Vastu Tips For kitchen That Will Add Positivity To Your Home Remedies

Agni, the lord of Fire, resides in the southeast direction of the home which is the reason why we need to have the kitchen in this direction. The second preference would be the northwest direction if the northeast is not available. As per Vastu, the kitchen symbolises the element of fire which is one of the five tatvas. Hence, it should be built in the right direction. If it is followed, it ensures a fair balance and brings all the Vastu benefits that the fire can bring.

Vastu Tips For Wellbeing And Positivity

1. Keeping turmeric near salt can lead to delusions.

2. Never cry in the kitchen, doing so increases unwellness.

3. If your kitchen is in an area other than the southeast or northwest angle, then at least the burner should face the southeast or northwest angle.

4. The kitchen should be as clean as a temple to avail the blessings of God.

5. The number of bowls used in the kitchen must not be three in number as it can bring in trouble.

6. Jaggery should be always kept in the kitchen leads to happiness and peace.

7. Using broken vessels in the house causes domestic unrest.

8. Do not light the stove in the dark, as it can foretell problems for your child.



Rules To Be Followed

1. All the gadgets in the kitchen should be facing this direction. The cook should be facing the east while cooking to increase positivity.

2. The washbasins and cooking range, should never be built on the same platform or in opposite direction to each other as It can cause rift between couples

3. North or North east direction is ideal to have wash basins, washing machine, water pipes and kitchen drains installed.

4. Overhead tanker must never be placed facing the north or north-east direction. Water tanker should be placed outside the kitchen towards the west of the house. Wealth and health improve greatly if these rules are followed.

5. The windows should be placed so as to face the north, east or north-east section of the kitchen.

6. The refrigerator should be positioned in the south-west direction as it will help you surmount your troubles. It also ensures peace to the residents.

7. Grains should be stored in the south-west direction of the kitchen as it invites good luck and prosperity.

8. If the fire is burning in the north-east, it leads to sicknesses and disputes. Income and progeny suffer.

9. If the kitchen is in the southwest angle, it causes sickness to residents.

10. If the fire burns in the north direction, people lose their hard-earned money.

11. If the kitchen fire burns in the southeast direction, residents live happily without sickness.

12. Choose the southwest direction for storing grains like wheat, flour, and rice.

13. Kitchen store room, fridge and utensils should face the northwest.

14. Gas stove should never be placed in the middle of the kitchen.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 20:35 [IST]