    Health Horoscope 2020 For 12 Zodiac Signs

    By Lekhaka

    How will the year 2020 be for you in terms of health? If you want to know, then we have brought every tiny to big information related to your health. Let's have a look at your yearly health horoscope.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    This year, in terms of health, individuals of this sign need to be a bit careful as the initial months will not be good for you. You may need to take extra care of your health due to excessive work pressure during this period. Keep doing exercise, yoga, meditation etc. to keep yourself fit.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    For Taureans, the year 2020 will bring mixed results in terms of health. Your health condition will go down but, there's no need to worry as no major problems will arise. You are also advised to visit a medical expert from time to time. The month between March to June will be very good in terms of health. You will be mentally strong during this time.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    For the individuals of this sign, the year 2020 will be fine in terms of health. There will be no major problems in the initial months, but the middle of the year will not be good for you. Suddenly, some diseases may affect you and will disturb you both physically and mentally. You need to take special care of your food and drink and avoid eating outside during this period.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    If the individuals of this sign do not want any health-related problems, all they need to do is focus on exercise with good food and drink. Also, if you face a minor health problem, do not ignore it at all. In such a situation, you need to treat yourself with good care to avoid the disease from taking a serious form. The month between March to July is not good on the health front. You have to avoid being negligent. During this period you may get typhoid or any skin disease.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    In terms of health, the year 2020 looks good for the individuals of this sign. You will be very conscious of your fitness. Along with a balanced diet, you will also be able to concentrate on exercise. You may also start going to the gym. There may be minor problems in the middle of the year. During this time you are advised to avoid taking much stress, especially if you are a diabetic.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You will start your new year with full enthusiasm and excitement. The year will be very good for you on the health front. During this time you can get rid of any chronic disease. You will also be mentally strong and will be able to complete every task with full responsibility. By keeping your energy level good, you will be able to complete all the work fastly. Your interest in yoga and meditation may also increase.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    The year is not special on the health front for Libra individuals. However, the early months will be good for you. The auspicious position of the planets will help you fight against diseases, but even a little carelessness can prove to be harmful. From the middle of the year, you may face small physical problems like skin disease, muscle aches, digestive problems etc.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    The year will slightly be better than normal for the individuals of this zodiac. You won't face any major problems this year. There may be some problems at the beginning of the year, but after that, you will see a big improvement in your health. You should also make changes in your daily routine to keep yourself fit like start yoga, meditation etc. In the middle of the year, you will be mentally disturbed, but with your strong confidence and courage, you will deal with those challenges very firmly.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    Sagittarius people will enjoy good health this year. If minor problems are kept aside, then the year is going to be very good for you on the health front. You will be very physically and mentally strong. You will also be very energetic and complete all your tasks with full enthusiasm. In the middle of the year, there will be work pressure but, you will be able to maintain a balance. This year you will work very hard to achieve your goal but, you also need to take care of yourself.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    The year is going to be very good in terms of health. If you have been struggling with a disease for a long time, this year you can get rid of it. However, in the beginning, you may have to work very hard which will may you physically weak. In such a situation, you need to pay more attention to rest along with work. The time after March will be very good for your health.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    The year will not be good for you in terms of health. You need to take extra care of yourself, especially after May as the time will be full of problems. During this period, your increasing stress can also affect your health. If you have any problem related to eyes, stomach or insomnia during this period, it is better not to be negligent as the disease may take serious form.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    The year will be good for you in terms of health. Although no serious problems will appear, you are advised to avoid negligence. The time between May to September will be difficult for you. You will be very upset due to increasing workload and mental anxiety. In this case, you need to take extra care of yourself. During this time you need to concentrate more on prayers and rituals.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
