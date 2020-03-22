Weekly Horoscope: 22 March To 28 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In your personal life this week, you have to be patient but you may face some adverse situations. If you work with a thought, then you can avoid many problems. You must respect their feelings by keeping pace with your spouse. Talking about your work, there are no good signs this week. If you work, during this time you will have to stay away from any kind of fuss in the office, otherwise it can be difficult. You must concentrate on your work and not indulge in unnecessary gossip or politics. This week will be normal for businessmen. You are advised not to start any new work during this time. Talking about money, your worry may increase due to not getting your stuck money back. During this time, you can also take a big loan. Also, you must be very careful in financial matters and take your step forward. Due to excess stress you will feel mentally and physically unwell during this time. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week will prove to be a relief for you. The decision of any legal matter can come in your favour. Your pending problem will be solved by taking care of little things. During this time you need to behave very balanced. Your uncontrolled anger can put you in big trouble. If you are a businessman, then this week you have to treat your partner properly. Thus, ignoring their words is not good for your business in any way. Do not impose your opinion or judgment on them. You can get good results in your personal life. During this time, you will spend a great time with your spouse. Your spouse can come forward not only to fulfill domestic responsibilities but also to help in your work. This time will be favorable for loving couples. The love between you two will deepen. If you want to get tied up in the knot, then this is the right time to get the approval of your family members. Money will be strengthened. This week you are expected to get some big financial benefit. This week will be good in terms of health. You will be mentally and physically strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, this week is going to be great for you. There is a strong possibility of getting financial benefits during the job or business. If you work, then your salary is likely to increase this week. At the same time, businessmen can also get a golden opportunity to make a profitable deal. You may get an offer to become a partner in a new business. Although you may have to work very hard during this time, but you never back down to work so you will not have much trouble. Your positive attitude will soon take you to the pinnacle of success. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your family members will remain strong. During this time, even if there is a minor problem, your spouse will help you to get out of stressful situations. If you are single, during this time you can find your favourite partner and your love life can begin. However, before starting this new relationship, you have to keep in mind that you will always be honest with your partner. This time is not good for traveling. Do not travel if it is not necessary. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will not be good for you. If you do not stay stable then you can get into some big trouble. During this time, you have to keep restraint on your speech. Do not use words without thinking. Think carefully before giving advice to someone. If you are looking for a job, then you may feel disappointed this week. You will not be able to get your favorite job but because of this you must not stop trying. You will keep working hard and soon you will get lucky. There will be fluctuating conditions for businessmen. During this time any stalled work will become intense, which can increase your problem. If you take a decision in a hurry, you can also be at a loss. On the economic front, this week will be expensive. Suddenly household responsibilities may increase which will increase expenses. You may have a dispute with brothers at home this week. It will be better not to work with enthusiasm but with consciousness. Avoid being overly furious otherwise things can go a lot further. At this time you need to pay special attention to your children. Your carelessness can spoil their future. You must resort to meditation to reduce your stress and maintain concentration. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will prove to be excellent for you. During this time, your problems are likely to be resolved. Your disappointment will go away and you will be motivated to move forward. If you are worried about the work, then this week you can get help with advice from some people. However, it depends on you what kind of decision you take. If you are a serviceman, then during this time, consider the things of your superiors. If they tell you your shortcomings, then take it positively and try to overcome your shortcomings. Talking about love love, this week will be very romantic for you. This is the right time to express your feelings. Enjoy these beautiful moments with all your heart. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse may increase during this time. You will feel that they are understanding you more. Money will be better than normal during this period. This week, there may be minor problems related to health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week will be normal for you. This week you will get enough time for yourself, that is, you will be saved from running away. First of all, talk about your personal life, then during this period you can do some good work that will give you mental satisfaction. Also, you will definitely get its proper fruit in some form or the other. During this time, you can help any needy, whether it is with money or in any other way, with this help you can solve someone's big problem. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Last week you were very busy with work but in this period you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. You will also stay ahead in the field with your positive thinking and energy. Your performance will be appreciated. If you are unemployed then you can get employment and your career will progress. There can be a boom in the situation of money. You will get money as expected. However, time is not favourable for any new work related to money. Talking about health, there will be no health related problems this week, but you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face adverse situations in the field this week. Though you will find a way to get out of it with your understanding, you need to be cautious. Your opponents may try to increase your problem. During this time your seniors can entrust you with some difficult tasks. If you are able to complete this work successfully, then your dream of progress can be fulfilled soon. In this hour of examination, you must work hard and earnestly. These seven days are going to be very important for businessmen. During this period, you will work hard to expand your business. If you need financial help, then you are also very likely to get it. Some people are expected to get benefits related to ancestral property during this period. You can get rid of the debt pressure that has troubled you for a long time. There will be peace in your private life. There may be a little quarrel with your spouse, but you will not let the matter grow by remaining calm. At this time you will be fully aware of your health, as a result of which you will not have any kind of problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The situation in your personal life was quite tense for some time, but this week your family will be completely focused. You will do your best to bring peace back home. You will understand everyone's point of view and will not let misunderstandings grow. Your efforts will also be successful to a large extent and the atmosphere of the house will remain changed till the end of the week. During this time there will be quite a stir in your house. The same unity can be seen again among family members. If you are married, you will get full support of your spouse during this time. During this time you will also spend a lot of entertaining time. On the work front, you can get good results this week. Your performance will increase and your performance will also improve. You will work hard to complete whatever task you are assigned. If you are a businessman then you can expect good profit this week. This week you can meet some positive thinking people. It is possible that this will change your perspective. If you think well, everything will be good with you. Your financial situation will be normal. You will have enough money to run the work but during this time you will not get any special benefit. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If there are problems in your romantic life, then first you have to understand your partner's perspective. This will clear all the misconceptions between you and you will get to know them more. You are advised to avoid putting any kind of pressure on your partner. This time will be full of ups and downs for married people. You may have differences with your spouse. This must make your dear ones angry with you most of the time. If you try to convince them with love, then it is likely that they will understand your point. Your office environment will be very good during this time. Although work will be more at this time, your seniors will also be very satisfied and happy with your habit of working together. In the business sector during this time you are likely to get a lot of benefit from your old relationship. Your luck will favour you. You can acheive some great success. Your worries about money will be removed. This week, you are expected to get some financial benefit. Your health will be good. During this time you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you take a little care about your health, then soon all your health related problems will be removed. Keep doing physical exercise, as well as do not be careless in eating and drinking. Your habit of staying hungry for long hours will weaken your health. Also, you are advised to avoid getting high. If tensions are going on in your married life, then the distance between you two can be ended. It is possible that your sweetheart's anger will be calmed down and they treat you very tenderly. However, at this time you must also show understanding. You can start a new one by forgetting everything. This week will be very important for unmarried people. At this time a good marriage proposal may come for you. Chances are that soon you will get married. This week is going to be very favourable for businessmen. Pay attention to paperwork. Your financial situation will be fine. Don't spend too much. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front this week will be very busy for you. However, at this time you need to become self-sufficient. Do not depend on others for your work. If you do this, then you will only feel frustrated. If you have a job, during this time you can get an opportunity with your hard work that will take your career in a new direction. It is possible that you get promoted soon. You better take advantage of this opportunity. This time will be beneficial for businessmen. Your business will grow rapidly and during this time you are expected to get more profit than expected. You can also travel this week for business. However, you are advised to take all precautions so that your health is not negatively affected. Your personal life will be normal. Interaction with your family members will be good. If you get some extra time, then you will like to spend it with your family. Your love with your spouse will increase. The mutual understanding of both of you will be better. Do not worry too much about money. During this time your financial condition will be stable. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Sunday