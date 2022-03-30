Monthly Horoscope April 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The month of April is expected to be very pleasant for the people of Aries. There may be some positive changes in your life during this period. If there is any kind of dilemma in your mind, then your troubles will be removed during this time. You will enjoy the work. employed people will be able to give their best. During this, your boss will also consider your hard work. Businessmen can give tough competition to their rivals. You will take all your business decisions very wisely, which will give you good results soon. There will be an increase in the pleasures of your personal life. You will get the full support of your loved ones. During this time, you can get some good news from your child. They can achieve some great achievements. Your prestige in society will increase and you will feel very proud of your children. In terms of money, this month you need to tread carefully. If you are under the pressure of family debt, then you need to rein in your rising expenses. Health matters are expected to be fine this month. There may be minor problems. Along with work, you also have to take time for yourself. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 37, 44, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Green, Brown, Sky Blue, Purple

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month is going to be very important for the students of this zodiac, especially if you have given any competitive examination recently, then you can get tremendous success in this period. There may be a new turning point in your career soon. If the employed people are planning to do any new course etc. for promotion, then this time is appropriate for this. You should go ahead with your plan. Businessmen can start new work in partnership. During this period you will pay more attention to promotion. If you are planning to buy a new house or vehicle etc. then you are likely to get success. You will get emotional support from family members. If you live in a joint family then there will be love and unity among the family members. Your financial condition will be better. You may also get sudden money during this period. If you have trouble related to breathing, then you have to be very careful during this time. Change in weather may increase your problems. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 36, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Pink, Orange, Green, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month is going to be very busy for businessmen. During this period, you may have to take many small work-related trips. However, these journeys of yours can prove to be very beneficial for you. During this time your work will get speedy. Employed people can get the desired transfer. There can also be an increase in the income of people doing government jobs. If you are looking for a new job, then this month you can get some good offers. The beginning of the month is going to be very good for you on the family front. Your interest in charity work may increase during this period. You can help some needy people. Your qualities will be appreciated, as well as your prestige and prestige will also increase. At the end of the month, the health of the mother is likely to remain weak. During this time you will be very worried about their health. If we talk about your financial condition, then you are advised to keep a proper account of your expenses. Apart from this, investing in property can prove to be very beneficial for you. If you are having any problem related to eyes, then this month your problem can be overcome. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 21, 38, 43, 57

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Blue, Green, Pink

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July From the point of view of work, the month of April is going to be very busy for Cancer people. During this period your entire focus will be on your work. Be it job or business, you will not be in the mood to take any kind of risk. There will be more competition in the office. In such a situation, you will work hard to keep your position strong. This time is likely to be somewhat challenging for businessmen. There can be obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. However, you do not need to be too worried and upset. Gradually the situation will improve. During this time, if you start any new work, then you can get good results. The situation in your personal life will be pleasant. During this time you will take out enough time for your loved ones. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. The train of your family life will remain on track. You are advised not to be in any hurry in terms of money. Avoid talking much about your financial plans here and there. If you already have a disease, then you have to take more care of yourself, otherwise, your problems may increase. Lucky Element: water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 9, 19, 25, 39, 47, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Blue, Purple, Saffron

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The month of April will give mixed results for Leo people. During this time you are advised to take more care of your speech and behaviour. Your uncontrolled anger can also spoil the work you are doing. If you are a businessman, then during this period you are advised to avoid taking any important business decisions, especially at the behest of others, you should avoid taking such decisions. Your financial condition may stagger during this period. Your work will progress slowly due to a lack of money. This month is going to be very busy for the employed people. The burden of responsibilities may increase on you during this period. Difficulties can arise for the people doing private jobs. Negligence towards work can put your job in danger. You may feel a lot of pressure during this period. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to avoid unnecessary expenditure. Apart from this, it will be better if you do not do any transactions related to money during this period. Your physical health will also not be good during this period due to increasing mental pressure. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 18, 36, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month you will get full support of luck and you will get the fruits according to your hard work. Businessmen can expect good profits. Your financial condition may strengthen during this period. This month will give very good results for the people doing online business. During this time your business will grow twice as fast. Your government work can be completed without any hindrance. There is a chance of progress for the employed people. However, during this period you may have to bear the burden of additional responsibilities. This time is going to be mixed for you in terms of money. During this time your money may get stuck somewhere. At the end of the month, you may have to face a lot of problems due to financial constraints. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. Disputes are possible with elder brother regarding money. It will be better that you avoid misbehaving with anyone, otherwise the peace of your house may be disturbed. At the end of the month, you will get a chance to take a long journey with your life partner. You can go to a religious place. This time is going to be average for you in terms of health. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 8, 15, 20, 39, 44, 51

Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Cream, Yellow, White, Maroon, Brown

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This month is going to be very good with family. During this, a Manglik program can be organized in your house. By getting the love and support of your loved ones, you will feel positivity, as well as your courage will remain in the face of adversity. You will be able to spend extra time with your spouse during this time. You can once again get a chance to get to know and understand each other. If you are single and want to do love marriage, then this month you can take a big decision. There are signs of improvement in your financial condition. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. At this time you need to act very wisely in terms of money. From the point of view of work, this month will be very good for you. Employed people can get new opportunities and the stalled plans of businessmen can start again. Talking about your health, take special care of your diet, as well as avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4, 10, 29, 32, 40, 52

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Sky Blue, Purple

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month is going to be difficult for you. Be it personal or professional life, you may have to face many problems. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind and even if you want, you will not be able to give your best. Due to the negative effects of planets, there will be bitterness in your speech as well. During this time, you may feel irritable about small things. You may have a rift with colleagues in the office. If this continues, then the matter may come to your job, that is, you may have to lose your job. This time is very important for you, so make good use of it and keep working hard. An old court case may trouble businessmen during this period. You may have to run a lot. You may also spend a lot of money. There is a strong possibility of getting relief at the end of the month. During this period all the obstacles coming in your way can be removed. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to avoid credit transactions. This time is going to be very good with the members of your house. You will get the affection and support of your elders. If you have any kidney-related disease, then during this period you should avoid doing any kind of carelessness. Lucky Element: water

Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 6, 19, 28, 37, 44, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Orange, Sky Blue, Yellow, White, Red

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is good to think about the happiness of others, but it will not be good for you to ignore yourself. If for some time you are feeling some pressure then you need to take time for yourself too. If possible, try to spend more time with family and friends or even plan to travel. With this you will feel very refreshed, as well as you can also start a new. If you have been trying for a long time for a government job, then your hard work can be successful during this period. If you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then you may feel disappointed during this time, but you should continue with your efforts. You will definitely get success when the time comes. This month is going to be very important for small businessmen. You will get good benefit of government schemes. Apart from this, your work will also increase. On the family front, the initial days of the week will not be good. The ambience of your home is likely to be very tense during this period. The unity between the members of your family may be disturbed. Don't let outsiders interfere in your personal matters. Any dispute related to property can be resolved at the end of the month. You are likely to make financial gains during this period. Include yoga and meditation in your daily routine. You will definitely benefit from this. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 36, 48, 50

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Monday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Cream, Orange

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month you are advised to take your every decision very carefully. Be it personal or professional life, it will be better if you do not make any kind of haste. There will be some upheaval in your personal life during this period. Misunderstandings may increase with loved ones. Your relatives may misunderstand you. In such a situation, you are advised to present your side calmly and wisely. Try to preserve your relationships. This time is going to be very special with your life partner. The conditions in your married life will be pleasant during this period. Financial benefits are also possible from your spouse during this period. Talking about work, this month is going to be very beneficial for people doing business in partnership. Your rapport with your life partner may improve. You can also make some changes in your business plans. This time is going to be full of ups and downs for the people doing jobs. During this, your performance may decline, due to which your seniors will be dissatisfied with you. If you want to get promotion, then you are advised to avoid excessive carelessness towards work. For some reason, your salary may also get stuck during this period, due to which your mental worries seem to be increasing a lot. To stay healthy, you have to control your increasing weight. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Cream, Violet, Red, Saffron

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month is going to be very lucky for you personally as well as professionally. During this time your work will be very fast. If you are a big businessman and want to spread your business abroad, then there is a strong possibility of getting success during this period. There may be an end to the problems coming your way. You will get good success in every work done with courage and confidence. On the other hand, employed people can get some great respect during this period. On the strength of your good performance in the office, you will also be able to win the hearts of many with your seniors. However, you are advised to be careful with your opponents otherwise they may affect your image. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend a lot of money on your hobbies. At the end of the month, there is a possibility of getting money for you. Your accumulated capital will increase during this period. The atmosphere of your house will be cheerful. There will also be an opportunity to guide younger siblings. If you are married then you also need to take care of the happiness of your spouse. You should spend maximum time with your beloved. There are signs of improvement in your health. However, it will be better if you pay attention to the rest as well. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 39, 46, 52

Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown