Woman, 55, Jumps Before Metro At Seelampur: What Happens Emotionally Before Someone Attempts Suicide?

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date: When And Where To Watch This Rare Chandra Grahan In India

Mercury Combust In Cancer On 29 August 2025: Will Your Sign Suffer Heartbreak, Money Loss, Or Career Chaos? Astrology oi-Deepannita Das

Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication, and commerce, is known to frequently combust due to its proximity to the Sun. While combustion is often more harmful to the planets it interacts with than Mercury itself, this celestial phenomenon can still influence the areas of life Mercury governs-speech, intelligence, learning, decision-making, and trade.

On 29 August 2025 at 15:44 pm, Mercury will combust in the nurturing yet sensitive sign of Cancer, and it will remain combust until 2 October 2025 at 5:25 pm. During this period, Mercury will move through Cancer, Leo, and Virgo. Interestingly, when Mercury rises again, it will be in its own sign Virgo, which may bring some stabilization after a turbulent combust phase.

Mercury combust in Cancer emphasizes emotional communication, family ties, and personal insecurities. Many may feel torn between protecting their peace and meeting external expectations. Students, professionals, and those engaged in negotiations or trade may experience fluctuations in clarity and confidence. Since Cancer is ruled by the Moon, emotional decisions may overpower rational ones, leading to conflicts in relationships and work.

Let's explore how Mercury Combust in Cancer 2025 will impact each zodiac sign and the remedies that can help balance its effects.

Aries: March 21 - April 19

For Aries natives, Mercury rules the third and sixth houses and will combust through your fourth, fifth, and sixth houses. This period may test your confidence, bringing moments of self-doubt. Competitive exams or workplace challenges might feel harder than usual. Students could struggle to maintain focus on their studies. Stress in family matters, particularly related to property or domestic concerns, may also rise. The combust Mercury in Cancer suggests that you may need to slow down and re-strategize instead of rushing into tasks.

Remedy: Feed chapati smeared with desi ghee to cows to bring mental peace and strength.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Mercury governs the second and fifth houses for Taurus and will move combust through the third, fourth, and fifth houses. While Mercury in Cancer is generally favorable for communication and family ties, combustion could bring misunderstandings in financial and familial matters. You may need to watch your words carefully to avoid unnecessary disputes. Students and children may face temporary obstacles in performance. In love relationships, sensitivity could give way to overthinking, so clarity in conversations is key.

Remedy: Offer grains to birds regularly for stability in finances and family matters.

Gemini: May 21 - June 20

Mercury is Gemini's ruling planet, also governing the fourth house, making this combust period more personal for you. Passing through your second, third, and fourth houses, it can bring mild health concerns and emotional fluctuations. Be mindful of your diet and stress levels. Relationships with siblings and neighbors may need more patience. Domestic matters could require your attention, and you may feel mentally burdened. On the brighter side, with awareness, you can still turn challenges into learning experiences.

Remedy: Assist asthma patients in purchasing medicine to ease Mercury's negative effects.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22

For Cancer natives, Mercury governs the third and twelfth houses, and its combustion will occur in your first, second, and third houses. While financial outcomes may still be steady, matters connected to foreign travel or dealings could face delays. Your confidence may waver, making you second-guess decisions. Family relations may feel strained due to underlying emotional turbulence. Since Mercury combusts in your sign, you may feel particularly sensitive to criticism during this time.

Remedy: Recite the Ganesh Chalisa daily to strengthen communication and peace of mind.

Leo: July 23 - August 22

Mercury is the lord of the second and eleventh houses for Leo natives and will combust in your twelfth, first, and second houses. This may bring financial delays and increased expenses. You may feel indecisive, particularly in career and personal goals. At work, avoid hasty decisions and consult experienced colleagues before making big moves. While family matters may not escalate, pay extra attention to communication to avoid unnecessary clashes.

Remedy: Refrain from consuming meat, alcohol, and eggs to neutralize negative impacts.

Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Mercury is Virgo's ruler and governs the tenth house as well. Combustion through your eleventh, twelfth, and first houses suggests that this could be a challenging period for both career and health. You may face delays in professional growth and strained relations with seniors. Health issues related to digestion, anxiety, or nervousness may surface. Avoid risky ventures or unnecessary travel during this combust phase. Focus on inner balance instead of external gains.

Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on the forehead regularly to invoke Mercury's blessings.

Libra: September 23 - October 22

For Libra, Mercury rules the ninth and twelfth houses, combusting through your tenth, eleventh, and twelfth houses. While luck may feel unreliable, career and networking opportunities could still bring steady, though slightly delayed, results. You may receive gains from foreign connections, though not as much as expected. In the later phase, caution is advised in business and long-distance travel. Avoid over-reliance on fortune; instead, focus on building credibility through work.

Remedy: Recite Ganpati Atharvashirsha for wisdom and resilience.

Scorpio: October 23 - November 21

Mercury governs the eighth and eleventh houses for Scorpio natives and will combust in your ninth, tenth, and eleventh houses. Career growth and networking opportunities will still present themselves, though profit margins may not meet expectations. Hasty decisions could lead to minor setbacks, so patience is essential. Combust Mercury may cause delays in financial receipts but will not block gains entirely. Stay grounded and avoid unnecessary risks.

Remedy: Donate rice and milk at a temple for positivity and stability.

Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Mercury rules the seventh and tenth houses in Sagittarius' chart and will combust in your eighth, ninth, and tenth houses. Marital relationships may require extra care and patience, while professional life may feel slightly strained. Avoid relying too much on luck, as results will primarily depend on your consistent effort. In the later part of the combust period, work-related growth may pick up, offering relief. Speak thoughtfully and avoid impulsive commitments.

Remedy: Feed green grass to cows for harmony in relationships and work.

Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Mercury governs Capricorn's sixth and ninth houses and will combust in your seventh, eighth, and ninth houses. While challenges with opponents may surface, your discipline can help you overcome them. Marital and partnership matters may demand more understanding. Professional outcomes may feel average, but by avoiding over-dependence on luck and respecting mentors, you can navigate this combust phase smoothly.

Remedy: Anoint a Shivling with honey for spiritual protection.

Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Mercury rules the fifth and eighth houses for Aquarius natives and will combust in your sixth, seventh, and eighth houses. Love and marital relationships may experience turbulence during this time. Avoid major investments and exercise caution in business partnerships. The latter part of the combust period may bring gradual relief, but patience is key. Focus on steady efforts instead of chasing big gains.

Remedy: Avoid financial or emotional risks during this time.

Pisces: February 19 - March 20

For Pisces, Mercury rules the fourth and seventh houses and will combust through your fifth, sixth, and seventh houses. While the sixth house transit may bring positive outcomes, relationships-especially marital-will demand patience. Household matters may see occasional tensions. Career decisions should be made with caution, as impulsive actions could backfire. The second half of the combust phase could feel weaker, so try to delay major ventures until after October.

Remedy: Offer holy water to Lord Shiva for peace and balance.

Since Mercury governs intellect, speech, and trade, its combust state may challenge clarity, patience, and decision-making. However, with mindfulness and the right remedies, its negative effects can be minimized. For many, this period is an opportunity to slow down, reassess, and build resilience. Remember-astrology guides, but it is your actions that shape outcomes.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.