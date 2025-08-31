Guru Randhawa's 'Azul' Music Video: Sexualization Of Schoolgirls In Songs? Where Do We Draw The Line?

Weekly Health Horoscope 2025 (31 August - 06 September 2025): Libra Must Indulge In Calming Hobby Astrology oi-Boldsky Desk

When the stars shift, they don't just influence love, career, or money-they also whisper secrets about our health. From sleepless nights to energy boosts, digestion quirks to workout motivation, the zodiac has a way of showing where our bodies need attention.

This week (31 August - 06 September 2025), as August ends and September begins, the cosmic energy focuses on balance-pushing some signs to slow down, while nudging others to finally hit the gym or tweak their diet. Let's see how the planets are shaping your health this week, and what precautions or routines you should embrace for a happier, healthier you.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

Your energy is high this week, but don't overdo it. Strenuous workouts may leave you with muscle strain if you're not careful. Hydration and stretching will be your best allies. Focus on balance rather than extremes.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Your digestive system may feel sluggish if you stick to heavy foods. Light meals, fresh fruits, and vegetables will help restore balance. A short walk after meals will also boost your metabolism.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Your mind is racing, and stress could disrupt your sleep patterns. Try calming activities like meditation or evening reading to unwind. Avoid excess caffeine, as it could add to the jitteriness.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

Emotions may feel heavier this week, which can directly affect your stomach and immunity. Home-cooked comfort food and gentle yoga will bring relief. Keep your water intake steady to cleanse your system.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Your vitality is strong, but pay attention to your back and posture. Long working hours may strain your spine, so invest in better ergonomics and regular stretching. Self-care practices will go a long way.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

You may be overly critical of your health routines this week. Instead of obsessing over every detail, focus on consistency. A balanced approach to food and exercise will serve you better than perfection.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

Balance is everything for you, and this week's cosmic energy encourages you to focus on both physical and mental harmony. Take time to declutter your space, eat balanced meals, and indulge in a calming hobby.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Your intensity could make you push too hard physically, leading to exhaustion. Remember, rest is as important as activity. Keep your immune system strong with vitamin-rich foods and proper sleep.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Your adventurous side may tempt you into skipping meals or indulging in junk food. Don't ignore your digestion-it needs stability. A mix of outdoor activity and mindful eating will restore energy.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Work pressure might take a toll on your mental health. Headaches and fatigue are likely if you don't manage stress. Make time for breaks, walks, or deep breathing exercises between tasks.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Your nervous system needs care this week. Reduce screen time and practice grounding exercises. Herbal teas and digital detox will keep your body and mind refreshed. Focus on restful sleep.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

You may feel low on energy, but that's your body's signal to rest and recharge. Gentle swimming, stretching, and calming music will help. Avoid self-sacrificing habits and prioritize your well-being.

While some signs are blessed with high energy, others need to slow down and recharge. The cosmos encourages a balance of diet, exercise, mental calm, and emotional stability. Remember, astrology offers guidance, but listening to your body is the ultimate wisdom.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.