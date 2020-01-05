Weekly Horoscope: 5 January To 11 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You have to be very careful this week. Excessive anger is not good for you at all. It would be better if you do not make any decision in overexcitement. The atmosphere of the house will not be right during this time. You are advised to stay away from the mess, otherwise your separation from family is possible. Your hard work will continue in the workplace, but even your slightest mistake can spoil your hard work. Talking financially, do not waste your money on useless things and take your financial decisions thoughtfully. In romantic life, you will spend a great time with your partner. Health matters will be full of ups and downs. You will be mentally disturbed. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are likely to get good results this week in terms of career. If you are employed, your work may increase a bit due to the big project coming your way. These seven days are going to be very important for the traders. There will be small obstacles, but overall you will get good benefits. You may also take a big decision regarding your work. To strengthen your financial position you need to make some new plans. There will be peace in family life and relationship with family members will be good. If you are a student, there may be a big break in your education which will make you a little worried. It is better that you study with complete integrity. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life problems may end this week. You will feel that your life is moving in the right direction. By receiving the love of your closed ones, you will remain mentally strong. You will be able to take important decisions and others will also agree with you. Talking about your married life, you will regret the mistake you made for mistrusting your spouse. You can try to improve your relationship by apologizing to your beloved. With the improvement in the health of the father, your big worry will be removed. There will be fluctuating conditions in the workplace. A lot of work pressure may increase your stress. Seniors can also behave strictly with you. In such a situation, keep doing your work peacefully. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week your opponents will be active. They can try to create many problems for you. Work very carefully in such situations. You may face a lot of problems on the work front. You will feel a lack of self-confidence and a feeling of dissatisfaction will occupy your mind. You are advised not to take anything seriously. Traders need to conduct transactions very carefully. Talking about money, you can get good success this week. Any financial endeavour that has been going on for a long time is likely to succeed. Ongoing differences with the spouse may get deepen. It is better to stay silent for some time. Health matters will not be good. You may get an infection. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The week is going to be awesome as you may get many good opportunities. You are likely to get positive results on the work front. If you are unemployed, you may get some good news this week. Also, your desire to get a government job may get fulfilled. This is the time to celebrate your victory, so be happy and stress-free. The week will be profitable for traders. You will consider all aspects thoroughly while making your decision, which will benefit you well. The situation will be normal in family life. Financial situation will be good. This week you will spend a very enjoyable time in romantic life. You can also propose your partner for marriage. Health will be very good, but you are advised to be careful while using the vehicle. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Thursday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In romantic life, you may get disappointed. Misunderstandings with your partner can increase, leading to distances between you. If you want to improve your relationship, avoid doubting your partner and try to understand them first. If you are married, the relationship with your spouse will be normal this week. Relationships with parents will also be good and you may also go on a trip with them. Money situation will be satisfactory. If you want to invest, the time is favourable as you may get the expected benefits. You can also shop for any precious item this week. If your work is related to hotel, restaurant, clothes etc. you are likely to get good news. Health will be satisfactory this week. If you are a student, then you will have to pay more attention to your studies in this period, otherwise you will not get proper results. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In financial matters, you need to work consciously, not with enthusiasm. If your money has been stuck for a long time, you should try to settle the matter calmly. You may get stuck in a situation of making more profit in less time. It is better not to hurry and take your final decision only after examining all aspects. In love matters, your closeness can increase with someone special this week. You can also put a love proposal in front of them. The week will bring mixed results for married couples. Your differences with your spouse will continue and if you want to avoid any kind of trouble, it is better to keep your behaviour right and give each other a little time. At the end of the week, you may have to travel suddenly with family. Speaking of work, your work will progress smoothly this week. To be healthy, you have to take care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be happiness in the family. You can get some good news from your children which will make you very proud. If you are a student, any obstacle in your education may get solved this week. If you are facing difficulties regarding admission in your college, you will breathe a sigh of relief. You will feel the love in married life. Also, you may have a lot of fun with old friends. You can also plan to go out of town for a few days. If you do business, decisions taken will result in your interest. The week will be very good for employees. You will work hard and give tough competition to your opponents. The week will also be good in terms of money. Your expenses will be less and you will be able to save. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The situation will be favourable in the workplace. You will work hard and considering your passion, your seniors may encourage you to move forward. It is better that you do not disappoint them and keep trying your best. If you do business, you can take some important decisions to expand it. However, in such cases, you should not hurry. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Some guests may come to the house suddenly which will keep you quite busy. You may spend a lot of money for guests which will increase your anxiety, however, you will manage everything. Talking about love, you will see a change in your partner's nature. You will realize the proximity. If your love life has not started yet, you may get attracted to someone. Health matters will be good. You will be physically and mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is going to be auspicious for you and therefore, you will get success in everything you do. You will manage your opponents and will be able to beat them. During this time you may get a good chance to move forward. If you work properly then you can get some good news this week. You are most likely to progress. It is possible that during this time you have to do any work-related journey. This week is also expected to be beneficial for the business. Your personal life will be happy as well. Work hard to put your business together with your partner, which may result in you getting a new job. This time will be spent with your family members. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come your way. If you are going for love marriage then this is the right time to talk to your parents. You may get a positive answer. Talking about finances, your expenses may increase at the beginning of the week, but gradually your situation will improve. This time is not appropriate to invest. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Smile because you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Beginning of the week will be difficult for you. During this time there will be discord in your house which will make you mentally very upset. Your relationships with family members may deteriorate. However, your efforts can bring colour and your relationship will improve as well as intimacy. You should learn from your mistakes. If you want to increase love and mutual interaction with your loved ones, then treat them politely as far as possible. You may feel lonely but do not let such troubles dominate you, but deal with them with your understanding. Talking about your marriage, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse. You may have to stay away from home for a few days in connection with your work. Your performance at the office will be appreciated. You will complete your work honestly and seriously. During this time, your expenses are likely to increase. These expenses may have to be incurred to fulfil family responsibilities. Your health will not be good this week. It is better not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Tuesday