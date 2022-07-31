Weekly Horoscope, 31 July To 06 August 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is giving a very good sign for you. Whether it is a job or business, you may get new opportunities. Some big and positive changes are expected in your business. On the other hand, working professionals can also get results according to their hard work. During this period you may be given a chance to lead your team. This will be a very golden opportunity for you. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your personal life. Your younger brother or sister can get some big success during this period. Will celebrate fiercely with loved ones. This week will be better than usual for you in terms of money. Prepare your budget for the whole week in advance. If you talk about your health, then you may have to face minor problems during this time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:16

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time is going to be very beneficial for people in the pharmaceutical industry. At the same time, people doing work related to grains can also get good profits. If you have been trying for a government job for a long time, then during this period you are likely to get good results from your hard work. You can get the job you want. At the same time, this time is going to be very important for the students of this zodiac. If you are preparing for competitive exams and there is any obstacle in your studies and writing, then during this period your problem can be solved with the help of your elders and teachers. There is a possibility of improvement in the financial situation. Stalled money can be recovered. During this time, you can also take some big decisions to strengthen your financial position. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Due to the good health of your parents, your big worries will be removed. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you can get enough time for yourself. This will make you feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The beginning of the week is going to be very good for the people doing business in partnership. Your work will progress twice as fast during this period. Apart from this, you can also get a good chance to earn profit. At the end of the week, you may also have to take a long work-related journey. Your journey is going to be very important. This week can prove to be somewhat better for the people doing target-based work. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. You will be very positive and energetic during this period. The ambience of your home can improve. Try to maintain a good relationship with your loved ones. Avoid taking everything personally. By ignoring such things, you can maintain the happiness and peace of your home. This week is going to be expensive in terms of money. You may spend a lot of money on children's education etc. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to teeth. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week is going to be very lucky for working professionals. You can get an old stalled promotion. You will be full of confidence during this period, as well as your positivity can impress everyone. This week is going to be profitable for small traders. During this time your sales graph may increase. Situations in your personal life are looking unfavourable. Differences with your spouse may deepen. There is a possibility of a big quarrel between you. During this, your mental peace may be disturbed. From the financial point of view, this week will be mixed for you. You need to avoid spending more than you earn. Do not take even the slightest carelessness regarding health. Your health is likely to decline drastically during this period. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Clothing traders may get expected results. If you are thinking of increasing the stock, then your plan can go ahead during this period. You are likely to get success by the end of the week. On the other hand, this time is going to be full of ups and downs for working professionals. You may feel lethargic and lethargic and you will not be able to focus properly on your work. It is possible that some of your work may remain unfinished. Such carelessness can prove to be costly for you. You better keep this in mind. Things will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of elders. If you talk about your financial condition, then during this time you may feel disappointed, especially if you are trying to increase your income, then your efforts may fail. To improve your health, you need to take more care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very important for the unemployed people. If you have been looking for employment for a long time, then you can get success in this period. The income of the people working in foreign companies is likely to increase. You may also get a promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. On the other hand, businessmen can make small profits. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will get the love and support of your loved ones. If you are unmarried and want to do love marriage, then during this period you can get a green signal from your family members. This week is going to be good in terms of money. You will be able to save more during this period. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take good care of your eyes, especially if you use a laptop or computer a lot, then you are advised to take special precautions. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Day: Friday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will not be special for Libra people. Your confidence may decline during this period and you may face difficulties in taking important decisions. If you do a job, then the work pressure will be more on you during this period. Your coordination with your seniors is also likely to deteriorate. If you are thinking of switching jobs, then in such cases you are advised not to rush. The beginning of the week will be good for businessmen, but the time after this is likely to be challenging for you. There can be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. You may also suffer minor losses. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. The behaviour of your family members will not be good for you. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. Worries related to your money will go away. The sum of money is being created for you. If you have diabetes, then you should take full care of your food and drink. Avoid sweet consumption. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Working professionals will have to be careful with the politics going on in the office. You should focus completely on your work, as well as avoid blindly trusting your colleagues. If your boss entrusts you with an important responsibility, then try to complete it on time. This week is going to be very important for the people doing business in partnership. Any obstacles in your work will be removed and your trust in your partner will increase. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be love and unity among your family members. You can get a special gift from your parents during this period. This time can prove to be better for you in terms of money. You are likely to get success in your endeavor to increase your income. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then soon all your problems will be overcome. During this time you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Working professionals are advised not to be negligent towards work. Along with the higher officials, you need to earn the trust of your boss as well. If you make mistakes, some important responsibility given to you may be taken back from you or you may even have to lose your job. Businessmen may have to face big challenges. An order that came to your hand can be out and you are likely to suffer a big financial loss. Things will be normal in your personal life. Try to fulfill your domestic responsibilities well. Don't give your loved ones a chance to complain. During this period, there will be rudeness in the behavior of the spouse. In such a situation, there may be sourness between you. Don't be careless in terms of money. During this time you need to avoid money transactions. If you talk about your health, then you may have some seasonal disease. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have started a new business recently, then you can make tremendous financial gains during this period. Your business will grow rapidly. This week is going to be very busy for the people doing government jobs. Suddenly the workload may increase on you. In this case, you will feel a lot of pressure. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If you are having estrangement with any member of the house, then everything can be normal during this period. However, in future you are advised to take more care of your behavior. Treat your elders with respect and avoid being excessively strict with the younger ones. This week is going to be mixed in terms of money. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can also increase your stress. This time is going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Your budget may become unbalanced due to unnecessary expenditure. Apart from this, the burden of debt on you is also likely to increase. Such mistake can land you in trouble in future. If you are a student then do not be careless in the slightest towards your studies. On the work front, this week is going to be normal. If you do a job, then during this time the burden of pending work can be reduced. At the same time, all the effort done by businessmen will go smoothly. At the end of the week, you may get a chance to make profit. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your loved one in adversity. With the help of your loved one, any big problem of yours can also be solved. If you have thyroid problems, keep taking your medicines regularly. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Tuesday