November 2022: Numerology Monthly Predictions For This Month

Numbers play an important role in our lives. It represents days, weeks, months, and years. We use numbers to denote birth and death as well. Also, we have numbers for our mobiles, cars or vehicles, houses, etc. There is a magical and spiritual basis for all the predictions based on the science of numbers.

Some numbers are more powerful than others. Numbers are also associated in a magical way with planets, as per astrology. Odd numbers are feminine whereas even numbers have more masculine connotations according to some traditions. Numbers are part of our day-to-day existence, and certain numbers impact several prospects, including fate, career, marriage, business, and other areas of life. Scroll down to know how the numerology predictions for November 2022 will affect your life. We have also curated the remedies, lucky days and lucky colours for you so that you can overcome your challenges and live your life to the fullest.

Number 1

Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th November)

You will experience spurts of energy and enthusiasm generally and take interest in creative pursuits which is good to keep yourself balanced. Your previous hard work pays off now. Job switch is eminently favoured by the stars. At work, accolades start pouring in, leaving you supercharged and in high spirits. Someone's helpful suggestion at work will pull you out of impending trouble. If someone needs your help, offer it without any hesitation. An old infection may bother you once again, Take control over your life, November is a super powerful month for you.

Lucky Days: Thursday

Lucky Colour: Yellow Green

Remedies: Avoid wearing Wenge coloured outfits, offer bananas to children to eat, offer arghya to the Sun regularly.

Number 2:

(Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th November)

Work place might not seem unduly interesting. Do not mess with your superiors. Some of you may switch jobs and try to adjust to the new environment. November seems to be a mixed bag for you healthwise. Your child or spouse too would have delicate health. Take care of your nutrition and fitness. Avoid junk food. You will build your network due to your excellent communication skills. Partnership ventures will prove to be successful. Your honesty and ethics will show favourable outcomes.

Lucky Days: Friday

Lucky Colour: Champagne Pink

Remedies: Avoid wearing Burnt Amber coloured outfits, chant the Krishna Mantra, and Always keep a silver coin with you.

Number 3:

Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th November)

Your workplace may not have a conducive working environment and teammates may not offer the required support. Thea re will be a delay in project submissions which is just temporary. Hence do not lose heart. Healthwise, this is an extremely favourable month. Vacations with family or friends are indicated. People in love have an enjoyable time and single people meet their partners.

Lucky Days: Sunday

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Remedies: Avoid wearing Black Bean coloured outfits, Light a diya in front of the Tulsi plant, and Keep a golden colour pen with you

Number 4:

(Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st November)

On the Professional front you have some good news. Your clients will find your interpersonal skills impressive. Some of you might try for their good work to be acknowledged by your bosses. As a fresher, you may land good job proposals in prestigious companies. Your hard work will yield welcome results. Adhere to a strict schedule if you want the results to tilt in your favour. You will be a rosy picture of health this time. The exercise routine should be followed without fail to see the results you deserve. You may display a calmer temperament this time.,

Lucky Days: Wednesday

Lucky Colour: Purple

Remedies: Avoid wearing Rosy Brown coloured outfits, Donate lamps to people below the poverty line and Write number 4 on a paper and keep it with you.

Number 5:

(Those born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd November)

Success awaits those hardworking souls amongst you. Your focussed work and responsible outlook will win appreciation from your clients. Your professional aspirations meet with success. For some who have been working hard to achieve their professional goals, success is on the cards. Take your own decisions which actually work. This would be a month wherein you will travel extensively. Singles find their romantic partners. On the health front everything seems fine. You may start having a natural and light diet. Some may exercise regularly. Few may get rid of their back pain. Keep your BP in control to avoid further issues.

Lucky Days: Monday

Lucky Colour: Orange

Remedies: Avoid wearing Charcoal coloured outfits, take care of plants, and keep any Ashtadhatu item with you.

Number 6:

(Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th November)

You will hear something that relieves you at work. New assignments will people your real calibre. A few of you will still be working on pending projects. Healthwise, it is fluctuating month. Exercise extra caution with your diet. Avoid binging on favourite foods. Avoid sunlight as you may end up with skin problems. You will spend quality time with loved ones and come up with a top-quality performance at work. Cooking and creative pursuits will occupy a major chunk of your time this time.

Lucky Days: Thursday

Lucky Colour: White

Remedies: Avoid wearing Black, chant Hanuman Chalisa and keep camphor in your purse.

Number 7:

(Those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th November)

It is time to reinforce boundaries. It is time to set right certain things about someone who has crossed the limits you have set for them. Health matters require you urgent care and attention. Try meditation as a remedy, and work on your diet. Keep you surroundings neat as that will have a therapeutic effect on you. Don't seethe in anger and explode later. Curb your impulses and save yourself from health hazards like BP, migraines and so on to distract you from work. Be far away from negative people and negative thoughts. Hard work will yield pleasant results. Save yourself from mental issues by not allowing your anxiety and stress to bog you down.

Lucky Days: Wednesday

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Remedies: Avoid wearing Brown, chant the Mahamrutyunjaya mantra, and worship Lord Ganesha.

Number 8:

Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th November)

On the professional front, you will see everything from a fresh new perspective; however, while being focussed on the big picture. You may lose sight of the minute details. Your work proves profitable for you this time. You will be more focused on your career and earn the appreciation of many. This month will be marked by financial gains. This month will see you at your hardworking best. The reality finally impacts you and you will realise the hard truths in no time.

Shed that excess weight and save yourself from kidney and gastrointestinal problems. Walking for 30 minutes is essential. Do not jeopardise your health.

Lucky Days: Saturday

Lucky Colour: Green

Remedies: Avoid wearing black, light a diya under a peepal tree, and keep a piece of iron with you, it will please Lord Shani.

Number 9:

(Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th November)

The driving force behind your hard work is the achievement of goals, growing a good reputation, and getting the heady success that you so far angling at. Getting obsessed with work may pull you out of reality on the domestic front. Focussing on achievement will not let you face reality head-on. Headaches and anxiety due to the long working hours may result in spoiling your overall health. Check your eating habits in order to avoid gut issues. Ask for guidance at work. Forgetting animosities and finding camaraderie will become your prime objective. If you are not in a relationship, you will find the right person this time.

Lucky Days: Friday

Lucky Color: Yellow

Remedies: Avoid wearing Red, offer sweets to the elderly and write 9 marks on a page in red ink and keep it with you, keep looking at it when you get time.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.