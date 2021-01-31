Weekly Horoscope: 31 January To 06 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week you are advised to avoid getting more angry. Your uncontrolled anger can put you in big trouble. It will be better to keep this in mind and respect your seniors and boss in the office and give importance to their talk. Try to keep good rapport with colleagues as well. This time is very beneficial for people engaged in the electronics business. During this time, you can get good benefits. Talking about personal life, it will be a good time with your family, especially your relationship with your parents will be strong. On the other hand, during this time, your spouse will have some complaints from you. It will be better to try to give enough time to your sweetheart too. Time is going to be very important for students. If there is any obstacle in your education, then there is a strong possibility of getting away during this time. During this period you are advised to hurry and avoid otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week, you are advised to focus on your work by avoiding unnecessary talk. If you work, you may face some problems. You may also want to change your job, but avoid making such decisions in haste. The people working in finance are advised to be careful in legal matters. A little carelessness can cause a lot of trouble. Talking about personal life, this week will give mixed results for you. Domestic discord may increase in the middle of the week. You may have some feelings with a member of your household. In such a situation, you are advised to control your speech, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. On the economic front, this week is going to be very expensive for you. Restrain unnecessary expenses As far as your health is concerned, during this period you may have any problem related to hands and feet. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to be careful in this period of health, especially if you have asthma, do not be a little careless. From time to time, consult a doctor. On the work front this week is pointing to hard work for you. During this period, the job load will be higher on the jobbers. You are advised to abandon laziness and focus on your work. Businessmen may also have to travel suddenly for a long time. Those doing wood-related business may suffer some economic losses in this period. This week will be good for you in terms of money. During this period, your financial situation can improve significantly. A religious program can be held in your house at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Happiness in your personal life will increase. If the home environment is not going well for some time, then this week will see a big improvement in the home environment. There will be love and unity among family members. You may also get a chance to take a short trip with family members during this time. If you are unmarried, then the matter of your marriage may get stronger during this period. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in a big spending mood then you are advised to avoid it. At this time you have to focus more on savings. This week is going to be very busy for employed people. It will be better to plan your entire week in advance so that you can complete all your work without any pressure. This time is going to be very important for the business people in partnership. During this period you may be in contact with a large client. In terms of health, this time is likely to be good for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you want to start a new job or are planning to learn something new, then this time is favorable for it. Talk about work, this week will be good for the working people. During this period, you will be able to complete difficult tasks easily. You will get a lot of praise from the boss. Also, you will not hold back in helping your colleagues if needed. This time is going to be very important for the people working in real estate, stock market etc. This week you can get tremendous financial benefits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Coordination with your family members will be good. Talking about your finances, during this time and in economic matters, you are advised to take your decisions very thoughtfully. If you are thinking of taking a loan then you have to avoid it. Talking about your health, there may be a decline in health due to eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be good for you on the work front. Your boss and seniors will be very impressed with you after seeing your best management in the office. You may also be assigned some important responsibility. Business people are advised to be careful in financial matters, especially if you are thinking about big investment, then you are advised to avoid it at this time. Talking about personal life, in this period you will have to try to keep your relationship with the elders of your house right. If they give you any advice, do not make the mistake of ignoring their words. Respect your parents. Talking about your finances, this week will not be special for you. Due to lack of money, some of your work may also be incomplete. Talking about your health, if there is even a small problem in this period, do not ignore it. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Like last week, this week is going to be busy for you on the work front. You are advised to maintain your fast pace so that you can complete all your tasks on time. Apart from this, you keep all the documents related to the work, otherwise there is a possibility of missing it. Businessmen are advised to avoid large economic transactions. This time is going to be very important for education-related people. Talking about personal life, relations with your elder brother or sister will be intensified. During this period, financial benefit is also possible from them. At the end of the week you can take a long journey. This journey of yours can be work related and will be very beneficial for you. As far as your health is concerned, at this time you need to focus more on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If some of your important work has been stuck in the middle for some time, then it is very likely to be completed in this period. You can also benefit financially from the creation of this work. People of the trade are advised to take care of their speech in this period. Use your words thoughtfully when making deals with big customers. This week is expected to be very good for employed people. During this period, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Also, coordination with colleagues will be good. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. In this period, any matter related to the property can be settled. At the end of the week, your spouse may have a health problem. It is better that you take special care of them. In terms of money, this time is likely to be right for you. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. As far as your health is concerned, if you have the problem of the said blood pressure, then avoid stress and anger. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Early days of the week will not be good for you. During this time, there will be many concerns in mind. It will be good for you to forget the past and try to make a new beginning. Talking about your work, if you are unemployed and are seeking employment for a long time, then in this period you can get the job you want. The efforts of people are striving for a government job, too, it seems successful. This time will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If you want to make big profits, you are advised to make some changes in your business plans. Talking about your personal life, your relationship with your spouse may weaken. Avoid small talk with your sweetheart. The bitterness between you can also have a bad effect on your children. Your financial condition will be good. During this period, you may receive a lot of wealth. Talking about your health, it may get affected due to the changing weather. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If your work is related to property, then this time is going to be very important for you. If you are planning for a big investment, then this time is favorable. You are very likely to get results as expected. Try to improve your rapport with your boss in the office, especially if there is a female boss then treat her with respect. There may be a problem related to money in the middle of the week. In this period, your financial efforts may fail even in spite of a very hard struggle. Talking about personal life, there will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved under adverse circumstances. Your parents will be in good health and during this time you will also get a chance to spend enough time with them. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problems during this period. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about the work, it is going to be full of ups and downs for the employed people. If you have any problem in the office, then you should openly talk to your superiors. It is possible that during this period you will also face difficulties in taking some work related decisions. You better be positive and be patient. Businessmen can be of good benefit. The people working in cosmetics, iron, transport etc. will get mixed results. Talking about your personal life, the relationship with your siblings can be a bit bad. If you do not act wisely, a situation of debate can arise in your home. Your financial condition will be good. Early days of the week will be fine, but there may be some big expenses in the middle. As far as your health is concerned, during this period you may have some problems related to your ears. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday