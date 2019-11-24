Weekly Horoscope: 24 November To 30 November

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Last week, you were very stressed due to financial conditions, but this week you will get good results. Your hard work will pay off and your financial situation can improve significantly. Your income may also increase during this period. If you want to keep your financial conditions strong, work according to the plan otherwise, you may have to borrow from others. The week is going to be very auspicious for the unemployed. It is possible that your struggles will end and you may get a good job in a good company. If you are employed, your efficiency will increase this week. You will be successful in handling all your unfinished tasks. Traders need to be cautious of their competitors this week as they may give you a tough competition. This week you will spend a lot of time with your family and have lots of fun with siblings. If you are a student, then at this time you need to pay more attention to your studies. Though the beginning of the week will be fine, in the middle, you may face some problems. This week you need to take more care of your health. If you have pain in shoulder muscles, avoid lifting any heavy stuff. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The week will be special for you. There are chances of the beginning of a new relationship. You can be attracted to someone and may find your love. A marriage proposal may also come for you. However, do not hurry to take such decisions. If there is any dilemma in your mind, it is better to seek advice from your closed ones. Your art of negotiation will prove to be your strong side this week. Your impressive speech will also make all your work successful. If you are employed, you will get full support from your seniors. There is also a possibility of a bonus or salary increase. Beginning of the week will be a bit slow for traders but you will move at a steady pace. You will get continuous chances to make a profit in this period. Financial situation will be good this week. You can decide to invest. You also have to avoid taking any kind of risk in financial matters so that your money is not lost. Family life will be happy. Relations with family members will multiply. The week will be good in terms of health. There will be no serious problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Health matters will not be good this week. You are advised to avoid any kind of negligence. You may get a fever, cold, or any kind of allergy. Take good care of yourself. Talking about the work, this week there will be a lot of confusion in your mind. You may think of a big change but not able to reach any conclusion. In such a situation, you should do any work only after consulting your loved ones. At this time, you should not take any step in haste or you may suffer from the loss. Excess of spendings in the middle of the week may increase your stress. However, your attempts to increase your income will be successful in this period. If you run according to your plans, there will be no major problem. The week is not good for any major economic transaction. It is better that you postpone your important financial decisions for some time. Early days of the week will be difficult in married life, but gradually the situation will improve. The bitterness between you two will be removed. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Thursday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be some tension in romantic life this week. The differences with your partner may get much deeper. If you do not handle the situation in time, you both may end up in a breakup. So, it's better to try to understand each other's feelings. If you like someone and are planning to speak your heart out to them, you may have to wait for some time as you may not get the positive answer. The week will be normal for married couples. The understanding and love with your spouse will increase. You both can also travel this week. The week will be very good for the students. You will study with full dedication. You will also get the support and blessings of the gurus. Students striving for higher education are expected to get success this week. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. There are chances of your progress. You may also get a higher position this week. If you do business, then this week you may take an important decision. Avoid investing in a risky business. Health matters will be mixed this week. The first days will be good for you but the last two to three days may get difficult. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may face some problems this week in the workplace. Maybe the attitude of your seniors will not be right towards you. If they are not happy with your work, you have to work harder. If you do business, you may face some differences with the partner this week. If you are strict with your stubbornness then the loss will be yours, so act wisely. The problems of family life will end and the relationship with your parents will improve. They will understand your side and will give you full support. During this time, the behaviour of the spouse will be changed. In such a situation, you should talk to them and try to find out the reason behind their problem. Financial conditions will be fine this week. This is not a good time to spend big. Talking about health, if you are troubled by some chronic pain, you need to do yoga and some light exercise. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The week will prove to be very good for you. Your long going legal battles may end during this period giving you a victory. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your regular income this week. At the same time, your expense may also increase. Although there will be no major problem, you are advised to manage according to your budget. On the work front, this week you will get expected results. You will find yourself full of enthusiasm and energy. Traders will get opportunities to make a profit this week. During this time, you can also invest in new business. In love matters, this week you may face some problems. You both will have a very short meeting this week which may annoy your partner. Try to make a special plan for them at the end of the week. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. Having a good bonding with your spouse will help you in solving some household issues. During this time, your health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week you will find yourself in a better mood. Your mind will remain calm and will not feel any pressure. Mentally, you will find yourself strong and will be able to make important decisions easily. There may be a bit delay in some of your tasks at the beginning of the week, but don't give up and keep moving forward. If you are employed, this week your high officials will be very happy to see your hard work. Due to an improvement in your performance, you may be assigned some more important responsibilities. The week will prove to be very beneficial for traders. You can make a big deal in this period. There will be happiness in family life. Suddenly some guests may arrive at your home and you will enjoy a lot with them. From the financial front, you may get a bit disappointed by the delay in getting some financial profits which you were expecting. Perhaps some of your plans may also be interrupted due to this. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The week will be very important in the work front. Some major changes are possible this week. These changes will give you positive results in future. You just continue working hard on your behalf. This week you will stay away from negative thoughts and experience mental stability. If you do business, your work will progress very fast and you can get double profit. If your work continues like this, soon your dream of expanding your business abroad will be fulfilled. You can also be honoured for your best performance. There will be disputes in married life. This week, you may get into a conflict with your spouse. You will feel that your spouse's interest in marriage is reducing. In such a situation you need to pay more attention to your married life. Talking about money, some big expenses are possible at the beginning of the week but there is also a strong possibility that you will get a new source of income during this period. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to work peacefully and patiently this week. You will feel that the circumstances around you are deteriorating and you are not able to handle them. Be it a home or office, you may have to face adversity. During this period, you have to control your anger in the workplace. Treat your superiors and colleagues properly. It is good for you to stay away from any kind of debate. If you do business, some of your work may get stuck in the middle of the week which may result in a loss. This can increase your stress significantly, but you have to understand that ups and downs in business keep coming, so instead of getting upset, pay attention to the plans ahead. To maintain the peace of home, do not bring your official work at home. It is better that you balance your personal life and work. On the economic front, the week is not very good. Spend money thoughtfully. Your health is likely to decline this week. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The week will not be good for students. Your focus may get distracted from the studies. Even after many attempts, you will not be able to study properly. In such a situation you need to resort to meditation. With this, you will be able to study with complete integrity and your mind will also remain calm. On the economic front, the week will be very good. Whatever financial decision you have taken recently, the result will be favourable. If you are thinking of making a big investment, then time is favourable. This week you will be involved in recreational activities. You can also spend a lot of money on shopping. On the work front, the week will be good. If you do a job, you may get big progress. Small work-related trips are also possible this week. Overall, the week is going to be very busy for you, but you will surely get the proper result of your hard work. Family life will be happy. Relationship with relatives will be good. You will get everyone's affection and support. The week is also favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The week will be special in love matters. This is the right time to speak your heart. If you disagree to do so now, you may regret it later. Better dare and say it openly. If you are married, then after a long time you will enjoy your married life with your spouse. It is possible for both of you to go out somewhere for a few days to celebrate the holidays. By getting along with each other, your relationship will be even stronger. The week will be very good for the students. You will be very agile and pay extra attention to studies. If you are preparing for a competitive exam then you are very likely to get success. There will be an atmosphere of peace in family life. The health of the parents will be very good and you will feel very strong mentally by getting their full support. You are also likely to get financial benefits from your father during this period. In the case of money, if you work sensible, then in this period you may get a good chance. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Monday