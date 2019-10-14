Weekly Horoscope: 13 October To 19 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week will be very auspicious for the Aries. You will get many opportunities to have fun with friends and family. This week will bring many positive changes in your personal and professional life. Something religious would be organized in your house and there will be happiness and peace. On the other hand, love will increase among the family members. During this time, you can earn good money and you will also be able to save. On the work front, this time will be full of ups and downs. You will perform well in the office; however there will be some cases in which you will not be able to get the support of your superiors, which may disappoint you. You have to think carefully and make your financial decisions so that you can avoid loss. This time will be very good for married life, you will be immersed in the love of your beloved and the sweetness of your relationship will remain. Any good news from children will increase your happiness. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals. Your health will be good but your carelessness in eating and drinking can make it difficult. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, this week can give mixed results. While on the one hand you have the chance of success, on the other hand, you may also face failures. It is important for you to trust yourself and move forward. Others will be influenced by your creative idea. This week you need to pay attention to some serious issues. On the financial front, this week is going to be good for you. Therefore, there is no need to worry too much about money. Also, before taking any major decision, take the opinion of your spouse. It is possible that you find some new sources of earning money. This week, a small thing can cause a lot of trouble for you, but you will solve it with your understanding and understanding. You need to keep your temper under control. There may be some difficulties in your marital life. Your spouse may have some problem with anything. Do not use wrong words. This week you will get a chance to spend enough time with friends. Apart from this, you can also spend some great time with your boyfriend/girlfriend. Your health may deteriorate due to anxiety. You should take good care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This week you will be in the mood to do something different. You will try to do the things that interest you. On the financial front, this week is going to be good for you. If you are thinking of making investments, then try to get complete information first or else you may suffer a huge loss. Try to avoid people who are selfish. It can be a little difficult for you to understand the changing mood of your spouse. It is important for you to sit and talk to them comfortably. It would be better to share your problems with the elders of the house or someone close to you. This week you will take part in some social work. You need to take every step very thoughtfully. In the case of love, this week is going to be very special. Any gift received from your lover/girlfriend will tell your importance in their life. It will be good for you too. It is possible that some differences may arise from close ones, due to which your mental tension will increase. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week can give mixed results for you. There may be some problems on the financial front. Too much expenditure can spoil your budget. Also, in the case of money, take decisions carefully or else you may have to repent later. Traders will have to take special care in transactions this week, otherwise you could suffer a big loss. You may be part of a social event where you will meet new people. You may face some problems from children. Their stubborn behaviour can bother you. A wrong decision can disturb you. You will feel that most of your time is being wasted. It is better that you keep your mind calm and use your mind instead of your heart while making your important decisions. The relation with your spouse will remain cordial and you will also receive the full support and blessings of your parents. There may be some differences with siblings at the end of the week. You need to behave properly. This week, you get a makeover and this will make you feel refreshed and your confidence will also increase. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week you will be full of positive energy, enthusiasm and creative thoughts. You will also get success in all your endeavours. You will take all your important decisions with complete honesty. On the financial front, this week will be fine. Your income will be good and you will not face any kind of financial problems. On the family front, things will be normal, although responsibilities may also increase. This week you will spend your money to meet the needs of others. Your superiors may show their displeasure in your work. It is better that you try to complete them as soon as possible so that no one can doubt your ability. The life partner's love and cooperation will give you positive energy and your relationship will remain strong. On the work front, you may get some good opportunities. This week you need to avoid any kind of haste and panic. You need to be a little gentle in your behaviour. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Day: FridayLeo: 23 July - 22 August

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week you may have to face many difficulties due to excessive anger. During this time, whatever you say or do will be very thoughtful. Also, you should think carefully before accusing others. It is possible that due to any misunderstanding from your boyfriend/girlfriend, your relationship may be affected. On the financial front, this week is not good. Income will not be too much, expenses will also increase. You need to strike a balance between the two. There may be some argument with your spouse in the middle of the week because of your careless attitude. Time is favourable on the work front. Your leadership ability in the office will be highly appreciated, which will increase your confidence. Keep the same pace in your work to achieve success. On the other hand, keep a close eye on colleagues. The advice of experienced people can prove beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week will be good for Librans. People will feel comfortable working with you due to your calm nature. In the office, your opponents will try to create obstacles in your way, but you will be able to answer them with your intelligence. Also, with full support from the seniors, your confidence will increase further and you will be able to give a good performance. In your married life, this week you will get to see something that you do not expect. It will be very amazing for you at the beginning but later you will be able to understand that there is a reason behind everything. Differences between family members can cause concern. However, things will settle on their own at the end of the week. On the financial front, this week will be good, you may get some benefit from ancestral property. Apart from this, you may find some new sources wealth. You can suffer from health-related problems in the middle of the week. A big dream of yours will be fulfilled and your happiness will be doubled. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Day: Thursday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There are likely to be some big changes in your life this week. It is better that you accept these changes with a sincere heart. If you are not getting any benefit in business for a long time, then it is time to do something new and different. You may have a conflict with your spouse. You will get full support from parents as well as their advice is likely to give you a big benefit. This week, your focus will be more on your personal responsibilities and you will be successful to a great extent in fulfilling them. On the financial front, this week will be good. Also, the increase in income will take care of your expenses. This week will be normal on the work front. You will get relief due to less work load. Your rapport with seniors and colleagues will also be good. Business people may have to travel long distances this week, which will prove to be not only exhausting but also very expensive. Diabetics have to take special care of themselves. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week will be full of ups and downs for Sagittarians. If you are not successful, it means that you are not working in the right direction. It will be beneficial for you to follow the advice of elders with your loved ones. This week can be very important for married life. Openly express your thoughts in front of your life partner. Your silence can create misunderstanding between you both. They may feel neglected. If you try a little more to maintain the sweetness of your relationship, you will definitely be successful. There will be happiness and peace in the family as well as you will get the full support of your loved ones. Take your own decisions on the financial front. Money loss is possible this week, so if you are thinking of working on a new plan or investing today, then it is better to postpone your decision now. On the health front, the time is not right. Any chronic stomach disease can emerge. Avoid eating fried foods. This whole week is great for travelling; it will make you feel refreshed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Sunday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your sincere efforts on the work front will be appreciated. Not only this, your interaction with your superiors and colleagues will also be very good, which will give you a lot of benefit. Professionally, time is good. On the financial front, this week will not be special for you. Even after a lot of hard work, the money received will not be as expected. Due to this, there may be rift between you and your spouse. You will feel refreshed by spending some fun time with the family. Those in a relationship will not get a chance to spend time with each other. This week your life can take an interesting turn. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This time is going to be excellent on the financial front. If you are trying to start something new, take the advice of elders. On the work front, the load may be a little lighter due to which you will get plenty of opportunities to have fun. You may also plan to travel a long distance with friends and spend some more money on travelling. This time is going to be very exciting for businessmen. Your financial efforts will be successful and your business will also grow. Married life will be good and you will get full support of your life partner during this time. This is the right time to tell how much you love each other. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Wednesday