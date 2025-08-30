Deadly Screwworm Outbreak: Why The Flesh-Eating Parasite Is A Nightmare, Know How It Spreads And Harms

Dowry Deaths In 2025: How Many More Young Brides Must Lose Their Lives Before India Truly Ends This Practice?

Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' Music Video: Sexualization Of Schoolgirls In Songs? Where Do We Draw The Line?

Weekly Horoscope (31 August - 06 September 2025): Romantic Sparks Will Be Strong For Leo Astrology oi-Boldsky Desk

The stars are shifting, the planets are dancing, and the Moon is casting its mysterious glow-welcome to the week of 31 August to 6 September 2025, a period where cosmic energies will influence everything from your mood swings to your money matters.

With Radha Ashtami bringing spiritual alignment and the approaching lunar eclipse heightening emotions, it's a week of deep reflection, bold moves, and surprising breakthroughs. Whether you're a fiery Aries ready to charge ahead, a practical Virgo fine-tuning details, or a dreamy Pisces lost in possibilities, the universe has special lessons lined up for you.

So, sit back, sip your coffee (or herbal tea), and let's uncover what the zodiac signs can expect this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this week pushes you to break free from self-doubt. Professionally, opportunities to lead will come your way, but you'll need patience to convince others. Financial gains are likely, but overspending on impulse must be avoided. In relationships, clarity in communication will prevent misunderstandings. Health-wise, channel your energy into exercise instead of stress.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you'll crave stability this week. Work matters may bring recognition, but avoid unnecessary arguments with authority figures. Your personal life will feel smoother if you express affection openly. Financially, a delayed return on past investments may finally arrive. Health calls for mindfulness-watch your diet and avoid excess indulgence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your ruling planet Mercury makes you sharper with words this week, but be careful-one wrong phrase could cause friction. Career growth is possible if you stay consistent instead of jumping between tasks. Romantic connections deepen, and single Geminis may attract exciting prospects. Your health improves if you balance rest with activity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your emotional sensitivity is both your strength and weakness this week. Family matters take center stage, with your presence required for harmony. Career-wise, cooperation will be key to achieving goals. Finances may demand discipline as unplanned expenses arise. Avoid overthinking, and focus on self-care to maintain peace of mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, as always, you're in the spotlight-but this week, it's not just about showing off. Work will require collaboration instead of solo performances. Romantic sparks are strong, but ego clashes can dim the light if not handled carefully. Financial opportunities may knock, especially through social connections. Prioritize physical activity to stay energized.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with your season in full swing, the universe favors careful planning. Career tasks that once seemed overwhelming will now feel manageable. Expect praise for your efficiency. Relationships benefit from thoughtful gestures, while finances demand smart saving. Health improves if you adopt grounding practices like yoga or meditation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this week asks you to restore balance in every sphere. Partnerships-personal and professional-demand attention. Miscommunication can easily be cleared if you approach it with fairness. Work-related stress may weigh heavy, but creative solutions will help. Financially, cautious investments are best. Focus on diet and rest for long-term well-being.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, transformation is your keyword this week. Professionally, sudden changes may initially feel uncomfortable but will eventually work in your favor. Relationships grow deeper, and hidden emotions may surface. Financial gains are possible through unexpected channels. Health-wise, keep an eye on stress levels-practice grounding to avoid burnout.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit will push you toward learning new skills or exploring fresh opportunities. Career recognition may come if you focus on teamwork. Relationships bring joy, but avoid neglecting commitments. Financial growth looks strong, especially for those involved in education or travel. Stay active to maintain physical stamina.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your discipline pays off this week. Work projects demand attention, but results will be rewarding. In personal life, you may need to be more expressive-loved ones crave your emotional warmth. Financial matters stabilize, and long-term investments show promise. Sleep and relaxation should not be ignored.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your creativity shines this week. Unique ideas will find appreciation at work. Relationships grow stronger if you're willing to show vulnerability. Financially, avoid unnecessary risks-steady progress works better than reckless ventures. Focus on mental health by balancing digital detox with social connections.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your intuition is heightened this week, guiding you through both career and relationships. Professionally, you may need to take bold decisions that rely more on gut than logic. Personal connections deepen, and compassion will be your strength. Financial growth is stable, though avoid emotional spending. Prioritize rest and meditation.

While some signs will witness financial stability, others will find growth in relationships or careers. What unites all is the opportunity to pause, reflect, and realign with life's bigger picture. Remember, the stars may guide you, but your choices shape your destiny.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.