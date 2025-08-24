Weekly Health Horoscope 24 To 30 August 2025: For Geminis, Mental Health Will Take Centre Stage This Week

Onam 2025 Horoscope: Will It Be Your Turning Point? Zodiac Predictions With Karmic Remedies You Need To Know Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is not only about vibrant pookalams, feasts, and traditional dances but also about cosmic shifts that influence our lives in profound ways. In 2025, Onam falls during a powerful planetary alignment that brings karmic lessons, opportunities, and spiritual awakenings for all zodiac signs. Astrologers believe that this period enhances the energy of prosperity and dharma, but it also tests individuals with challenges that must be addressed through mindful remedies.

For some, Onam 2025 will bring abundance, love, and new opportunities, while others may face emotional turbulence or financial strains. By understanding how your zodiac sign will be impacted, and by following simple remedies rooted in Vedic wisdom, you can balance these energies and make the most of this auspicious period.

Let's explore how Onam 2025, which will be observed from 26 August to 5 September will impact each zodiac sign and the remedies you can follow for peace, prosperity, and growth.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

For Aries, Onam 2025 sparks ambition and energy, but also restlessness. You may feel a strong urge to start new projects, but impatience could lead to mistakes. Relationships may need extra care, as your fiery nature could clash with loved ones. Financially, gains are possible if you plan carefully instead of rushing.

Remedy:

Offer red flowers to Lord Vishnu on Onam morning and light a ghee diya to balance energy.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus natives will feel drawn towards stability and security during Onam 2025. There may be concerns around family responsibilities or property matters. While career growth is possible, it may come with added workload. Emotional wellbeing improves when you focus on self-care and harmony at home.

Remedy:

Prepare and donate sweet payasam to the needy during Onam to attract blessings and peace.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Geminis will experience heightened communication skills and networking opportunities this Onam. However, you may also face misunderstandings with siblings or close friends. Professionally, this is a good time to collaborate, but avoid spreading yourself too thin. Health needs attention, especially related to stress.

Remedy:

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama daily during Onam week to improve clarity and strengthen relationships.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

For Cancer, Onam 2025 brings focus on finances and family. Investments may yield long-term benefits, but emotional overthinking can cloud judgment. Loved ones may seek your support, and you might feel drained if boundaries are not set. Pay attention to your digestive health during feasts.

Remedy:

Offer white rice and milk to a temple during Onam as a way of balancing lunar energy.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo natives will shine bright during Onam 2025, attracting attention and opportunities. This is a time for leadership and creative expression. However, ego clashes may disturb relationships if you are not mindful. Career prospects improve, but humility will be key.

Remedy:

Light a diya with sesame oil during Onam evenings and recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra for strength.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Onam 2025 urges Virgos to slow down and reflect. Hidden fears may surface, and past karmic issues could resurface. Career matters may feel uncertain, but patience will bring long-term rewards. Focus on spiritual growth and inner healing during this festive season.

Remedy:

Donate green vegetables or clothes to the poor during Onam to release karmic blocks.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

For Libra, Onam 2025 emphasizes friendships and social connections. You may reunite with old friends or expand your social circle. However, you must be cautious about trusting everyone blindly. Financial gains through partnerships are possible, but balance is crucial.

Remedy:

Offer lotus flowers to Lord Vishnu and meditate for harmony in relationships during Onam.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Scorpio natives may feel an intense focus on career and reputation during Onam 2025. Work pressure could increase, but your determination will help you shine. Family may feel neglected, so strike a balance. Avoid power struggles with authority figures to maintain peace.

Remedy:

Observe a simple fast on the first day of Onam and break it with fruits and milk.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius signs will feel adventurous and spiritually awakened during Onam 2025. Travel, higher education, and learning new skills are highlighted. However, impulsive decisions could cause setbacks. Relationships may need more communication to avoid misunderstandings.

Remedy:

Offer yellow bananas at a Vishnu temple and chant Gayatri Mantra for wisdom and prosperity.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorns will experience transformations during Onam 2025. Financial matters, especially shared resources, require careful handling. Emotional intensity may increase, leading to inner conflicts. However, this is a period of deep growth and regeneration if embraced wisely.

Remedy:

Donate black sesame and til oil to the needy during Onam to reduce negativity.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius natives will focus on partnerships and commitments during Onam 2025. Whether in business or personal life, balance and fairness will be tested. Some may face challenges in maintaining harmony, but compromise will help.

Remedy:

Light a diya with mustard oil and offer water to the Tulsi plant for strengthening relationships.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

For Pisces, Onam 2025 highlights health, daily routines, and service. You may feel overwhelmed with responsibilities, but spiritual practices will provide relief. Avoid overindulging during feasts, as your system may be sensitive. Career opportunities related to service and creativity may emerge.

Remedy:

Offer sandalwood paste at a Vishnu temple and practice meditation daily during Onam week for peace.



By embracing traditional remedies like chanting, offerings, fasting, and mindful giving, you align yourself with the essence of Onam: harmony, abundance, and gratitude. Remember, the energy of this auspicious festival is not only about external celebrations but also about internal transformation.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.