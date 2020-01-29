Just In
- 23 min ago 10 Reasons Why Marrying Your Best Friend Is A Wise Decision
-
- 47 min ago January 2020 Fashion Edit: Katrina Kaif's Fashion Was About Denims, Saris, And Fuss-Free Casuals
- 1 hr ago Saraswati Puja 2020: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits
- 14 hrs ago LFW 2020: Here's What You Can Expect From Amit Aggarwal's Summer Resort Grand Finale Collection
Don't Miss
- News WHO chief says evacuation of foreign nationals from virus-hit China not recommended
- Finance Rupee Opens Higher At 71.23
- Sports Australian Open 2020: Reborn Muguruza masters Pavlyuchenkova en route to semis
- Technology OnePlus Concept One Finally Coming To India On February 8
- Movies Pattas Box Office Final Collections: The Dhanush Starrer Ends Up As A Profitable Venture!
- Automobiles BharatBenz BS-VI Trucks & Buses Revealed With New Connectivity Tech
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Daily Horoscope: 29 January 2020
Will you get lucky today and end your problems or you will get entangled in challenges, find out by reading our daily horoscope and see what the stars have in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you want to start a new work, today is an auspicious day and therefore, you are likely to get expected results from it. Today you will get success in all your endeavours. If you are a businessman then you will be able to overcome any obstacle coming your way. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Today you will spend a loving day with your spouse. You will get relief from the anxiety related to your child. You keep guiding them in this way. Today's journey will be auspicious and entertaining. Talking about money, there is no need to worry much today, your budget will be balanced. Today you can also get small financial benefits. The day will be favourable in terms of health and you will be very energetic today.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
There will be problems in your marital life today. Your uncontrolled anger will disturb the peace of the house today. You are advised to refrain from dealing with your spouse in such a manner. If you do not handle the situation in time, then in future you will only feel regret. By behaving like this you are making the situation worse. Choose your words very carefully in the office. Don't get excited and do anything that will tarnish your reputation. If you are feeling bored then get out of the house and spend some time with your friends or take a walk in the open air. Financially, there can be some improvement today. Today you will be able to pay your pending bill or loan for a long time. Love will rule your relationship with your spouse. Today you will get a chance to spend some happy moments with your partner.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 2
Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Today will be auspicious for you. Today almost all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Your confidence will increase and you will be very strong mentally. Talking about the work front, you will work very hard. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Today you will see a big improvement in the health of your life partner, which will remove all your anxiety. Money will be in good condition. Today, it is possible to get financial benefits. You can also shop for any precious item today. You may have to travel for work today. Talking about romantic life, today your partner's mood will be much better. Today they can do something special for you. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm