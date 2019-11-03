Weekly Horoscope: 03 Nov To 09 Nov

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week, you will be physically and mentally disturbed due to illness. It is possible that during this period some of your chronic diseases can increase your discomfort. Due to the decline in your health, many of your important tasks will remain incomplete at the beginning of the week. At the workplace, you may face situations of ups and downs. You need to work with intelligence as negligence can prove to be harmful to you. Apart from this, you are advised to behave courteously otherwise, you will be surrounded by disputes due to your aggressive nature. On the other hand, the week will be better than usual for business people. You have not received any good benefits from the past few days but this week your hard work will be successful and you will get the expected results. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Some minor problems in the middle of the week may arise, but you will be able to resolve it. Relationship with spouse and child will be good. At the end of the week, you can participate in any auspicious event with your whole family. You may have to go out of town to attend the function and your trip will be very entertaining. If you talk about your financial situation, then it will be good this week. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The week will bring mixed results for you. The first few days are going to be extremely difficult. Nothing will be right at home and differences between relatives can deepen which will increase your restlessness. You will try your best to handle the situation but may face a lot of difficulties. The family may not agree with you, but you will hold on to the hope and in the end, you will win. If you are about to make an important decision, then take any decision only after serious consideration. A lot of positive things may take place in your married life and your love with your spouse will deepen. Also, during this period, your dear ones can get some great achievements. Some good news from your child's side is also expected. Their interest in writing can increase and they will work harder to get good results. If you are employed, then this week you can attend a seminar or conference where you can meet some important people. Balance your speech and behaviour in front of such influential people. The financial situation will be nothing special this week. There can be big expenses. To improve your health, you need to change your thinking. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Saturday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The week will be beneficial in terms of money. Your expenses may increase in the initial days, but there's a strong possibility that your income will increase too which will help to remove all the financial problems. You are likely to get a new source of income during this period. If you desire to start your own business, you may get good financial support from your father or other close friends. Good results this week are expected in the workplace. You can be a part of some important project and may have to travel because of it. Your hard work during this time will definitely get you good results in the future. The movement of your planets is pointing towards your progress. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid making important decisions. If you are planning to invest in a new business, now is not the auspicious time. Talking about health, the week will be good and you will feel mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you will be very busy with your family matters. You will pay more attention to the disputes going on between the family members and take a firm decision. During this period, your relationship with siblings will also get stronger and you will get their full support. Some big benefit from mother is expected and she will stand with you in all adverse circumstances. On the other hand, your father will not agree with you. If you want to win his trust, openly present your point of view. A good time for married people. If you want to maintain the sweetness of a relationship with your loved ones, understand their feelings as ignoring their words is not the right way. The week will be very auspicious for the students. For some time your attention may deviate from studies, but you will realize your mistake soon and focus again. If you are waiting for your results, the good news is on the way. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Day: Monday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The week is going to be very important in love matters. You will be able to see your partner's loyalty and perfectness. Also, you both may decide to take your relationship to the next level. However, you are advised to avoid hurrying as this is not the right time to talk to your family members about this. If you are married, you will get a chance to spend a good time with your spouse this week. There will be harmony in your relationship and you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. The atmosphere at home will remain calm during this period and you will also live up to your parents' expectations. Whether at home or workplace, you will perform all your responsibilities well. If you are facing any financial problem, then this week you can get rid of it as there's a strong possibility of an increase in your income. If you take your financial decisions carefully, then you are likely to get a big profit in the coming days. In terms of health, don't be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Sunday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September At the workplace, you may have to work very hard. This will make you tired but the praise from the seniors will increase your enthusiasm and confidence once again. The chances of your progress seem to increase this week and you may attain a high position. Don't be surprised as all is the result of your hard work. If you are a businessman, then this week your work will move at a double speed which will give you more profit than expected. You may also start a new business this week. The economic situation will remain strong. You will spend a lot of luxurious things without worrying about money. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Relations with the family will be good. You can get a special gift from your parents. Health will remain good this week as your happiness will keep you healthy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to be very careful this week and avoid making any hasty decisions in the workplace. If you do business, this week you may not get any benefit from the partnership. You are advised to not start any new task during this period as the time is not favourable. For employees, your poor health may affect your work and many of your works will remain incomplete. At this time, you should not put any kind of pressure on yourself and focus only on your health. There will be fluctuating conditions in marital life. Your differences with your spouse will deepen and it will affect your relationship. This may increase your stress significantly. Due to this, the environment at home will also remain bad. Treat your spouse properly to improve the situation as your aggressive nature is the main culprit. On the economic front, you will get mixed results this week. Financial situations will remain good, but to reduce the burden of debts, you may withdraw a large amount from your savings. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Day: Friday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There was a lot of trouble in your romantic life for some time, but this week you are likely to get better results. Both of your together will enjoy the time with good coordination. If you are married, you are advised not to go against your family and do any work. Follow the advice of your elders, otherwise, separation in the family is possible. This week, the health of any of your family member may decline. Keep them away from any kind of stress. You may have to work very hard this time to strengthen the financial situation. There may be many obstacles in your way but you should not lose courage. Keep trying and soon you will get proper results. In the workspace, your creativity will set you ahead of others and your seniors will be happy and satisfied with your work. The week is not good in terms of health as you will be unwell due to excessive stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Saturday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The week is going to be good in many cases. You may get success in any of your endeavours. Talking about work, this week you will work hard to complete your task. Be it a business or job, you will give your best in every situation. Also, don't be discouraged and keep moving forward as it may take some time to get you the good result. The week will bring mixed results for students. You will be busy with extracurricular activities which may distract you from your studies. Health will be perfect this week as you will take special care of your diet and will also start yoga, meditation or gyming to stay fit. Financial conditions will remain better. There will be no special expenses this week which will increase your savings. Family life will remain happy and relationships with family members will be intensified. Everyone will get support and affection. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week you will find yourself in a state of confusion as you'll be unable to take any decision related to the work. If you are considering changing your job, avoid taking any decision in anger or haste. Also, if you have made any mistakes in the office, accept your mistake with an open heart by putting your ego aside. For businessmen, some good opportunities are expected this week. You may get some work which will fulfil your dream of expanding your business. You will slowly but surely move towards your goals. If you make an investment this week, you can expect good returns. In the middle of the week, a legal matter may get resolved. The decision will come in your favour and you will soon get the benefit. In the family, some problems may arise, which will make the situation more tense due to conflict with a family member. You better keep your behaviour right in such situations. Health will be good this week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This week you will get good results in the workplace. Traders are expected to get huge benefits. Employees may get honoured in the office for their excellent performance. On the other hand, those wishing to get a government job are also expected to get success. From the financial front, this week you may get a golden opportunity to earn extra money. However, be careful while making any financial plans. The middle of the week will be very special as you are going to have a lot of fun with your family. You may also plan to go outstation with your spouse which will increase the mutual understanding between you both. This week, take care of your health as some minor disease may take a terrible form. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Thursday