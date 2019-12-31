Daily Horoscope: 31 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you will find yourself trapped in an ocean of thoughts and will be unable to take any decision related to your personal life or work. You will try your best to deal with the problems of personal life. Maybe you should try to spend more time with family today to improve the home environment. The day will be fine in terms of money. It would be good if you do not expect much from your colleagues in the office. Talking about romantic life, if you are having problems with your partner, then you should talk to them before misunderstandings increase further. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:45 am to 12:20 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be happiness in family life. Relations with parents will be good and today you are expected to get benefit from them. In married life, this is the right time to understand your feelings to improve your relationship by talking to your spouse Talking about money, today you can get a new source of income. However, you will not be able to get a big hope that you are expecting right now, but slowly the situation is possible to improve. While talking to your elders, you have to take special care of your words. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Time is favourable for making important decisions. Your good stars are pointing out that you will get positive results from your decisions. The day is auspicious in terms of money. Increase in your income is possible. You may also invest. It will be beneficial for you to invest in property. The day will be very difficult for married life. There will be roughness in your spouse's nature. If you are struggling with any problem, it is better to talk to someone close as it can disturb your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 48 Lucky Time: 2: 10 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your performance in the office will be very good. You may have some important discussions with your seniors today. The day will prove to be quite romantic for married couples. Your partner may be in a mood to give you a surprise. In love matters, the day may get a little faded. The day will bring mixed results on the economic front. The time is not good for investment, but there are chances of getting some financial benefits in the second part of the day. The atmosphere in the home environment will be a bit stressful. Keep your behaviour calm and positive. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August At the workplace, you may feel stressed due to high work pressure. Your seniors will also be unhappy due to your lazy work. Avoid any confrontation or debate. Today, no work will be done according to your plan, due to which you will be very disappointed. On the economic front, the day will be normal, although your efforts to earn extra money will be increased a bit. The day will be important for family life. The atmosphere of the house will change, you will get the support of your loved ones and there will be a new beginning. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you continue to be careless about your health, it may decline soon. It is better that you pay more attention to this. There will be conflicts in the family. The ideological differences with the elders of the house are possible. There can be a big controversy in the house today. It would be good for you to keep yourself calm. You can hurt their feelings by unnecessarily getting anger on your spouse. If you do not change this habit, it may affect your relationship. Everything will be normal in romantic life. Today's meeting with your partner is going to be more romantic. Your financial situation will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today one day will be very romantic for you. From your partner, you will feel the love and warmth that you have always expected. On the other hand, you are advised not to deal with children more strictly. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Relationship with parents will be good and you will get emotional support. You can get good results in the workplace. Today you will be able to complete an important task successfully which will be very pleasing to the seniors. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, you can get good results today. The new responsibilities that had come suddenly, may bother you a little. Talking about money, if you continue to spend like this, then soon you may face a huge crisis. Some of your important plans may get stuck in the middle. Family life will be normal. Today you will be very busy and will not be able to give time to family. To maintain your mental peace, think as far as possible positively. There will be happiness and peace in married life. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about health, if you are having any problems today, it would be better to contact your doctor. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will enjoy a happy married life. You will get some good news from your life partner, which you have been waiting for a long time. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Talking about romantic life, you will spend more time with your partner today which will strengthen your relationship. The financial situation will be satisfactory. Even if there is a big expense today, there will be no problem. Talking about the work, important work in the office can be completed with the help of colleagues. Health matters will be perfect today. Not only physically but mentally you will be very strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If your money was stuck somewhere for a long time, you may get your money back today. You are advised to avoid debate. Talking about romantic life, it is possible to meet someone special. You may be a bit confused about this new relationship. It is better that you take a little more time to think before moving on. The day of married couples will be normal. In the second part of the day, suddenly there is a possibility of travelling for work. If you live away from home today, then take care of your food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be full of fun. Most of your time will be spent with friends, partying and having fun. On the economic front, the day will be great. There are chances of getting new sources of income. Also, you may get some financial benefits from someone close to you. You will feel good all day and may get a gift from your spouse. You may get to see something good during the day after a little hard work. Your performance in the office will be good, today colleagues will also get support. If you are associated with business, you may see an increase in the business you have started recently. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm