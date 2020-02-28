Daily Horoscope: 28 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be full of enthusiasm. You will find yourself free from stress and pressure so that you will be able to pay full attention to your work. On the other hand, do not take any decision by becoming overjoyed but take your decision with a calm mind. On the economic front, the day will be good for you. The money received will remain as expected. Today you can spend some money on a religious work too. Apart from this, today you can also help a close relative financially. Relationship with your spouse will be strong. Today you will get rid of any anxiety related to your child. There will be some turmoil in your romantic life. Do not argue unnecessarily if you do not agree with your partner. Today, do not drive at a high speed. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Work pressure will remain in the office today as well as today your seniors can treat you strictly today, due to which your stress will increase. If you will do any kind of negligence in money related matters, then today you may have to suffer heavy loss. You better be careful. There will be love and peace in your married life. You will spend a lot of romantic time with your spouse today. Your child will bring happy news. The health of your parents will be good and they will get full support. You are going to have something special this evening. In romantic life, the situation will be a bit tense. It is possible that due to some misunderstanding, you may get upset with your relationship with your boyfriend/girlfriend. Before reaching any conclusion, try to understand each other's words carefully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June With the improvement in your health, you will be able to handle your important tasks today. Your seniors will be very satisfied and happy with your good performance in the office. Today you will be very excited and energetic. You will be emotionally satisfied because there will be an atmosphere of love and peace among your family members. For the last few days, there were small fights in the house continuously, but today there will be a big improvement in your situation. Your spouse's love and wise behaviour will make the relationship between you both strong. Today you will forget everything and refresh your old sweet memories. Today, you will work harder to strengthen your financial side and you will get good results also. On the other hand, avoid any kind of investments. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If a court case has been going on for a long time, then the decision may come in your favour today. It is possible that soon you will get back your stalled financial profit. Today, you are getting the chance of getting something valuable. There will be peace in your personal life. There will be mental peace. Love and unity will remain among your family members. You will also get full support from your siblings. Today your courage will increase. You will be a little busy with some personal tasks but will also give time to your family. Today will be beneficial for you in terms of money. You may get an opportunity to get money today. Such occasions do not come again and again, so do not let it go by hand. You may have to travel suddenly. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your health will not be completely healthy due to which you may find it very difficult to become focused on your work. To stay healthy, you have to eat on time every day and also to avoid stress. Today you will be worried about your child. It will be better to keep an eye on their activities. They may be wandering off their path. If you do not get the desired results in the field, then you must not be disappointed, but keep doing your best. Your hard work will succeed soon. Today, there may be some differences with the spouse. It is possible to provoke their anger on a small matter. The bitter words of your sweetheart may make you sad. Talking about money, today there will be expenses. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very auspicious for you on the economic front. Today you will receive finances from numerous sources. Also, you can make some new plans to further strengthen your financial position. If there is any discussion with your superiors in the office today, do not hesitate to keep your opinion open and with full confidence. You have that ability that you can succeed in any field. Today will be a wonderful day with your spouse. Both of you will give your full support in fulfilling each other's responsibilities. This is the right time to quit a bad habit like a cigarette. If you want to be healthy, then try to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 5:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today some differences with parents are possible due to which the environment of your house may somewhat deteriorate. You better pay attention to your words. You may face some challenges today. However, due to the love and support of your spouse, your confidence level will be high in a difficult situation. On the economic front, the day is not well. Suddenly your budget can be increased due to an increase in your expenses. It is in your goodness to balance your earnings and expenses. If you talk about your work, then your office environment will be warm today. The mood of your bosses will be bad and they will treat you very strictly. It will be better to focus your attention on your work, do not waste your time here. Today will be a very special day for couples in love. You can go for a romantic date with your boyfriend/girlfriend at the place of your choice. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may have to travel suddenly due to which you will have to change your plans throughout the day. Today, both the direction and the condition of your planets are inauspicious position. Your stalled works will be completed today and some of your efforts may be fruitful. Today it is possible to meet some important and experienced people. This meeting will bring positive changes in your life and you will also be inspired to innovate. Today will be a very busy day for you in the office. At the same time, businessmen may have to run a lot today. Something good can be seen in your personal life. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to be successful, then do not waste your time just by taking shortcuts. This is the right time to execute what you are planning. Today will be mixed results in terms of money. It may cost more than income but some financial benefits are also possible. It will be better for you to use your money properly. Today, there may be a conflict with your spouse. His fiery nature may bother you. In such a situation, you must remain calm and wait until their anger cools down. On the other hand, with your love and blessings of parents, you will experience positivity. Things will be in your favour. The performance of your employed people will be commendable. If you talk about your health, today you may feel a little uneasy. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Students will have to work hard to achieve higher education. If you are preparing for any competitive exam or want to study further abroad then you will have to work hard. If needed, you can take the help of your teachers or your elders. You have to think seriously about your work, you cannot succeed just by making plans. Today, there will be some disturbance among your family members. Any old dispute can cause an argument today due to which your differences with your family members are possible. Don't get carried away and take any decision by becoming emotional, rather take your step forward after thinking practically. Your spouse may face health-related problems. It is better you spend more and more time with them today. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today you will be able to save money as well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 2:40 pm to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your health will be a little weak due to which you may have to face some problems, especially in work, today you will be very slow. To improve your health, you must start your day every day with light exercise and you also need to get proper advice from a doctor. Your financial condition will be normal. This time is not favourable for making investment decisions. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid money transactions today. You may be at a loss. Today you can get a chance to participate in a social event with your family members. It will be better for you to get out of the house and spend time with your loved ones. This will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm