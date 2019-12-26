Daily Horoscope: 26 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you have to control your speech or else you may have a fight with someone. Speak today otherwise you will be in trouble. Don't let ego control you. It will be better to move ahead with confidence but stay away from negative thoughts. The situation will be favourable at the work front. Today, you alone can handle any important task which will surprise your high officials. Today, there will be a lot of rush. You may have to travel today. Today you will be able to earn money easily and you will receive it unexpectedly. If you want to enjoy a happy married life, then listen carefully to the words of your spouse and try to give them your full support. Also, your health will be good. Lucky colour: Peach Lucky number: 28 Lucky time: 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may face adversity today in your office today. Your habit of arriving late can increase the anger of your boss and today you have to answer them. You need to improve your habit. Today will be very important for the traders. Keep some information related to your new business confidential. Talking about money, you can get some good news related to your ancestral property today. It is possible that a long-standing dispute with relatives will be resolved. Family life will be happy. Today you will have a great time with your spouse. For entertainment, both of you can also go for a walk. Lucky colour: light red Lucky number: 15 Lucky time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are facing any problem in romantic life, then you have to make your bonding better with your partner. You must treat them in a more friendly way so that they can openly speak their mind to you. Today, with improved health, your energy level will be good and you will feel much better. Talking about your workplace, today you will do your work with full enthusiasm and give your best shot. On the economic front, there may be some difficulties today. You are advised to control your expenses. You have to avoid wasting money on unnecessary things, otherwise, in future, you will only regret it. Today is expected to be normal for the traders. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you have to go through difficult situations today, then you will be able to deal with all the problems with your courage and confidence. Today the attitude of your seniors in the office will not be right. You may have to listen to a lot of harsh words, but you should keep your enthusiasm and try to work diligently so that people do not get a chance to complain about you in the future. Businessmen need to think big at this time as the day will be good in terms of money. Today you will be able to earn money from a source from which you had very little hope. All this is the result of your hard work and good plans. Talking about health, today you will feel good both physically and mentally. Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 8 Lucky time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be good for you in terms of money. You may have to work very hard to strengthen your financial position. If you take your decisions with patience and understanding, then soon your situation will improve. If you are a student, today you can get the proper results of your hard work. You can get admission to your favourite college. There will be happiness and peace in your personal relationship. The atmosphere of the house was somewhat tense for the last few days, but today you will spend a lot of quality time with everyone. Especially you will be successful in pleasing your parents. Talking about your marital life, you will feel a change in your partner's behaviour as well. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will not feel like doing work in the office today. You will feel lethargic and you want to relax. If you are not able to complete the pending works even today, then the seniors may treat you strictly. You better concentrate on work. Today will be beneficial for traders. You can expect good profits. Talking about money, today will be a good day for you. You can plan to start any new work related to money. Use your words thoughtfully while interacting with your elders otherwise, your image will not take long to deteriorate. It would be good if you do not share your confidential things with anyone as that person is likely to be exposed. Lucky colour: Dark green Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will find yourself filled with confidence and enthusiasm. Your ambitions will be more, but at this time you need to control it. You have been working very hard in the office for some time, but you are not getting the results as expected. Do not be in such a hurry, trust your hard work. You will surely get the appropriate result. The problem related to money will be solved. Today there is a strong possibility of financial support from close friends. If you do business then the day is not favourable for starting any new work. Your spouse's mood will not be right today. You may have trouble. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky colour: Maroon Lucky number: 7 Lucky time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, an old friend of yours can contact you. After a long time, both of you will feel good by spending time with each other. Along with this, many of your old sour-sweet memories will also be refreshed. Today you will get good results in your personal relationship as well. Your bonding with your family members will improve and today you will get their full support. If you are unmarried and you are thinking about getting married, today it is the best day to move take your relationship one step ahead. You will be very busy with work on this day. Whether it is a job or business, there will be a rush today. This will make you very tired. In such a situation, take care of your health as well. You have to be very careful in terms of money. Today someone can try to cheat you. If you plan to invest money, then today is not a good day for you. Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today there will be discontent and fear in your mind. You will worry about your future. Today most of your time will be spent thinking these things. You will feel unable to make your decisions. You better keep your mind calm. With patience and understanding, you will be able to face adversity. Today some of your important work may be interrupted but you should not be disturbed. You will move forward with full enthusiasm. Your problem will be resolved soon. Your Personal life will be normal. Today you will get a chance to spend time with your family members. You better take advantage of this opportunity. You may have some great negligence in the office today. Today your boss can be angry with you. You have to avoid making such mistakes. Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 12 Lucky time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a better day for you. Today things are seen turning in your favour. You work hard and move forward, you will definitely get success. Today, business people can take any important decision. This decision can lead to a big change in your business. Your financial condition will be in good. Today you can spend freely and there is a strong possibility of buying a new home or vehicle. Try to spend more time with your spouse today. At this time they have to be conscious of their health, otherwise, negligence can prove fatal. If you are unmarried, then today any marriage proposal may come for you. However, haste is not good in such cases, so take a decision carefully. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2 Lucky time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For some time, your financial situation has been continuously fluctuating due to which your mental stress is also increasing. You are advised to leave the worry of waste and try to do something today which will increase your income. On the work front, you can get good results today. If there is any hindrance in your work, then this problem of yours can be overcome today. Your personal life will be happy. Today it is possible to organize any religious program at home. There will be a feeling of solidarity and harmony among your family members. You will be very happy to see everyone together. Talking about finances, today will be a profitable day for you. Today you can get a chance to earn extra money. Lucky colour: Dark blue Lucky number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm