Daily Horoscope: 29 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are going to take an important decision on the work front, you are very wisely advised to make your decisions. Do not take any wrong decision by being over confident. If traders are thinking about new stock then today is a good day for this. Today, if you are dealing with medicines, you are advised to be careful. Today will be a good day for money. You can get financial help from someone close. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get full support of the elders of your house. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam then you need to work hard. If you have not been in good health for some time, you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is becoming profitable for businessmen, but if you do not trust anyone in terms of money, it would be good if you blindly trust anyone. People who trade in partnership will have to improve their rapport. Debate can cause you big financial loss. Employees will have a heavy workload on a busy day, especially those associated with the banking sector. Your financial condition will be good. You are advised to pay more attention to savings. Talking about personal life can be a nuisance with a spouse, but there will be no major problem due to your better mutual understanding. Avoid hurrying while driving today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Good Time: 1:05 pm to 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student then you need to make good use of your time. The more you work, the better fruit you will get. Negligence can prove to be harmful for you. Employed people need to avoid increasing the list of their pending tasks, otherwise today the mood of your boss may deteriorate. Businessmen can get decent economic benefits today. If you are thinking of doing something big then you are advised to avoid haste. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. After a long time, you will be able to give more time to your spouse today. If possible, make a special plan for your sweetheart at home today. This will keep you excited and excited in your married life. Talking about health, a sudden chronic pain can emerge today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you work, then it will be better if you keep your work in the office. Avoid making mistakes of colleagues, otherwise today you can create trouble for yourself. Businessmen can be at an economic disadvantage, but you don't have to worry. Soon you will be compensated for this loss. There will be a fluctuating situation in family life. You may have a conversation with a member of your family. You better control your anger. Spouse can make a big demand from you. If at this time you are not able to fulfill their demand, then try to convince your beloved with love. A quarrel of arguments will create bitterness among you. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are thinking of spending big then you need to avoid this. Improvement in your health is possible. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very important day for the working people of the property. You can get a great chance to make a profit. If you do a job, then do not make the mistake of ignoring the things of your boss in the office. Apart from this, you have the advantage in working in cohesion with colleagues. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money, household expenses can increase. You are advised to keep an eye on your pocket. If a household member is not in good health, then they need to be more vigilant. As far as your health is concerned, today you can feel very tired and cumbersome. It is better that you take some time out of your busy routine for yourself as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have a bad relationship with your spouse, then try to clear all the misconceptions by talking today. Increasing unnecessary talk can cause bitterness in your relationship and it can have a bad effect on your children as well. If you work then today will be very lucky for you. Your performance in the office will be commendable and today your boss will also praise you a lot. However, you are advised to be careful with some of your jealous coworkers. Businessmen may get a chance to make a big deal. Your business is likely to grow. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today you can also do some urgent shopping for yourself. As far as your health is concerned, if you have high blood pressure, then you should avoid excess anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are advised to be very careful. You may have health problems. It would be better not to be negligent even a little. When it comes to work, avoid putting too much pressure on yourself. Try to do only one job at a time. It would be better if you don't do any major economic transactions today if you do business. There is a strong possibility of getting results as expected to the people who trade gold and silver. Conditions will be favorable in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. Your morale will get boosted by the love and support of your spouse. You should avoid worrying too much about money, your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are thinking of furthering your business, then you can get some good news today. You can get in touch with some big customers. You may get additional responsibilities in the office. You better try to give your best. Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Today you need to avoid lending transactions. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend much time with your family today. This thing of yours may offend some members of the household. You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Along with work, your family is equally important for you. To stay healthy, you should also exercise daily with good food and drink. Apart from this, you also need to take complete care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Economic problems of business people can be solved. Today, due to lack of money, there is a strong possibility of your work being stalled. If you want to make a small investment, the day is favorable for this. Suddenly there may be an important meeting in the office. You will be better prepared for this in advance. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to try more quickly. You will get success soon. There will be fierceness and irritability in your life-partner's nature. In such a situation, you must avoid talking to them on any disputed issue, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. As far as your health is concerned, if you have breathing problems, then you should be more alert. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are doing work from home, then do not be a little negligent in your work today. Try to complete even the smallest tasks carefully and on time. If you make a mistake, then you have the important responsibility given to you, it can also be taken back from you. People working in the property are expected to remain challenged from the present day. You may have a big financial loss. Talking about your personal life, you will see improvement in home environment. You may also have an important discussion with the elders at home. Talking about your finances, there is a strong possibility of getting financial help from elder brother. Days are likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm