Weekly Horoscope: 17 January To 23 January

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very lucky for you. Beginning of the week is going to be very good for you. During this period, any major problem will be resolved and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Talking about work, the job load on unemployed people may increase. If you are entrusted with additional responsibility, then you must not ignore. This time is very important for you. If you work hard, you can make big progress in the coming days. If you do business and your work is associated with a foreign company, then this week you can get good financial benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. In the middle of the week you will have the opportunity to go for a walk with your family members. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. This week you can spend some money on buying some household amenities. As far as your health is concerned, your weakness may increase. You better pay special attention to catering. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, then there may be a big obstacle in your studies this week, which will make you very worried. In this type of situation you must seek the help of your elders and gurus. If there is any dilemma in mind, then take your step forward only after taking appropriate advice. Talking about the job, unemployed people may face challenges in this period. During this time you may have to work hard. Some of your work may remain incomplete. In such a situation, you do not have to be disappointed, you must avoid taking too much stress and try to complete all your tasks with a calm mind. This time is going to be very beneficial for businessmen. You can get some great success in this period, which will also increase your honor. Talking about personal life, you may have a conflict with your spouse this week. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. Talking about health, during this period you may have problems in some parts of your body. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week will give mixed results for you in terms of money. At the beginning of the week, there is a possibility of getting wealth suddenly, but at the end of the week you may have to spend some big expenses. On the work front you can get good results. If you work, then your position in the office will be strong. If for some reason your promotion is stopped then you are very likely to get good news during this period. A legal matter may bother businessmen, but by the end of the week your problem will be resolved. You may also have to take a short journey during this period. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationships with siblings will be intensified. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home this week. It is possible that a good marriage proposal has come for you. Your health will be fine. However, to keep yourself healthy and fresh, you must do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The beginning of the week will not be good for you. During this time there may be obstacles in some of your important tasks, due to which the mind will be distracted. However, you are advised to work with patience. You will definitely get a solution to this problem when the time comes. Try to keep good coordination with colleagues and your seniors in the office. Damage from ego or conflict will be yours. Also, it can damage your image. If your work is related to the stock market then it will not benefit you much. Students need to use their time properly especially if you are preparing for any competitive exam then do not waste your time on useless things. Relations with family will be good. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Talking about health, if you are a patient of the above blood pressure, then you must not be negligent during this period. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Friday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. Seeing your ability, you will be very happy with yourself. If you do a government job, you can get the desired transfer or there is a strong possibility of your promotion too. This time is going to be very important for the IT sector. You can get proper results of your hard work. If you are trading and planning a new stock, then this is the favorable time. Your financial condition will be good. During this period you will also be able to repay any old loan. Talking about personal life, the distance can increase in your relationship with your spouse. If you are not able to give enough time to your beloved then you need to make time for them during this period so that you can overcome their displeasure. Talking about health, you may have an allergic infection. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week is going to be very busy for you. It is better that you do not do any of your work without planning, otherwise you will not get the results according to the mill. Talking about employed people, they have to be very active in the office. In this period you will have many important tasks which you will have to try to tackle on time. On the other hand, big traders may face adverse situations during this period. Try to improve your rapport with your employees otherwise you may incur major losses. Talking about personal life, if the elders of your house give you any advice, then do not forget to ignore it. Do not do anything that hurts their feelings. Talking about health, you may have problems like indigestion, gas, acidity etc. during this period. Avoid eating spicy food or fried roast outside. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, all this is going to be very important for you. You give up your laziness and focus your attention on your work. If you are trying to change jobs then this week you may get an offer from a good company. People trying to get government jobs are also very likely to get success. If the person associated with business is thinking of starting any new work, then this time is favorable for it. Apart from this, if you want to make a big investment, then this week you can get a great opportunity. Talking about personal life, the relationship with your spouse will be good. On the other hand, you must try to spend more time with your children. As far as your health is concerned, this week you may have a complaint related to skin or hair. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In some cases your morale may decline due to not getting the expected result. However, this is not the time to be depressed and desperate but to move forward with full positivity. If you are looking for unemployment and a job, then your search may end this week. You can get the job you want. Businessmen will get many opportunities to earn profit. If you trade in clothes, then you can make a big investment this week. There will be fluctuating conditions in your personal life. Coordination with younger members of your household may deteriorate. You better keep your behavior balanced. In such cases, you need to act with love rather than anger. This week is going to be very expensive in terms of money. There may be some major expenses this week. Talking about health, there may be a decline in the health of diabetes patients. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will prove to be very relieving for you. During this period the mind will remain calm and you will find yourself relaxed. You will try to complete all your important tasks with mind. If you work and you are working on a big project, then your work can be completed in this period. The furniture business can get tremendous financial benefits this week. On the other hand, the people working in the property are also expected to get the expected results. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend enough time with household members. You can travel with your spouse this week. You may participate in a social event. This time will be mixed for you in terms of health. You are also advised to take adequate rest with work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Monday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work then you can get a good chance to show your talent this week. If you take full advantage of this opportunity then you may get promoted. You may also get an opportunity to travel abroad for work. If you do business then you can get a great business offer this week. People doing business in partnership are highly likely to have good economic benefits. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. During this time any religious program can also be organized in your home. This time spent with your loved ones will become memorable for you. Your spouse will get emotional support and your love will grow. You will get a lot of relief from any problem related to the education of children. During this time you may have to spend a lot on children's education. In terms of health, this time is likely to be good for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the week is going to be a little busy for you. Be it personal or professional life, the burden of responsibilities may increase on you. During this period, some changes can also be seen in your nature. Stress and pressure can cause irritability in your nature. It will be better to keep yourself calm, otherwise you will end up spending precious time in unnecessary mess. Do not gossip or talk too much with colleagues in the office. Your boss will keep an eye on you during this period. Businessmen are advised to conduct economic transactions very carefully. If you are thinking of starting work on a new project, then time is favorable for this. Your relationship with your spouse will not be good. There may be a big fight between you. You have to understand that such things can also have a bad head on your children. You better try to understand each other. Talking about health, cervical spondylitis patients must be more alert during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Sunday