck-deep in your career and other interests but the effort is worth it as it brings in profit. Listen to your spouse for some financial advice which will be helpful. Risky ventures should be avoided post 20th of August. Relatives might be especially considerate as a result of which you may be inspired to take up charitable activities. You will use your skills to the fullest and arrive at solutions to your problems. Don't get on anyone's nerves as it may be hazardous. Some relationship decisions with an eye on the future will be made now. Add pumpkin, yoghurt and fennel to your diet to enhance your immunity and health.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) In August 2022, Leo will begin to contemplate seriously about life, especially about the value to relationships in comparison to the worldly comforts and the rat race. You will be focusing more on relationships where in you find your comfort and the rest, including your career, will take a backseat this time. Despite your indifference, you will be doing very well professionally as well. Your previous efforts start reaping results, thanks to your dedicated efforts and devoted work. Your approach and acumen in business ventures will go a long way to ensure you get success. Income from additional sources, unexpected financial windfall, along with good reviews from satisfied clients will bring a smile on your face this month. Romantically, you will find a new meaning and added dimensions to your relationship so much that you will start your romantic journey all over again. Singles face some hesitation in making serious decisions and decide to wait for the destiny's verdict on them. Physical activities will keep you in a great form.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Achieving goals is comparatively easier this month than in any other as a result of which your family gets relegated to the background. Your loved ones, surprisingly take it well and even support your decisions. Your career will take shape due to the meticulous and painstaking work you put in in the past. Professional success is not far away now. You must not give in to short term bursts of energy that may affect your work, so try to be consistently enthusiastic. Don't invest hugely into any channel and keep your greed in check. Mid-August will be the time for your investments to pay off. Love and romance are likely to enliven your life. You are able to accommodate your circle of friends in your tight work schedule and may even find that special someone in your life. This person seems to be in a group with whom you spend your available time. Some crashes are expected due to imbalance in work and life equation. You may also welcome a new member to your family. Avoid all risks associated with your health. Rest and relax after the working hours. Try to stay afloat and be patient. Top 3 Unluckiest Zodiac Signs in August 2022

Aries (March 21 – April 19) August will be the harbinger of challenges and work pressure that will keep you successfully distracted from home. But your boss will be impressed. By the middle of this month, you need to exercise extra caution and not make those long-awaited important moves. Cut short the expenditure and think of economising despite temptations. Smaller issues may spoil the pleasant domestic atmosphere. Do not argue and reason out why but take the initiative and try mending things on your own. You may be tempted to go astray and court irreconcilable problems. Meet your friends instead, as it is not an opportune time for any other purpose. An all-grains diet with good quality proteins would keep you feeling full for longer.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) You are as usual more focused on meeting their targets than on spending cherished moments with their family. Without a thought, they will take on the burden of work on themselves. Entrepreneurial instincts coupled with a courageous attitude will see you through your challenges and help you reach your goals. Planets are also favourably aligned on their professional front. Receive compliments gracefully as this is what helps people succeed at work. Do not discuss your salary or increments with co-workers as it may unnecessarily stir the hornets' nest. Whatever you earn in excess must be earmarked for charitable purposes as you will gain hugely in financial matters this time. Do not get carried with the huge inflow of money and keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. You will have an active social calendar and this opens your eyes to the existence of kind people who are already a part of your circle of friends. Take care of your spouse, empathize with her/him or at least have a kind word for them. Singles will not be so lucky in terms of striking lasting relationships.

Libra in August must be extra careful about their digestive system. Detoxify your gut and be on a light diet, which will only soothe your stomach. Do not let your health be affected by your hyperactive nerves that causes stress so relax and plan a vacation ahead.