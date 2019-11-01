Monthly Horoscope: November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The month is going to be better in many cases. At the beginning of the month, you may feel tensed due to financial issues. This will create confusion in your mind, but gradually the situation will improve and you will be able to strengthen your financial situation. During this time, you will be very serious about your work and will continue your efforts. If you work and want to do a small side business, success is expected this month. Take special care if you are about to do a big investment otherwise, you may face losses. There will be ups and downs in family life. All you need to do is strengthen your trust with your loved ones and try to increase interaction with everyone. Though your dear ones will be annoyed with you for some time, soon their displeasure will go away. The time is very important for love affairs. If you love someone, speak your heart out during this period as there's a strong possibility of receiving positive feedback. Talking about health, this month you may be a victim of a cold or any infection, so take care of yourself. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Mars Lucky Number: 11, 24,38, 42, 56 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Yellow, White, Green

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The month will be very beneficial for working individuals. Good results for your continuous efforts are expected. Some good opportunities may fall on your hands which will be life-changing. If you are unemployed, then this month you may get a good job. Businessmen may also get benefits this month. If you were stuck in some legal matters, then this month you will be relieved. Many small trips for business purposes are expected which will be very beneficial for you. This month you will not get much opportunity to spend time with your family. You may also not get time for yourself. Some problems may trouble you due to your stubborn and aggressive nature. In terms of money, luck will support you this month. No special problems related to health is expected. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Number: 12, 27, 33, 49, 51, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Brown, Pink, White, Blue

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month, a big problem may arise suddenly in your family due to the interference of outsiders. This may increase your stress so, try to control your anger and avoid making any hasty decisions otherwise, they may prove to be harmful in the future. You are advised to avoid misunderstanding or else you may get yourself into some big trouble. The time is not good for any legal matters and you may not get the expected results. On the work front, the time seems to be auspicious. Whether it is a job or business, you are likely to get success. If you do a job, then you may be appointed a responsibility to test your abilities. If you are successful, your career may get a big boost. On the other hand, businessmen may expand their business by making a big investment at the end of the month. Investing in the property will be beneficial for you. Also, take special care while driving. Favourable Element: Wind Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Number: 4, 16, 23, 35, 43, 50 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In some cases, the month will be disappointing for you. Trusting others without thinking may get you bad results this month. Try to do your important work on your own otherwise, it may land you into a problem. This month, you may have to work hard to complete even the smallest tasks. Do not worry as all your hard work will be fruitful in the coming days. Looking at your performance, your superiors may take some important decisions and give you a promotion. The middle of the month will be stressful as there will be problems in your personal life. Keep good behaviour with the family members or you may disturb the harmony at your home. Problems in marital life may arise too. Conflicts will remain with the spouse and all your attempts to convince them may fail. Make your financial decisions thoughtfully. Talking about health, you may experience mental disturbance due to an increase in anxiety. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Moon Lucky Number: 9, 13, 20, 38, 45, 58, 63 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Green, Sky, Cream, White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be quite satisfied this month in love matters. You will realize how perfect your partner is for you and will enjoy a good time with each other. The month will also be good for married couples. You will take every small and big decision together with your spouse. Keep your trust in each other so that your relationship will remain strong. Some differences with your father may occur this month. A big controversy in the house may increase your stress. You are advised to keep your anger under control otherwise, you may regret your actions. If you wanted to take any big decision, think once about your family members and then take a step forward. It is advised to stay with the family. Financial situations may improve this month. You are expected to get benefits related to ancestral property. Talking about health, any chronic disease related to the stomach may emerge, so stay cautious. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Sun Lucky Number: 5, 21, 30, 44, 59, 64 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Dark Red, Blue

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month, you will work very hard. You may have to take short trips for your new project. This will make you tired but, you will not fail. Your stubbornness will soon bring you some great success. Businessmen are expected to get small benefits this month. Avoid making any hasty decision, especially if you are planning to invest. The month will bring happiness to the family. There will be an auspicious occasion like marriage at your home. You will also be very happy and satisfied with the support and love of your loved ones. At the end of the month, stressful situations may arise due to money matters. Some financial loss may take happen. Health will remain normal this month. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Number: 4, 9, 18, 25 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky, Green, Maroon

Libra: 23 September - 22 November You are advised to avoid hurrying too much this month. Make your decisions carefully and patiently otherwise, you may suffer loss. Suddenly, some good opportunities may knock your door. Chances of travelling to a foreign country are also there on your cards this month. This will open the door of success for you. Beginning of the month will not be very special for employees, but slowly things will appear in your favour. Though small, you will surely get the benefits. The time is not suitable for expanding the business. If you are doing business along with a job, then this month you can make a small investment. Any effort to strengthen your financial position will be successful this month. Family life will remain happy. Relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. The month will be full of ups and downs for the lovers. Quarrels over small matters may bring bitterness in your relationship. You will be forced to think whether your partner is really serious about you both or not. Health will remain neutral. Favourable Element: Wind Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Number: 6, 14, 25, 39, 47, 56, 61 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Monday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Blue, White

Scorpio: 23 November - 21 November The month will bring mixed results for this sign. Early days of the month will be very good for business and family life but from the middle, you will find yourself surrounded by problems. At the workplace, you may face failures and people who are into the business can suffer from a heavy loss. If there's a partnership in your business, it can be broken due to some conflict. But if you want, you can make the situation better by avoiding any hasty decisions. Maintain a good relationship with your family and relatives as you never know when you will need their help. They all want your good so all you need to do is, keep good feelings for them. The attachment with your spouse will increase and they will stand by you even in difficult times. Although they will not agree with some of your decisions, due to good coordination between you both, things will turn out to be good. At the end of the month, a religious event may be organized at your home. It is possible that during this period, marriage proposal for your younger brother or sister could come. From the financial front, do not trust anyone more in terms of money as it can be harmful to you. Talking about health, do not ignore small symptoms as the situation may turn out to be serious. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Number: 2, 15, 26, 37, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Orange, Purple, Brown, Dark Red

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There's a strong possibility that the month will be very good for you. During this time, every small and big wish of yours will be fulfilled. The mind will remain calm and satisfied. You need to stay away from any kind of debate otherwise, it may divert your attention from important tasks. The month is lucky on the work front. Unemployed may get a job and those who desire for a government job may get it successfully. Good results are also expected in business. If you are trying to get a loan from the bank for your new business, then this month your money-related problems will be solved as you will get the loan without any hindrance. On the other hand, you are advised to keep a check on your expenses. Spend only according to your need. Marital life will remain happy. You may go for a long tour with your spouse. If you are unmarried, you may get good proposals this month. Relationship with parents will be good and you will get their full support. Be careful as carelessness can put you in danger. The month will be good in terms of health. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Number: 1, 7, 15, 23, 34, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Dark Green, Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The month will be very auspicious for students. Your interest in studies will increase and you will work very hard for it. Also, full support from your teachers is expected during the time. If you are a technical student and have completed your studies, you are likely to get a placement. Talking about romantic life, this month you will be able to spend a lot of time together with your partner. This will make your relationship stronger and deepen your love. Those who are married will have problems with their spouse. Their mysterious behaviour may disturb you and you will feel distant from each other. Talk to them to get to the root of the problem. At home, if you want to keep the situation under control, be serious about your responsibilities. As you have seen all the ups and downs in the family, you will be able to handle situations better. Financial matters will be good this month. If you are a businessman, there are chances of getting good benefits but at the end of the month, you may face a health problem which can increase your expenses considerably. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Saturn Lucky Number: 8, 16, 24, 38, 45, 50, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Monday, Saturday, Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Pink, Sky, Brown

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For employees, some good news at the beginning of the month is expected. If you desire a higher position and hike in your salary, then you are very likely to be successful. There's also a possibility to get honoured for your good work. On the other hand, the month will be normal for businessmen. You may not get any big financial benefit but you will also not face any loss in your business. If you want to try your luck in a new business, then this month is favourable. Some legal matter in the middle of the month may disturb you and to settle the matter, you may have to deal with high expenses. Some unnecessary trips this month may cause fatigue and weakness. You may have to keep all your important work on hold due to your poor health. Mixed results related to family is on the cards. Occasionally, you may face small differences with your family members, but you will not allow the matter to grow. Marital life will remain in harmony and peace. Together with your spouse, you will fulfil all the responsibilities. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Uranus Lucky Number: 9, 13, 23, 36, 48, 59, 62 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Cream, Purple, Orange