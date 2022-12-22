Vastu Tips For Puja Mandir To Welcome Positive Energy In Your Home Remedies oi-Pundreeka Valli

The Pooja Room is a sanctuary for the entire family, which houses all our innermost thoughts and feelings that are confessed in its premises. It is a two-way communication between the deity and our consciousness. IIt is therefore very important for the puja mandir to be full of positive vibrations as it is a fountainhead that provides an endless supply of positivity to our home and our lives.

Positioning Puja room in the right direction dispels all negative energies and ensures peace. Here are some Vaastu rules that need to adhered to if we wish positivity to surround our lives.

Vastu For Puja Mandir: Some tips

1. Make sure the idols of Gods and deities not chipped.

2. A lower ceiling always channels positive vibrations more effectively.

3. The idols and photographs of Gods and deities should be north facing.

4. Small idols not taller than 7 inches are ideal to be installed.

5. The idols should be well ventilated from all sides. To ensure this, place them a few inches away from the wall and six inches above the ground.

6. The idols must not be facing the door or each other as it may disturb the positive energy flow.

7. The room should not contain any paintings, photos or portraits of the dead and deceased.

8. For puja rituals use copper as it is highly auspicious,

9. The sources of light should be placed in the southeast direction as per the Vaastu of the puja room.

10. You can arrange a puja mandir in the kitchen or the living room however, it should be in the north east direction of your home.

11. Pictures with undertones of death, war violence and so on must not be placed inside the mandir. This applies to the famous Bhagavad Gita Kurukshetra war scene painting as well. Puja room should never have a dustbin. Keep copper vessels to collect the water.

12. While wood is the primary material for the door, make sure you include two shutters and a threshold to ward off insects and pests.

13. Install bright artificial lights to keep the puja area always illuminated and they should be specially lit after dusk.

14. Choose the calm colours like white, pale yellow, and blue for a mandir. While dark colours should be avoided in this room you can think of a light shaded flooring like marble or cream-coloured tiles

15. The position for the storage cabinets is in the west or south quadrants such that natural lights can flow into the room all the time. Cabinets are the places to keep your prayer books. Avoid clutter. Ensure that wicks are straight and not tangled and the lamp, always clean.

16. Avoid placing idols inside the prayer room, if they are more than 9 inches or less than 2 inches in height. Keep them slightly apart from each other and see that they are at your chest level at the time of praying. They should be positioned in such a way that you are facing north or east while praying.

17. Also be mindful of a few practices. Puja room should be not positioned under a staircase, or in front of the main door, or next to the toilet, or having a wall that shares it with a toilet or bathroom.