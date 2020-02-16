Weekly Horoscope: 16 February To 22 February

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week is going to be very busy for you. During this time some guests may come to your house. After a long time you will have a good time with your family members, but amid all this you also need to pay attention to your work. If you run according to your plans, then you will not have much trouble. This week can prove to be very special for you. If you are unmarried, then this week a sudden marriage proposal may come your way and you can accept it. The atmosphere of the house will be very pleasant during this period. This time is going to be very romantic for married people. During this time, you can go out to spend holidays with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good this week, but it is possible that you will spend too much. If you do business, then any stalled work can be done. However, you will have to work very hard during this time. If you want to invest, time is favourable for this. You can get results as expected. Do not worry about health. During this period, you will be physically healthy and so you will feel positive. Good colour: Red Auspicious number: 9 Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week is expected to be very beneficial for the businessmen. During this time you will easily achieve your goals. If you have recently started working on a new project, you can seek advice from your father and other experienced people to enhance your professional abilities. You will definitely get appropriate results from this in the future. You can complete all your tasks with positive energy. If you invest money in a new project, you will get the benefit. If there is any kind of dilemma in your mind, then you must not worry about it because you believe in taking your financial decisions carefully. Today's investment can improve your future. There will be happiness and peace in your family life during this period. Everyday will be full of romance in your life because your love will grow with your partner. The more time you spend with each other, the deeper your love and relationship will be. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get success at the end of the week. Talking about health, this week will be good for you, there will not be any major problems. Good colour: Sky Blue Good score: 17 Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week, a new person may enter your life. Perhaps one more name will be added to your friends list and this friendship will stay for a long time. You are going to have a lot of fun in this period. You needed such a break anyway. During this time, if there is any problem in your life, then the whole family will support you. You will be very happy with the support of your loved ones and your relationship with them will be deepened. You can get a wonderful surprise this week in your romantic life. Your partners can give you the gift you have longed for. You will be very happy to get your favourite gift. It is better that you also show the same warmth towards your partner. This week, you can make some important decisions regarding your career. It will be better if such decisions are not taken in any haste. Talk to your elders, friends or other experienced people about this and consider all the options thoroughly. This week, there can be a big improvement in your financial situation. Some of your work will be made and there will be sudden money. Talking about health, your health will be weak at the end of the week. All this is the result of your negligence. You are unable to pay attention to yourself because of your busy lifestyle. Good colour: Maroon Good score: 40 Day: Sunday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July To reduce your stress, you should spend time with your loved ones. If after several attempts, you are unable to find a solution to your problem, then you should seek the help of your family members. Talk to your parents. Their advice may work for you. At the start of the week, everything may seem to be a little difficult for you. During this time your mind will be very heavy but the middle of the week will be some relief for you. You may suddenly get some good news in this period. It is possible that this news will bring a lot of happiness for you. Talking about finances, if you work then there is a possibility of an increase in your salary this week. All this is the result of your hard work. During this time, whatever responsibility you are given, you will fulfill it honestly. The seniors will also be very happy with your work. If you are a businessman, then this week you can end a deal. You will be very excited about this new work and all your attention will be on this work. At the end of the week, you can travel with family members to participate in a social or religious event. This week will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. This week, your mental stress can also make you physically weak. Don't be too careless about your health. Switch to meditation for mental peace. Good colour: Pink Auspicious number: 21 Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week will add some memorable and beautiful moments in your life. You will get the blessings of parents. There will be love and belonging in your relationship with all the family members and you will spend quality time with them. You will also take part in some recreational activities with your loved ones. At your workplace, you will proceed with your intelligence and you will also get an appropriate result. If you work in iron, machinery, property dealing etc. then this week you can get good benefits. However, if you are thinking of doing something big, then money will be a big factor in that. In such a situation, you can take a loan from the bank. During this period you are advised to control your expenses so that you do not face any financial crisis in the future. Your marital life will be happy and you will get love and support from your spouse. During this time, you will definitely take the opinion of your beloved in whatever work you do. Love will remain in your personal life, your closeness will increase with your partner during this period. If you want to get married then this is a good time to get your partner's consent. Your health will be very good. You will be very strong mentally. Good colour: Yellow Auspicious number: 10 Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week, you will avoid running around. You will proceed systematically and every task will be completed according to your plan. During this time your mind will remain calm and will spend most of the time in bliss. If you do a job, things will look in your favor. At this time you will have to travel for work. You will carry out this important responsibility given by your superiors and will live up to their expectations. Your boss will be impressed by your ability. You are likely to get big progress soon. On the other hand, for traders, these seven days will be fine. You can get many small profits. Although you will not get any big benefit during this time, your work will continue to run smoothly. If you want to expand your business further, during this time you can contact some important people related to your area. Any positive thing can happen in family life during this period. A great marriage proposal may come for your elder brother or sister. During this period your parents' health will be very good. You will get their full support and affection. This week you may get a chance to spend time with family. This week will be normal for you in terms of money. You will focus on savings and your budget will be balanced. Good colour: Red Auspicious number: 24 Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, these seven days are expected to be very good for you. In this period, your progress is being made. With your constant efforts and hard work, you made the impossible possible. During this time you will move rapidly towards your goal. Everyone will appreciate you seeing your positiveness and hard work. If you are a serviceman, during this time you can be assigned the job that you have been waiting for a long time. Although this will greatly increase your work, you will start to complete this work with complete honesty. If you want to start your own business but due to lack of money, you are not able to move forward, then during this time your work can be done. The atmosphere of the house may deteriorate during this period. A relationship with a brother or sister can cause problems. You may not get the support you expect from them. In such a situation, you have to be very balanced. Try to spend more time with your children. Being busy with work, you are not able to pay proper attention to your personal life. It is better that you keep a balance between work and family. Health matters will not be good during this period. Will remain mentally disturbed. Good colour: Brown Lucky number: 14 Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It is better not to take any important decision regarding a career in this period. Whether job or business, the pace will be very slow this week. If you work, there may be an idea of changing jobs again and again. At the same time, the traders will not get any special profit even after hard work. It is better that you do not plan to do something new, try to pursue what is there. If you do your business in partnership, you may have some differences with the partner this week. If your thoughts do not meet each other, then do not waste your time by arguing, but try to find a solution to the problem with a calm mind. During this time you may face a lot of problems in balancing your personal and professional life. There will be many concerns in your mind, due to which you will not be able to do any of your work properly. You will get full support from your spouse. They will stand with you in all difficult situations. This will give you a lot of relief. With the help of your dear ones, your problem may be solved. In the case of love, this week will not be good. There may be differences between the two on trivial matters. Your financial situation will be normal. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 12 Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to enjoy a happy married life, then first you have to understand the feelings and thoughts of your spouse. In this way, you are making them sad by drawing your anger on them. Also, your relationship is also getting weaker. It will be better if you are careful in time. Speaking of romantic life, during this time if you disclose your love affair in front of family. Your family may dislike your choice. In such a situation, you may be very disappointed. At this time, any kind of stubbornness will not be right for you. You should work very wisely and be as calm as possible. Do not argue with your parents. If you work, then this week you may have to work very hard to meet your target. At the same time, the pressure of your seniors will also remain on you. In such a situation, you will feel emotionally weak. If you are not able to complete the work on time, then the officers will be very angry with you. In the coming days, you may have to suffer its consequences as well. During this period, there may be some improvement in money-related situations. Health-related problems may occur and you will be troubled by muscle pain. Good colour: Green Lucky number: 35 Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week may prove to be better for you than the previous week. During this time there can be a big change in your life. You will pay more attention to yourself. You may want to quit any wrong habits like alcohol or cigarettes. If you do this, you will get rid of almost every health related problem. Slowly you will feel the difference yourself. If you are a student, during this time you will have full attention in studies. You will also show interest in knowing some new topics. During this time the whole of the gurus You will get support There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your parents will be very happy with you. You have been planning to travel for some time which can be completed during this time. You can go to a beautiful place to hang out with your whole family. Even small things will give you great happiness in this period. If you are married, be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. Do not resort to any kind of falsehood. If you have anything in mind, share it openly with them. Strong money position Will remain During this time, you can get something valuable. Good colour: White Lucky number: 28 Day: Thursday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about love love, this week you have to control your anger. Your aggressive nature can cause a big dispute between you two. During this time, if you act with anger, then your relationship can be broken. It is better to be careful than regretting it in the future. If you are married then this week you will not be able to give much time to your spouse. You will be very busy with your work but this thing of yours can make them unhappy. You better try to convince them with love. Talking about money, your efforts can be successful this week. Though the benefit will not be huge, you will remain satisfied and try again with full positivity. If you continue to move forward in this way, then you will soon be able to fulfill your financial responsibilities. During this time, you will not feel much at work in the office. If this continues, you will not be able to progress. If you want to succeed, then work hard and do not waste your precious time in needless things. There will be no health related problems this week. You will be mentally and physically healthy. Good colour: Light Red Auspicious number: 31 Day: Friday