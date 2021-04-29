Just In
Daily Horoscope: 29 April 2021
Today will be stressful for some zodiac signs and for others, there will be success. If you want to know more about your life and what lies ahead, then read your daily horoscope. Here you will get all the information. So let's see what the stars have in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you are going to take an important decision on the work front, you are very wisely advised to make your decisions. Do not take any wrong decision by being over confident. If traders are thinking about new stock then today is a good day for this. Today, if you are dealing with medicines, you are advised to be careful. Today will be a good day for money. You can get financial help from someone close. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get full support of the elders of your house. If you are a student and preparing for a competitive exam then you need to work hard. If you have not been in good health for some time, you need to consult a doctor immediately.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 25
Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today is becoming profitable for businessmen, but if you do not trust anyone in terms of money, it would be good if you blindly trust anyone. People who trade in partnership will have to improve their rapport. Debate can cause you big financial loss. Employees will have a heavy workload on a busy day, especially those associated with the banking sector. Your financial condition will be good. You are advised to pay more attention to savings. Talking about personal life can be a nuisance with a spouse, but there will be no major problem due to your better mutual understanding. Avoid hurrying while driving today.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 24
Good Time: 1:05 pm to 6:45 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
If you are a student then you need to make good use of your time. The more you work, the better fruit you will get. Negligence can prove to be harmful for you. Employed people need to avoid increasing the list of their pending tasks, otherwise today the mood of your boss may deteriorate. Businessmen can get decent economic benefits today. If you are thinking of doing something big then you are advised to avoid haste. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. After a long time, you will be able to give more time to your spouse today. If possible, make a special plan for your sweetheart at home today. This will keep you excited and excited in your married life. Talking about health, a sudden chronic pain can emerge today.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 45
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:15 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
If you work, then it will be better if you keep your work in the office. Avoid making mistakes of colleagues, otherwise today you can create trouble for yourself. Businessmen can be at an economic disadvantage, but you don't have to worry. Soon you will be compensated for this loss. There will be a fluctuating situation in family life. You may have a conversation with a member of your family. You better control your anger. Spouse can make a big demand from you. If at this time you are not able to fulfill their demand, then try to convince your beloved with love. A quarrel of arguments will create bitterness among you. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are thinking of spending big then you need to avoid this. Improvement in your health is possible.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 41
Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Today is going to be a very important day for the working people of the property. You can get a great chance to make a profit. If you do a job, then do not make the mistake of ignoring the things of your boss in the office. Apart from this, you have the advantage in working in cohesion with colleagues. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money, household expenses can increase. You are advised to keep an eye on your pocket. If a household member is not in good health, then they need to be more vigilant. As far as your health is concerned, today you can feel very tired and cumbersome. It is better that you take some time out of your busy routine for yourself as well.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
If you have a bad relationship with your spouse, then try to clear all the misconceptions by talking today. Increasing unnecessary talk can cause bitterness in your relationship and it can have a bad effect on your children as well. If you work then today will be very lucky for you. Your performance in the office will be commendable and today your boss will also praise you a lot. However, you are advised to be careful with some of your jealous coworkers. Businessmen may get a chance to make a big deal. Your business is likely to grow. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today you can also do some urgent shopping for yourself. As far as your health is concerned, if you have high blood pressure, then you should avoid excess anger and stress.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Today you are advised to be very careful. You may have health problems. It would be better not to be negligent even a little. When it comes to work, avoid putting too much pressure on yourself. Try to do only one job at a time. It would be better if you don't do any major economic transactions today if you do business. There is a strong possibility of getting results as expected to the people who trade gold and silver. Conditions will be favorable in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. Your morale will get boosted by the love and support of your spouse. You should avoid worrying too much about money, your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
If you are thinking of furthering your business, then you can get some good news today. You can get in touch with some big customers. You may get additional responsibilities in the office. You better try to give your best. Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Today you need to avoid lending transactions. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend much time with your family today. This thing of yours may offend some members of the household. You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Along with work, your family is equally important for you. To stay healthy, you should also exercise daily with good food and drink. Apart from this, you also need to take complete care of cleanliness.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 29
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Economic problems of business people can be solved. Today, due to lack of money, there is a strong possibility of your work being stalled. If you want to make a small investment, the day is favorable for this. Suddenly there may be an important meeting in the office. You will be better prepared for this in advance. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to try more quickly. You will get success soon. There will be fierceness and irritability in your life-partner's nature. In such a situation, you must avoid talking to them on any disputed issue, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. As far as your health is concerned, if you have breathing problems, then you should be more alert.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
If you are doing work from home, then do not be a little negligent in your work today. Try to complete even the smallest tasks carefully and on time. If you make a mistake, then you have the important responsibility given to you, it can also be taken back from you. People working in the property are expected to remain challenged from the present day. You may have a big financial loss. Talking about your personal life, you will see improvement in home environment. You may also have an important discussion with the elders at home. Talking about your finances, there is a strong possibility of getting financial help from elder brother. Days are likely to be mixed in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
The workload in the office will be high, but with the help of colleagues and senior officers, all your work will be completed on time. You will also be successful in winning the hearts of high officials with your hard work. If your work is in a hotel or restaurant, you are advised to take full care of hygiene, otherwise financial losses may occur. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Parents will be in good health and today you will spend a great time with them. Love and enthusiasm will remain in the married life. Better understanding with your life partner. Now you will be very lucky in terms of finances. Your income may increase. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very refreshed today.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. There is a possibility of dispute over property. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself, otherwise the matter may increase significantly. People working in a foreign company can face challenging situations today. You must be cautious otherwise your job may be in danger. Those working in the stock market can benefit financially. Talking about your financial situation, avoid hurrying too much in terms of finances. To make quick profits, you have to avoid taking shortcut routes, otherwise you may get into big trouble. As far as the matter is concerned with you, avoid unnecessarily leaving the house and use the mask.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 37
Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:00 pm
Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.