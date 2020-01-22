Daily Horoscope: 22 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you will have more attention towards prayers, therefore, you can go to any religious place, this will give you peace of mind as well. Talking about work, if you want to be successful, then you have to be a bit more serious about your work. Especially the employed people are advised to avoid any kind of negligence today otherwise you may get into trouble. Money related matters will be fine today. Today you will try to invest money in a place where you will definitely benefit. Maybe, in this case, there is a slight delay, it will be better not to hurry. Your personal life will be happy. Today you will get a lot of relief from solving any domestic issue. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your health will be very good. You will be relaxed and energetic. You will get the full benefit of your good health. Today you will be able to work harder than other days. On the work front, you can get a good chance today. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then success will soon kiss your footsteps. If you are a student then studying today may distract you. If you are negligent at this time, then the dream of your beautiful future will remain incomplete, it will be better that you stay away from useless matters. Talking about money, you can spend more today. It is possible that you plan to make some changes in the decoration of the house. There will remain compatibility in married life. Today you will cherish your old days with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get good results on the work front. Your seniors will praise you for your work. Also, you will definitely get its appropriate result in the future. Today can be disappointing for you in terms of money. If you have made an investment recently, then you may lose as you do not get an expected benefit. Apart from this, today you will not be able to get money from where you expected to get money. However, you have to be patient because your problem will be resolved soon. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Today, there may be discord in the house due to deteriorating mutual relations between family members. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a very romantic day for you. You can go to your favourite place to hang out with your partner. Not only that, today you can get a special gift from them that will touch your heart. If you are married, you can get some good news today. It is possible that this will make your home environment very good. If you make a decision today, it will be better if you listen to your heart and not get influenced by others. You need to trust yourself. On the work front, this day will be favourable. If you have applied for your new job, today you can get a positive result. At the same time, businessmen can start their stalled work again. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 7: 15 am to 2:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be a little worried about the finances. You will feel that your income is really low. It is possible that you make some important plans to increase your income today. You can also take help of your friends. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get full support from your family members. After a long time, you will spend some fun time with your children, which will reduce your stress. There will be curiosity in the behaviour of life partner today. They may not agree with you about anything. In such a situation, you need to act with love rather than anger. Today will be normal for the businessmen. On the other hand, the working people will have to take special care of time. If you reach office late, then your boss may get angry. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9: 45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the case of money, you need to spend thoughtfully else you end up wasting a lot of money. If you don't control it, then in the coming time you may face a big financial crisis. Your seniors will be angry with you in the office today. They may not be satisfied with your work. In such a situation, you should work harder instead of getting frustrated so that you can address their complaints. If you are a businessman then today you may have to travel for some important work. Although this can make you very tired, but you will get relief from getting the results as expected. Parents will help you in solving your problems. You will feel quite good with your loved ones. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be minor problems. If you take care of yourself, then you can avoid such problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today all your attention will be on your work. You will work hard to complete your pending tasks. If you are employed, then you will have more workload today, but you will be able to settle all the work on time with your understanding. On the other hand, businessmen can get a big job today. You may need some more help to complete this task. The day will be fine in terms of money. If you spend as per your fixed budget then today you will be able to save some money. The health of your parents will be good and the atmosphere of the house will also be calm. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life, but today you will not get a chance to spend time with your spouse because they will be very busy in their work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about work, today suddenly you can make up your mind to change jobs. You may not be satisfied with your present job but in such cases, don't take decisions in haste. However, if you have made up your mind then, first of all, you should try to increase your efficiency so that you get the same results as expected. On the other hand, today will be a challenging day for the businessmen. Obstacles in your business will increase your anxiety. It is possible that there will be financial loss, but don't lose courage. Money related matters will be fine, but you are advised to be careful while spending it. Your personal life will be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The atmosphere of your house will be calm today. You will spend a very good time with your family members today. Today you can also visit a relative's house. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse and love between both of you will increase. Today you can take any important decision related to children. If you do business, then you are expected to get a big benefit from any small work you have dealt with recently. Employees will have a very busy day. Today you will be busy preparing for a meeting. As far as money is concerned, there is a strong possibility of improving your financial situation. However, today is not a good day for investment. Health matters will be good today. You will emotionally stable because there will be no stress. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student, you need to work hard. If there is any obstacle in your education then you should seek help from your elders, friends or teachers. Be conscious about your efforts and try to read diligently. The office environment will be very good today. If you have successfully completed an important work recently, you can be honoured for it today. Your seniors will praise you very strongly, which will increase your enthusiasm and confidence. However, you have to avoid negative emotions like ego. Your finances will be good. Today you will be able to repay your small loan. There will be some disturbance at home today and your family members may not agree with any of your decisions. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:40 am to 12:45 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do nothing to please or impress others, rather you do what makes you happy and which is good for you. Apart from this, you need to change yourself. Today will be a very fun day for you. You will spend a great time with friends and family members. For many days you were so busy in your work that you could not find time for yourself, but today will be full of entertainment for you. It is possible that you will spend too much money on hobbies today. There will be love in your romantic relationship. Today, something good about your partner will win your heart. Seeing their goodness, you will consider yourself lucky. Your health will be good as well. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm