Daily Horoscope: 28 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are no less than sunshine and you are well aware of it. Don't be upset if someone challenges the way you think. Crisis brings opportunities so thank them and implement that lesson in your life. Remain in control instead of getting manipulated by people with evil intentions.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You have a reason to smile because your love life is perfect. But the interesting part is that you have developed trust issues and therefore, you are on a mission to seek the truth. You are grounded and stable and that helps you to deal with difficult circumstances. Also, you need to take charge of your life.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may have doubts while taking major decisions but you need to cheer up because your problems will be solved today. Be careful while taking extreme steps as it is always wise to think before you act. Keep your logic aside and take decisions from your heart and things will be ok. You may come across something very beautiful today.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to clear your mind of all negative thoughts so that you can stay focussed. This will help you to understand every situation that will come in your way. Good news is that your mind and heart are at harmony today and therefore, you will be at peace today.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are so happy in your own world that you don't see people around you who need your help. Stars suggest that you don't leave anyone behind. In your endless search of finding something bigger, you may have forgotten the simple pleasures of life. Look within yourself to find your beautiful soul.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be high on love and romance today and you will see the results today as well. You may check things that will increase the horizon of your knowledge. Today will be relaxed and you won't have to push yourself much to get work done. Find an outlet for adventure because your creative spirit will make you curious and anxious.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may need to pause and look inside your soul. Don't rush because it never works and may spoil things that you really care about. Patience can be your weapon, use it. People around you will be beyond emotional and therefore, strangers may also come to you and share their deepest secrets.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your mind knows how to filter the smallest details from the whole lot. Nobody will be able to escape your attention today. Be patient and channelise your inner feelings. Staying honest to yourself is the best thing to do. Make important decisions only when you are 100 per cent convinced about the facts presented to you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may have conflict in your relationship because life is not full of roses. Conflict is on the cards and therefore, consider this as a lesson in your life. You will emerge as a stronger person so don't worry and smile. Don't become proactive when it comes to searching for a partner.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Love is on your side so don't fret. Also, you will be able to tackle the challenges this day will bring. You will shine as long as you stay true to yourself. Engage in activities and situations that will promote your strengths, help you to counter your weaknesses and your life will become blissful.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February True understanding of the situation will come from your heart itself. Silence may have the answer to everything, so look inside instead. Be flexible and mix in the environment around you so that you are able to analyse complex issues in a better manner. You are brimming with positive energy today.