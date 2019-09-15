Weekly Horoscope September 15th to September 21st

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a mixed week in terms of health and you may feel irritated initially. It will be a stressful week on the family front as minor disputes will be time-consuming. Things will improve by mid of the week and your relationships with closed members will recover- hence enhancing your mood. Your habit of taunting people will not be accepted on professional as well as personal front. Mother's health will be an issue of concern, as you need to take special care. It will be an excellent week for students as their academic performance will be outstanding. Profit will come your way in terms of finances and you will get away with major problems. You will be puzzled as things might go against your wish. Think twice before coming to a conclusion, especially in money related matters. Avoid making an investment. It will be a normal week on work- front as you will be busy achieving targets. Businessmen may incur loss around the end of the week, but the business trip around mid-week will keep you occupied. Fluctuation in health will lead to mood swings, hence you might feel irritated. Lucky Colour: Blood Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a favourable week in terms of professional commitment and you are likely to enjoy the company of your colleagues around mid of the week. It will be a joyful week in terms of the personal front as there will be love and cooperation amongst all. The sibling will be favourable, but minor argument around mid-week may arise. Avoid taking huge responsibility on your shoulders, as you will not be able to bear the burden. Your partner's advice will be useful and should be considered. It will be a lucky week as your parents will be comfortable sharing and discussing their problem with you. You will deal well with minor arguments with your partner as your understanding will be strong. The festive season will be prosperous for the family. You will notice the positive change in kids as you will guide them even better. It will be a mixed week for those in the public sector and certain things may bother you. You must monitor your anger to make things go well. Things will be smooth by mid of the week, as you need to keep patience. Avoid overspending as you may face a financial crunch soon. Asking for major help from a close friend/ relative will be beneficial. Be carefully while making financial decision as situation might be mixed around initial week. Improvement in health around end of the week will be exciting and you may plan for a small outing with the family. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is expected to be mixed week overall and you may feel confused. Certain bothering elements will lead to turn- off and you will feel agitated throughout the week. Avoid expressing your emotions as someone may misuse it. Salary hike will make you feel happy, as you will plan for further investment. Your superiors on the work- the front will appreciate your hard work as your experience will make things simple. People will respect you for what you are and have attained over the period of time. Businessmen will plan to travel aboard by mid of the week, as work will keep them busy. Those in joint business will plan to expand their domain. It will be a slow week initially in terms of finances, but things will rectify by mid of the week. You may seek the help of a close friend/ relative in terms of finances. It will be a critical week for health, especially those suffering from heart-related issues. You will be relieved of stress after a long time and will love spending time with your loved ones. Improvement in father's health will be a motivating factor. You will not be able to spend much time with the family as work commitments will keep you occupied. You will rejoice spending romantic moments with your partner and will cherish the time. It will be a favourable week in certain aspects overall. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Surprise from loved ones will make your week an exciting affair. You will be occupied with something worthy and may not feel sharing it with anyone. It will be an unstable week on the personal front as some issues will be bothering all. Your partner will try to simplify the things, but it will not be an easy task. Family functions and other commitments towards close members will keep you occupied. Your argumentative nature will not be accepted by anyone and people will maintain distance from you. You might get pissed off over certain issues. Few issues are expected to get settled by the mid of the week, but the majority of the things will not be fine. You will avoid being with the family, which will be noticed by elders' around. You need to find a viable solution for the existing solution instead of feeling irritated. It will be a normal week in terms of finances, as you may consult your parents. A close relative/ friend will seek financial help. It will be a busy week on the work front as you may travel frequently. Those into the corporate sector will get settled by the mid of the week and the weekend party is on the way for them. It will be a favourable week for kids as they will achieve their targets. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Thursday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A short trip around initial week will keep you busy. This week will be important in terms of finances as you may come across influential people who will guide you. Success will follow you shortly as you will aim to achieve high in less time. You are advised to seek the help of elders or other experienced people, as they will guide you the best. Businessmen will have a favourable and profitable week and will subsequently plan for something better. You must mind your words at a public forum as people will observe you. It will be a busy week in terms of the professional front, as your boss will be demanding. You need to be cautious while taking the decision and consult your team before coming to a conclusion. Starts are favourable on the financial front as the investment is on the cards. Someone close will help you unexpectedly and you will be thankful. You will initiate a surprise for your beloved, making them feel special. The weekend will be relaxing for a long time and you are expected to spend quality time with the family. Health will get better as you will get rid of the prolonged illness. You need to consult the doctor for certain things. Things will get easy as you will get away with the misunderstanding with your beloved. Pleasant weather will be a reason for improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Overall, it is expected to be a smooth week and you will accomplish many unfinished tasks soon, which will make you feel relaxed around mid of the week. This will be a week full of excitement and adventure. You will be focused on your aim. Those into academics will excel overall. People associated with the corporate sector will plan for a job change and will be successful in meeting the targets. It will be a busy week for businessmen as they will busy meeting people related to work. Those into real- estate will plan for the upcoming project and the end of the week will be beneficial for them. Short trip related to work will keep you occupied on the professional front. You will get away with pending tasks at the office and will plan for a new assignment. New ideas will strike you, making you think differently. It will be a favourable week in terms of health. Those in long distance relationship will plan to meet their beloved after a long time. Things will be special by the end of the week. Improvement in terms of finances due to your hard work will come your way and you will be able to clear the previous payments. Your habit of yoga and meditation will be helpful and you will rejoice this moment. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This will be a mixed week overall as you may incur a loss by mid of the week. Things will be tough in terms of finances. You may come across an issue, which will bother you. Some of you under debt will make you feel stressed. It will be a stressful time with family as you will not be able to meet certain expectations. Those into agriculture background will be busy with their new tasks. You are expected to lose the relationship because of your ego. It is important to value relationships, as you need it when required the most. Your partner will be supported, but will also expect surprise by mid of the week. Things will be profitable around the end of the week. Health will be normal and you will recover from an old ailment. Spending time with your loved ones will be rejuvenating. Catching up with an old friend will make you relive old times. You must learn to concentrate on your life instead of peeping into other's affair. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a blissful week for most of you and you will make best use of the time. It will be a peaceful week for those who have not piled up their task- especially on the work front. Beginning of the week will bring good news related to salary hike and promotion and you will be on cloud nine. Your boss will be favourable as your colleagues might act smart. Students will achieve success in academics- especially those preparing for entrances. Your business requires time and effort and you need to be serious for it. Those in joint business need to be cautious. Things will settle down on the financial front. It will be a fun-filled week with the family, as you may plan a short trip around the weekend. Visit hometown will be a surprise for elders. It is the favourable time as you'll be able to defeat your competitor at professional front. You need to get better over your concentration. Try to live the moment to the fullest to be happy and satisfied. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a profitable week on financial front as you will feel comfortable spending. Your saving will be sufficient to take care of emergencies; as sibling will be supportive. Time will make you realise the importance of the relationship. You will be thankful to elders for a valuable lesson. It will be a busy week on the professional front as you will enjoy the task assigned. People will respect your hard working and honest nature. Your partner will feel proud and special and will surprise you by the end of the week. You may experience minor arguments with your beloved as a trust factor will ruin things. The newlywed couple will face instability in the relationship, but things will improve by the end of the week. You may come across good news from your kids. Be careful as your enemies will formulate a smart act against you. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Friday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The friendly atmosphere at the office front will make you feel relaxed. You will share a good rapport with a new colleague, making him/ her feel comfortable. Your attitude toward learning new things will make you successful. You need to get over the habit of keeping grudges as this will not let you progress. You will become a fitness freak as being healthy will be attractive. You are expected to take an important stand at the family front as people will get convinced. You will respect other's feeling towards you, which will fetch you importance. People will look upon you with a positive hope and you will inspire youngsters. Things will get better on the monetary front by mid of the week as your patience will reward you. This is the perfect time for students to think for their future- especially those planning to go abroad for higher studies. You will take the decision wisely. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a slow week on the work front as you will be dissatisfied with the project assigned. You may try to act smart or assign your task to a colleague- making your boss suspicious. Avoid wasting your time here and there, as this might create blunder for you. You need to work hard to attain a certain level. Things are expected to improve by mid of the week. It will be a normal week on the financial front, though you will spend more than your income or saving. Things will be tough on the work- front as you may have a difference of opinion with your partner. Elders' will be supportive and helpful. Improvement in health by mid of the week will be relaxing. Businessmen are expected to face certain disappointment around end of the week. it will be advised not to trust people blindly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Sunday